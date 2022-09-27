ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays Post

Comments / 2

Related
Hays Post

Ellis City Lake: Grab all the fish you want while they're still alive

ELLIS — Grab the fish at Ellis City Lake by net, by hand — whatever. Just take as many as you want. They will die anyway, the state fears. So on Tuesday, Kansas suspended catch limits and size rules for pulling catfish, crappies, bass, bluegills and any other fish you find in the rapidly dwindling reservoir about 15 miles west of Hays.
ELLIS, KS
KSN News

Drought leads to fish salvage in Ellis, other towns

ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) — The drought that has been affecting communities across Kansas is causing problems for the fish at several Kansas lakes. As the water recedes, fish could die. The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism has issued public fish salvage orders for these four lakes: Ellis City Lake (order issued on Monday) […]
ELLIS, KS
Hays Post

KDHE: Statewide COVID death toll tops 9,500

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,645 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Sept. 21, to Wednesday September 28, for a total of 878,499 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 476 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on September 21, for a total of 9,555. The large increase in deaths is attributed to OVS death data reconciliation and does not necessarily reflect an increase in recent deaths, according to the KDHE.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Wasting Disease#Deer Hunting#Whitetail Deer#Cwd#Cheyenne Co#Kdwp#Ksu
KWCH.com

Kansas family braces for impact of Hurricane Ian after move to Florida

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Angie Scott’s family has only called the Orlando area ‘home’ for a few months. The family moved from Wichita over the summer, meaning this will be their first hurricane. Scott said the family isn’t sure what to expect, but they hope the severe weather they experienced in Kansas will help prepare them for Hurricane Ian.
KANSAS STATE
klcjournal.com

Opinion: Yes, Kansas has a brand – defying categorization

Opinion: Yes, Kansas has a brand – defying categorization. While talking about a recent international trip, New York City Mayor Eric Adams took a shot at the Sunflower State, saying “Kansas doesn’t have a brand.” But for Journal columnist Mark McCormick, talking about Kansas’ uniqueness is all too easy.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KHP asks drivers to #ShareTheRoad with Kansas farm vehicles

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is reminding motorists they aren’t the only ones using the roads and highways. A variety of farm vehicles, such as trucks, tractors, combines and other implements, will be on the road more frequently as the fall harvest approaches. These vehicles are often slow and cumbersome, so motorists are […]
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Parents of disabled Kan. kids: Expand aid, fix health care system issues

TOPEKA — A Kansas mother struggling to balance treating her cancer with caring for her disabled children urged lawmakers Monday to provide more support for people like her. Kathy Keck, a mother of five kids, three of whom have developmental and medical disabilities, said she left the workforce more than five years ago to care for her children. Now, with a mastectomy scheduled, Keck said she doesn’t know who will watch them while she is recovering.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kansas Historical Society: The beginning of Duckwall's

Alva Duckwall started a business in Greenleaf where he sold and repaired bicycles. He sold that business in 1901 and bought another store in Abilene selling a “little bit of everything.” Along with his brother Wilbur, Duckwall expanded the business and it became one of the most popular five and dime stores in Kansas and other states. This 1950s photo shows the Duckwall's store in Council Grove. #kansashistory.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

New northwest Kansas attorneys to be sworn in Friday

TOPEKA — Applicants who successfully passed the Kansas bar examination will be sworn in as Kansas attorneys in an in-person ceremony at 9:40 a.m. Friday in the Georgia Neese Gray Performance Hall at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. New attorneys can choose to be sworn in Friday during the...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Governor lauds state's economic development during Salina speech

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly was in Salina Tuesday to speak to those attending the Kansas Economic Development Alliance (KEDA) annual fall conference. Kelly told those assembled that since she took office in January 2019, her administration has worked with private sector businesses to create and retain more than 50,000 jobs.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Group sues Kansas Governor over Docking Building rebuild

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group that says it wants to save the Docking Building is suing Governor Kelly in Shawnee County District Court. Plains Modern Inc. is asking the court to reverse Governor Kelly’s order to rebuild the Docking Building, at 915 SW Harrison St., to a 3-story structure.
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy