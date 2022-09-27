ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Lake, IA

Property taxes are due Friday

MASON CITY — Property taxes are due later this week. The Cerro Gordo County Treasurer Patricia Wright is reminding all Cerro Gordo County taxpayers that the first-half real estate taxes and mobile home taxes are due this Friday, September 30th. Wright recommends using the first-half coupon attached to your...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
Companies, including one from Clear Lake, fined for scheme involving Hopkinton ethanol plant

CLEAR LAKE — Two companies were sentenced to probation for one year and ordered to pay millons in restitution in a federal fraud case. A judge ordered Energae of Clear Lake and I-Lenders to each pay more than one million dollars restitution and to forfeit more than $2.4 million. The sentencing is related to a scheme by Darrel Smith of Forest City and his brother David Smith, of Pocatello, Idaho.
Plea change hearing set for Minnesota man accused of damaging Clear Lake car wash

CLEAR LAKE — A plea change hearing has been set for a Minnesota man accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage to a Clear Lake car wash. 42-year-old Jerod Boynton of Rochester was charged with second-degree criminal mischief for an incident on August 6th at the Laser Wash at 1010 North 20th Street. A criminal complaint says officers responded to a report of a vehicle falling into a drain and being stuck. On arrival they say Boynton removed metal grates to look for change, ripped off a downspout and jammed it into the garage door of another wash bay, and placed tape over a credit card machine, causing a total of about $3000 damage.
Mason City man pleads guilty to robbing convenience store

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of an August convenience store robbery has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. 39-year-old Pierre Dunson was accused of entering the YesWay store in the 1300 block of 4th Southwest at about 5 o’clock on the evening of August 7th, where he allegedly grabbed the store clerk from behind and choked the clerk. Dunson then ordered the clerk to give him money out of the cash register, threatened the clerk with death if the robbery was reported, and left with more than $300.
Mason City man pleads not guilty to gunfire incident

MASON CITY — A Mason City man arrested earlier this month after an incident of gunfire has pleaded not guilty. The Mason City Police Department says officers responded to the report of gunfire in the area of the 900 block of North Washington at about 4:12 AM on September 4th. On arrival, they found a male victim in the 100 block of 10th Northwest suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, with the man being transported to the hospital by medics.
Mason City man pleads not guilty to arson charges

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to arson charges connected to a pair of fires earlier this month. The Mason City Police Department says 42-year-old Paige Peyton was arrested after an investigation. Officers responded to a report of a garage fire in the 200 block of 7th Northeast shortly before 10 o’clock on the night of September 1st. The fire had already been extinguished by the time officers arrived.
