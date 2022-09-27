KEARNEY, Neb. – Fort Hays State Volleyball fell to No. 6 ranked Nebraska-Kearney in straight sets on Tuesday evening. The Lopers rolled to 25-14 and 25-15 wins in the first two sets, but the Tigers played the Lopers tight in the third to a score of 25-23. UNK moved to 16-1 overall and lead the MIAA at 6-1, while FHSU moved to 6-9 overall, 1-6 in the MIAA.

