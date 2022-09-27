Read full article on original website
Ellis City Lake: Grab all the fish you want while they're still alive
ELLIS — Grab the fish at Ellis City Lake by net, by hand — whatever. Just take as many as you want. They will die anyway, the state fears. So on Tuesday, Kansas suspended catch limits and size rules for pulling catfish, crappies, bass, bluegills and any other fish you find in the rapidly dwindling reservoir about 15 miles west of Hays.
Drought leads to fish salvage in Ellis, other towns
ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) — The drought that has been affecting communities across Kansas is causing problems for the fish at several Kansas lakes. As the water recedes, fish could die. The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism has issued public fish salvage orders for these four lakes: Ellis City Lake (order issued on Monday) […]
Big jump in Kansas COVID deaths, but only 7 are recent
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has added 476 more deaths to the state's COVID-19 death toll, bringing it to a total of 9,555.
KDHE: Statewide COVID death toll tops 9,500
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,645 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Sept. 21, to Wednesday September 28, for a total of 878,499 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 476 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on September 21, for a total of 9,555. The large increase in deaths is attributed to OVS death data reconciliation and does not necessarily reflect an increase in recent deaths, according to the KDHE.
Kansas family braces for impact of Hurricane Ian after move to Florida
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Angie Scott’s family has only called the Orlando area ‘home’ for a few months. The family moved from Wichita over the summer, meaning this will be their first hurricane. Scott said the family isn’t sure what to expect, but they hope the severe weather they experienced in Kansas will help prepare them for Hurricane Ian.
Opinion: Yes, Kansas has a brand – defying categorization
Opinion: Yes, Kansas has a brand – defying categorization. While talking about a recent international trip, New York City Mayor Eric Adams took a shot at the Sunflower State, saying “Kansas doesn’t have a brand.” But for Journal columnist Mark McCormick, talking about Kansas’ uniqueness is all too easy.
Kansas farmers say that planting crops isn’t the only struggle in this drought
Parts of Kansas saw rain on Thursday, but farmers say it won't be enough to help out in the long run.
KHP asks drivers to #ShareTheRoad with Kansas farm vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is reminding motorists they aren’t the only ones using the roads and highways. A variety of farm vehicles, such as trucks, tractors, combines and other implements, will be on the road more frequently as the fall harvest approaches. These vehicles are often slow and cumbersome, so motorists are […]
EPA Orders Kansas Company to Stop Polluting Wetlands, Remediate 3.7 Acres
TOPEKA, Kan. — A Kansas excavating company in Coffey County was ordered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean at least 3.7 acres tainted by debris dumped in wetlands adjacent to a tributary of the Neosho River. The federal agency directed Michael Skillman, owner of Victory Excavating in...
Parents of disabled Kan. kids: Expand aid, fix health care system issues
TOPEKA — A Kansas mother struggling to balance treating her cancer with caring for her disabled children urged lawmakers Monday to provide more support for people like her. Kathy Keck, a mother of five kids, three of whom have developmental and medical disabilities, said she left the workforce more than five years ago to care for her children. Now, with a mastectomy scheduled, Keck said she doesn’t know who will watch them while she is recovering.
Kansas Historical Society: The beginning of Duckwall's
Alva Duckwall started a business in Greenleaf where he sold and repaired bicycles. He sold that business in 1901 and bought another store in Abilene selling a “little bit of everything.” Along with his brother Wilbur, Duckwall expanded the business and it became one of the most popular five and dime stores in Kansas and other states. This 1950s photo shows the Duckwall's store in Council Grove. #kansashistory.
New northwest Kansas attorneys to be sworn in Friday
TOPEKA — Applicants who successfully passed the Kansas bar examination will be sworn in as Kansas attorneys in an in-person ceremony at 9:40 a.m. Friday in the Georgia Neese Gray Performance Hall at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. New attorneys can choose to be sworn in Friday during the...
Governor lauds state's economic development during Salina speech
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly was in Salina Tuesday to speak to those attending the Kansas Economic Development Alliance (KEDA) annual fall conference. Kelly told those assembled that since she took office in January 2019, her administration has worked with private sector businesses to create and retain more than 50,000 jobs.
Kansas inmates got punished for drinking alcohol when the prison system was misusing tests
TOPEKA, Kansas — The Kansas prison system admits it's been misusing an alcohol-detecting test that it’s relied on for years and relied on to sort out punishment for inmates it suspected were drinking. Prison officials had been dipping the test strips into drinks to detect alcohol when it’s...
Best Missouri scratchers game? Odds and strategies
There are several websites using different methods to track the odds of winning state scratch-off lottery games.
Former Kansan hunkers down ahead of possible Hurricane Ian flooding
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While there is concern over Hurricane Ian causing massive waves on the coast of Florida, one former Kansan who retired in central Florida is already taking action for possible floods. “We have heard it could be a big issue. That’s the way we understand it,” said former Sedgwick County Sheriff Robert […]
Kansas set to send aid to small businesses hurt by pandemic orders
LAWRENCE — Tish Cobb figures she lost about $15,000 in the spring of 2020 when state and local health orders aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus shut down her hair salon. “I lost business,” she said, “for eight weeks.”. Subsequent orders that limited the number...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams throws shade at Kansas: 'They don't have a brand'
During a press conference on Tuesday, New York City mayor Eric Adams weirdly throws shade at Kansas, saying the state has no brand.
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property; some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's Office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
Group sues Kansas Governor over Docking Building rebuild
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group that says it wants to save the Docking Building is suing Governor Kelly in Shawnee County District Court. Plains Modern Inc. is asking the court to reverse Governor Kelly’s order to rebuild the Docking Building, at 915 SW Harrison St., to a 3-story structure.
