Phone Arena
'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be
It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
Digital Trends
First Samsung Galaxy S23 design leak shows a floating camera bump
Samsung is still months away from the launch of its next camera-centric flagships, but just like clockwork, leaks are already here to spoil the surprise. OnLeaks (via SmartPrix) has shared the first alleged renders of the Galaxy S23 Plus, and it looks pretty familiar. We also get an up-close look at the standard Galaxy S23 (via Digit), flaunting an identical design in a smaller chassis.
DIY Photography
Canon patents smart selfie stick that automatically adjusts your composition
Canon has filed yet another interesting patent: a gadget of the past and the future at the same time. Yes, it’s a selfie stick – but on the next level. While the selfie stick is so 2014, Canon’s new patent adds an interesting twist to the gadget I thought we all forgot. It comes with a built-in camera and it automatically controls the focal length, as well as the length and angle of the stick itself.
The Hasselblad X2D is a cheat code for street photography
Are you a street photographer? The 100MP Hasselblad X2D could be your new secret weapon
The best 4K camera for filmmaking in 2022 for photographers & videographers
The best 4K cameras will deliver high-quality video for vloggers, filmmakers and budding cinematographers alike
The best camera lens protectors for the iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max in 2022
Having the best camera lens protector for your new iPhone 14 Pro will ensure your camera unit and lenses stay scratch-free
knowtechie.com
Doogee S96 GT – the first smartphone to feature a night vision camera
Rugged phones are designed for specialized purposes, and for that reason, rugged phones are the best ways to test out new techs. One of the most memorable ones is Doogee’s S96 Pro. It is the first smartphone with a night vision camera. Two years on, after a million were...
DIY Photography
The new NiSi 9mm f/2.8 lens for APS-C and Micro Four Thirds is perfectly imperfect
NiSi is a popular name when it comes to lens filters, but they’re still a pretty small brand when it comes to the lenses themselves. So far, they’ve only released one, a 15mm f/4 manual focus prime lens for Sony E mount cameras. Well, that’s changed today with the release of the new NiSi 9mm f/2.8 manual focus lens.
DIY Photography
Nikon is trying to invalidate RED’s raw video patent, arguing it shouldn’t have been granted in the first place
It’s no secret that RED is very protective of its patents, particularly the one covering the internal recording of compressed raw video. They’ve pursued it pretty relentlessly over the years, stifling the competition and probably setting back camera development by quite a few years. DJI and Kinefinity are rumoured to have removed their internal raw capabilities over RED’s threats. More recently, however, RED’s sights have been aimed towards Nikon.
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro design fully revealed, as specs leak
Google has also shared a video showing the design of the Pro model in its entirety
Nikon Z9 review
The Nikon Z9 is a mirrorless powerhouse, one of the top-performing digital cameras ever made and delicious overkill for astrophotography and landscapes.
DIY Photography
This Canon 5D Mark II has shot over 2.2 million photos
On the used camera market, the question you always see is “How many actuations does it have?” It’s a perfectly reasonable question to ask. It’s no more weird than wanting to know how many miles the used car you’re about to buy has done. The more it’s done and the more it’s been used, the less life there’s likely to be left in it, right?
CNET
Photos of Samsung Galaxy S23 Apparently Leak Online
The next generation of Samsung's Galaxy phones is rumored to arrive early next year. But images of the upcoming Galaxy S23 have allegedly leaked online, according to a report Wednesday from India-based tech publication Digit in collaboration with noted leaker @OnLeaks. The photos reveal a similar design to the Galaxy...
Motorola to launch Moto G72 with 108MP camera on October 3
Specs include Helio G99 chip, 120Hz refresh rate and monster 5000mAH battery
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
DIY Photography
Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements 2023 promise “faster, easier photo and video editing” with AI updates
Adobe has today announced their newest versions of Photoshop Elements 2023 and Premiere Elements 2023 with a bunch of new features to help make the photo and video editing process simpler and easier. The new versions include Adobe Sensei AI-powered features with step-by-step guided edits to help both beginner and advanced users. Elements 2023 also connects with new web and mobile companion apps for editing on the go.
The best Leica cameras in 2022: from classic rangefinders to modern mirrorless
The best Leica cameras cost plenty, but they deliver plenty too, and there are more affordable Leicas to choose from too
DIY Photography
Sigma and Tamron discontinue a total of 40 DSLR lenses
It looks like the trend of killing off DSLR lenses continues. After Nikon and Canon, Tamron and Sigma seem to be killing off a bunch of lenses for DSLR cameras. With 18 lenses from Sigma and 22 from Tamron, there is a total of 40 lenses that are soon no longer going to be produced.
Android Authority
This foldable beats the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with bigger battery, faster charging
There aren't many upgrades over the original model, but it's still a pretty compelling proposition. Vivo has announced the X Fold Plus foldable. It offers a faster chipset, faster wired charging, and a slightly bigger battery. There’s no word on a global release for this device. The Vivo X...
DIY Photography
Sony FX30 APS-C cinema camera coming Sept 28th – ZV series & A7R V camera announcements expected next month
Sony has posted a teaser to YouTube for a new product being announced on Wednesday, September 28th at 10am Eastern (3pm UK time). Sony hasn’t specifically said what’s coming, except for the fact that it’s a new camera and that it’s part of the cinema line. Right now, though, all rumours seem to point towards it being the Sony FX30.
