Phone Arena

'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be

It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
Digital Trends

First Samsung Galaxy S23 design leak shows a floating camera bump

Samsung is still months away from the launch of its next camera-centric flagships, but just like clockwork, leaks are already here to spoil the surprise. OnLeaks (via SmartPrix) has shared the first alleged renders of the Galaxy S23 Plus, and it looks pretty familiar. We also get an up-close look at the standard Galaxy S23 (via Digit), flaunting an identical design in a smaller chassis.
DIY Photography

Canon patents smart selfie stick that automatically adjusts your composition

Canon has filed yet another interesting patent: a gadget of the past and the future at the same time. Yes, it’s a selfie stick – but on the next level. While the selfie stick is so 2014, Canon’s new patent adds an interesting twist to the gadget I thought we all forgot. It comes with a built-in camera and it automatically controls the focal length, as well as the length and angle of the stick itself.
#Nikon#Lenses#Adaption#Autofocus#Canon Ef Ef S#Exif#Fuji Gfx
DIY Photography

Nikon is trying to invalidate RED’s raw video patent, arguing it shouldn’t have been granted in the first place

It’s no secret that RED is very protective of its patents, particularly the one covering the internal recording of compressed raw video. They’ve pursued it pretty relentlessly over the years, stifling the competition and probably setting back camera development by quite a few years. DJI and Kinefinity are rumoured to have removed their internal raw capabilities over RED’s threats. More recently, however, RED’s sights have been aimed towards Nikon.
Space.com

Nikon Z9 review

The Nikon Z9 is a mirrorless powerhouse, one of the top-performing digital cameras ever made and delicious overkill for astrophotography and landscapes.
DIY Photography

This Canon 5D Mark II has shot over 2.2 million photos

On the used camera market, the question you always see is “How many actuations does it have?” It’s a perfectly reasonable question to ask. It’s no more weird than wanting to know how many miles the used car you’re about to buy has done. The more it’s done and the more it’s been used, the less life there’s likely to be left in it, right?
CNET

Photos of Samsung Galaxy S23 Apparently Leak Online

The next generation of Samsung's Galaxy phones is rumored to arrive early next year. But images of the upcoming Galaxy S23 have allegedly leaked online, according to a report Wednesday from India-based tech publication Digit in collaboration with noted leaker @OnLeaks. The photos reveal a similar design to the Galaxy...
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
DIY Photography

Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements 2023 promise “faster, easier photo and video editing” with AI updates

Adobe has today announced their newest versions of Photoshop Elements 2023 and Premiere Elements 2023 with a bunch of new features to help make the photo and video editing process simpler and easier. The new versions include Adobe Sensei AI-powered features with step-by-step guided edits to help both beginner and advanced users. Elements 2023 also connects with new web and mobile companion apps for editing on the go.
DIY Photography

Sigma and Tamron discontinue a total of 40 DSLR lenses

It looks like the trend of killing off DSLR lenses continues. After Nikon and Canon, Tamron and Sigma seem to be killing off a bunch of lenses for DSLR cameras. With 18 lenses from Sigma and 22 from Tamron, there is a total of 40 lenses that are soon no longer going to be produced.
DIY Photography

Sony FX30 APS-C cinema camera coming Sept 28th – ZV series & A7R V camera announcements expected next month

Sony has posted a teaser to YouTube for a new product being announced on Wednesday, September 28th at 10am Eastern (3pm UK time). Sony hasn’t specifically said what’s coming, except for the fact that it’s a new camera and that it’s part of the cinema line. Right now, though, all rumours seem to point towards it being the Sony FX30.
