Read full article on original website
Related
superhits1027.com
Iowa ranks near the bottom in new report on obesity
DES MOINES — A new report finds more than one in every three adult Iowans is obese, ranking Iowa in the bottom tier of states. Rhea Farberman, director of policy research at Trust for America’s Health, says the organization’s annual report tracks obesity rates by age, race or ethnicity, and state of residence. “You’re 11th worst in the nation. Your obesity rate is at 36.4% — that’s adults,” Farberman says. “The good news is that you did not increase from last year, flat from last year, despite the hardships of the pandemic and that probably has to do with the food insecurity programs that were put in place during the pandemic.”
superhits1027.com
State budget surplus tops $1.9 billion
DES MOINES — The State of Iowa has a more than $1.9 billion budget surplus. Governor Reynolds has announced the state has $830 million in reserve funds and holds more than a billion in its Taxpayer Relief Fund. Larger than expected corporate tax payments are triggering a corporate tax cut as well.
superhits1027.com
Iowa DOT cancels in-person equipment auction
DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Transportation has canceled its fall in-person equipment and vehicle auction. Spokesman David Bollenbaugh says they just don’t have enough vehicles available. “We still can’t get trucks, like personal trucks, big trucks. It’s just slow coming in with inventory stuff. I think it’s still trying to play catch up from COVID. So we’re not turning in as many trucks if we can’t have a new one,” Bollenbaugh says.
superhits1027.com
Iowa firm ships medical equipment to Florida ahead of potential hurricane
JOHNSTON — An Iowa-based company has been shipping critical medical equipment to Florida as the state prepares for the arrival of a possible hurricane. “Athena primarily responds to catastrophes and mass casualties and when hurricanes come in and threaten this country, a lot of our customers buy our products,” says Mark Darrah, CEO of Athena GTX in Johnston. “and they can respond to multiple injuries simultaneously.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
superhits1027.com
FROST ADVISORY from Midnight to 8:00 AM Wednesday.
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY…. * WHAT…Temperatures as low as 31 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE…Much of central Iowa. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left...
superhits1027.com
As big storm approaches Florida, Iowa donors need to be wary of bogus charities
DES MOINES — Hurricane watches and warnings are posted for Florida’s Gulf Coast as Hurricane Ian approaches, while Puerto Rico recovers from Hurricane Fiona, but Iowans who sympathize and want to help are being warned about another storm — of scams. Better Business Bureau spokeswoman Lisa Schiller...
superhits1027.com
Hurricane Ian Nears Category 5 Strength
Hurricane Ian has nearly reached Category 5 strength as it begins making landfall in Florida. The storm has already begun to knock out power to parts of Florida, with winds of up to 155 mph and gusts up to 190 mph. Along with catastrophic wind comes the risk of flooding...
superhits1027.com
Survey examines oral health among people over 50
DES MOINES — Iowa has one of the nation’s oldest populations by percentage and a new report finds people 50-plus do realize the importance of oral health but aren’t necessarily taking the steps to prioritize it. Sarah Chavarria, with Delta Dental, says the insurance company’s latest survey...
IN THIS ARTICLE
superhits1027.com
Plea change hearing set for Minnesota man accused of damaging Clear Lake car wash
CLEAR LAKE — A plea change hearing has been set for a Minnesota man accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage to a Clear Lake car wash. 42-year-old Jerod Boynton of Rochester was charged with second-degree criminal mischief for an incident on August 6th at the Laser Wash at 1010 North 20th Street. A criminal complaint says officers responded to a report of a vehicle falling into a drain and being stuck. On arrival they say Boynton removed metal grates to look for change, ripped off a downspout and jammed it into the garage door of another wash bay, and placed tape over a credit card machine, causing a total of about $3000 damage.
Comments / 0