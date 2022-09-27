Read full article on original website
⛳ FHSU's Mills named MIAA Men's Golfer of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State sophomore golfer Maddux Mills has been named the latest MIAA Men's Golf Athlete of the Week presented by T-Shotz, announced Wednesday by the league office. Mills placed third in a field of 100 golfers at this week's MSSU Men's Fall Invitational, held at...
🏀 Tiger women lead Division II in attendance
INDIANAPOLIS - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team led all NCAA Division II in both total home attendance and average home attendance for the 2021-22 season, announced this week by the NCAA office in the official 2021-22 attendance report. The Tigers averaged 2,184 fans across 18 home games, with a total of 39,315 fans crossing through the turnstiles at Gross Memorial Coliseum.
⛳ Brasser, Tigers finish ninth at Lady Tiger Classic
HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State women's golf team placed ninth at the Lady Tiger Classic this week at Smoky Hill Country Club. The Tigers posted a team score of 333 in the second round after opening the tournament with a first-round 328 on Monday. After leading the way...
🏐 No. 6 Lopers turn away Tigers in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. – Fort Hays State Volleyball fell to No. 6 ranked Nebraska-Kearney in straight sets on Tuesday evening. The Lopers rolled to 25-14 and 25-15 wins in the first two sets, but the Tigers played the Lopers tight in the third to a score of 25-23. UNK moved to 16-1 overall and lead the MIAA at 6-1, while FHSU moved to 6-9 overall, 1-6 in the MIAA.
⚽ FHSU's Arndt and Iwasaki GAC/MIAA Players of the Week
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Blake Arndt and Haruya Iwasaki of the Fort Hays State Men's Soccer team earned GAC/MIAA Player of the Week honors for their efforts in a pair of wins for the Tigers last week. Arndt was named Offensive Player of the Week, while Iwasaki was tabbed Defensive Player of the Week. The Tigers won 4-0 over Ouachita Baptist and 5-1 over Harding last week in Hays.
⚽ Tiger men No. 24 in latest United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State moved to No. 24 in the latest edition of the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll, released on Tuesday. The Tigers have been among the Top 25 in three of the four regular season polls and the preseason poll this year. Even...
⛳ Monarchs finish second at Hoisington Invite
BARTON COUNTY - The TMP-Marian girls placed three in the top-10 and finish in second place at the Hoisington Invitational at Lake Barton Golf Club. The Monarchs shot a 214 in the nine-hole event and finished 25 strokes in back of the host Cardinals. Ashley Hipp led the Monarchs with...
🏈📹FHSU weekly press conference
Fort Hays State Tiger football coach Chris Brown, defensive back Mason Perez and offensive lineman Kristopher Stroughter talked with the media Tuesday before the Tigers travel to Kearney Saturday to take on Nebraska-Kearney.
⚽ HHS boys blank Junction City
The Hays High boys soccer team blanked Junction City 3-0 Tuesday at Hays High School. The Indians improve to 6-3 on the season. They are back in action Tuesday, October 4 when they travel to Dodge City.
1972 graduate excited for Fort Hays State homecoming
Nelson Krueger, a 1972 graduate of Fort Hays State University, looks forward to attending FHSU Homecoming in just a few short weeks as he says the weekend events evoke warm memories and nostalgia. During the annual celebration, Nelson will be inducted into the university’s Half Century Club for having graduated...
Ellis City Lake: Grab all the fish you want while they're still alive
ELLIS — Grab the fish at Ellis City Lake by net, by hand — whatever. Just take as many as you want. They will die anyway, the state fears. So on Tuesday, Kansas suspended catch limits and size rules for pulling catfish, crappies, bass, bluegills and any other fish you find in the rapidly dwindling reservoir about 15 miles west of Hays.
Public fish salvage at Kansas lake due to drought
ELLIS, Kan. (KAKE) - Police in a small Kansas town say a public fish salvage is in effect for the local lake due to drought conditions and minimal inflow. The Ellis Police Department said the city and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks issued Ellis City Lake to be opened to public fish salvage effective immediately.
TMP-M senior earns Commended Scholar status
TMP-M Thomas More Prep-Marian senior Rebekah Schroeder has been named a Commended Scholar in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. The announcement was made by official letter to the school on Sept. 19. In October of their junior year, TMP-Marian students take the Preliminary SAT National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test....
Ellis High will celebrate seniors on Friday night
ELLIS — Ellis High School Fall Senior Night (band, choir, cross country, and football) will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday prior to the Ellis vs. Plainville football game. Back row, from left: Jarret Mader, son of Michael & Mindi Mader; William Crawford, son of Bret & Kimberly Andries and the late George Crawford III; Maverick Gnad, son of John & Pam Gnad and the late Sandy Robinson; Carson North, son of Heath & Paula North; Alex McGuire, son of Wade & Heidi McGuire; Rylan Cass, son of Ty & Becca Cass; and Rex Johnson, son of Brandi Johnson, Earnest Johnson, and Rachel Johnson.
Unique bakery opens outside Gorham, Kansas
RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The small Russell County town of Gorham recently got a little sweeter. An area resident recently decided to quit her day job and open a bakery, making cakes, cookies and pies, all from her grandmother’s recipes. Sitting just outside of Gorham, Indulge Sweet Treats...
K-State: Hays, Colby part of $2M sorghum research project
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State University researchers say a $2 million grant that they received recently will help to modernize recommendations for applying nitrogen to sorghum in a three-state region, ultimately boosting the value of grain sorghum in the United States. K-State Research and Extension environmental quality specialist Peter...
🎙 USD 489 to consider rebranding Hays High, Middle schools
Hays USD 489 will be sending surveys soon to the high school and middle school parents on a proposed rebranding of the high school and middle school. As part of a bond issue passed in May, USD 489 will build a new high school and renovate the current high school building into a middle school.
Moss-Thorns hosts inaugural exhibit of 'Landfall Press: Five Decades Exhibition'
Fort Hays State University's Moss-Thorns Gallery of Art is hosting its first traveling exhibit since moving to its new home in the Center for Art and Design building. "Landfall Press: Five Decades Exhibition" is a retrospective of 50 years of Jack Lemon's print shop, which was in Santa Fe, N.M.
Kansas man hospitalized after truck rollover accident
RUSSELL COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 1p.m. Monday in Russell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Mack Truck driven by Shiloh J. Tomlinson, 49, LaCrosse, was northbound on U.S. 281 three miles north of Russell. The truck tires dropped off into the...
