Europe

The Independent

Voices: Good vibes and great tunes: Where better to host the next Eurovision than Glasgow?

Either Glasgow or Liverpool will host Eurovision 2023 after the shortlist of cities in contention was cut from seven to two. This means Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield have missed out on the chance to host the competition next May.Well, au revoir – the aforementioned English cities just aren’t cut from the same cloth as Glasgow. The BBC will announce a final decision within weeks, after the UK replaced Ukraine to host the event after the Russian invasion. The Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 competition in Italy, which would normally make Ukraine the 2023 host. However,...
BBC

Wales v Poland: Children 'scared' by flares and fireworks

A family has said pyrotechnics at the Wales-Poland football match left their children "scared" and "hysterical". Police charged four people in relation to flares and fireworks in the away end of the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday. It was only the second game for the McDougall family, from Carmarthenshire, and...
BBC

Birmingham Pride at 25: 'No-one wanted Pride back then'

This weekend marks the 25th Birmingham Pride festival, with thousands expected to descend on the city to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Now an unmissable event with dozens of high profile sponsors, the festival's founders Bill Gavan and Phil Oldershaw said it was not always that way. Pride was "the last...
BBC

Coercive control: The women killed by abusive partners

A new study, seen exclusively by BBC News, reveals the extent of coercive and controlling behaviour in cases where victims are killed by their current or ex-partners. Experts say organisations, including the police, NHS and social services, need to better understand the problem and intervene in abusive relationships earlier. Gary...
Popculture

TV and Radio Host Kim Lenaghan Dead at 61

Beloved TV and radio host Kim Lenaghan has died. Lenaghan, who worked for the BBC for 25 years and fronted Arts Extra, This New Day, The Foodie, and many others, passed away earlier this month, the BBC confirmed Monday. She was 61. At this time, Lenaghan's cause of death has not been disclosed. Lenaghan's husband, Andrew Jones, has requested privacy.
BBC

Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out

Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks". Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their...
Time Out Global

Printworks might stay open as a clubbing venue

The beloved venue Printworks will live to fight another day, as plans to shut down the south London nightlife institution for good might be shelved due to a massive public backlash. It was first announced that Printworks would be closing to be developed into offices in July this year. The...
BBC

Theatre: Difficult years ahead, says director Peter Doran

One of Wales' leading arts figures has warned of a "very difficult" few years ahead for theatres. Peter Doran, director of The Torch Theatre in Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, is preparing to direct his last production after 25 years. He said "it will take a lot of work" to restore lost...
BBC

Newcastle has 'right balance' over festival noise after row

A crackdown on noise from festivals held on Newcastle's Town Moor is proof major events can be staged without being a nuisance, a council has said. Following complaints about the This is Tomorrow concerts last year, controls were put in place limiting activity in Exhibition Park and Leazes Park. Councillors...
BBC

Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai

Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
BBC

Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff has £4m refurbishment

The Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff is undergoing a £4m refurbishment - the biggest in its 18-year history. A new welcome hub will be created in the entrance foyer to the Cardiff Bay arts venue, while a refurbished cabaret area will have space for 140 people. The members' lounge...
BBC

Owain Glyndwr: Call for public takeover of Sycharth site

Concern about the condition of the site on which the last native Prince of Wales lived has led to calls for it to be brought into public ownership. Owain Glyndwr's fortified residence was razed by soldiers at Sycharth in Powys in 1403. Visitors have also claimed more could be done...
BBC

Wales NHS remains under 'intense pressure' - HIW report

Hospital and health care in Wales remain under "intense pressure" due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, inspectors have found. Sustained pressure on emergency care and concern about patient safety have been highlighted in a report into NHS and independent care services in Wales. Access to face-to-face GP appointments...
BBC

Medieval woman's 3D animation tells Whithorn Priory's story

Talking 3D digital reconstructions of a 14th Century woman and a cleric with a cleft palate are helping to tell the story of a south of Scotland priory. An event at Wigtown Book Festival will let people go face to face with the individuals buried at Whithorn. The animations are...
BBC

Charity fears over loss of hotels in Loch Lomond and The Trossachs

A conservation charity is raising concerns about the number of smaller hotels which are closing in the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park. They say more family-run hotels are being converted into homes for commuters and retired people. Friends of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs fear the trend will...
BBC

Adventure charity founder dies in Mont Blanc accident

The founder of a Christian adventure charity died in an accident on Mont Blanc, an inquest has concluded. Andrew Wilkinson, who was 45 and from Fownhope, Herefordshire, was described by Dynamis Adventures as a man who "loved people and the outdoors in equally massive measure". He fell on 11 September...
BBC

Plans to rebuild two Lancashire hospitals revealed

Two hospitals in Lancashire could be rebuilt under plans to bring "much-needed investment" into the area. NHS trusts in Lancashire and South Cumbria have revealed its preferred option to rebuild Royal Preston Hospital and Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Work is under way to find potential sites within 10 miles of the...
BBC

Mediahuis: Belfast Telegraph publisher to close Newry site

The publisher of titles including the Belfast Telegraph, Irish Independent and Sunday Life has announced the closure of its newspaper printing facility in Newry, County Down. The site will be vacated by the end of 2022. Mediahuis plans to contract work to the Dublin-based Irish Times Group and other third...
