Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

Read full article on original website
Related
Titans vs. Colts: 6 things to know about Week 4 matchup
The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts will meet in Week 4 for the first of two games between these two teams in 2022, with the Colts having the honor of playing host first. Both teams have had a rough start to the season but did manage to secure their first...
After Week 3 of NFL season, supercomputer sees teams closing gap to Bills in AFC
Did you get a chance to watch the NFL Red Zone on Sunday for the 1 p.m. EDT kickoffs?. If you did, what you saw was chaos, comebacks all over the shop, and some dominant showings by some of the National Football League’s new elite teams. I saw new...
NFL・
WISH-TV
Austin Collie & Colts-Titans Preview
In this episode, WISH-TV's Charlie Clifford and All Indiana Bets' Petar Hood connect with former Colts and Patriots wide receiver Austin Collie. Collie, who still stands as BYU's all-time leading receiver, burst onto the NFL scene in Indianapolis in 2009. As a rookie, the fourth-round pick helped Peyton Manning and the Colts to a 14-2 regular season. A Super Bowl appearance followed which included two stellar playoff performances from Collie (vs. Bal vs. NYJ). His second season was even more impressive, posting 163 receiving yards in the opener against the Texans and a career-high 173 receiving yards in a Week 3 visit to Denver. However, his stellar 2010 season halted following one of the most frightening concussions in NFL history suffered against the Eagles in Philadelphia. This concussion was the first of a handful of serious injuries that ultimately cut Collie's NFL career short. In this interview, Collie revisits the highs and lows of his time with the Colts, the impact Peyton Manning had on his life, his favorite stories of playing alongside Reggie Wayne, and the special connection he still has with Indianapolis. Collie also dishes on his one season in New England, which coincidentally ended one win short of another Super Bowl trip thanks to Manning's Denver Broncos. This episode also includes a full preview of the Week 4 AFC South clash between the Colts and Texans. Thanks for stopping by!
Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Titans
The Indianapolis Colts finally got their first win of the season Sunday. They beat the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 in a surprisingly low-scoring affair. Colts QB Matt Ryan found Jelani Woods for the game-winning touchdown from 12 yards out with just 24 seconds remaining. The Chiefs made a ton of mistakes during the game. But the Colts still played very well defensively and earned the win. We look toward the Colts Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off with head injury
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being slammed to the ground Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, and was stretchered from the field
If you're in the orange, you'll get Colts vs. Titans on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) and Tennessee Titans (1-2) will meet for the first time this season in Week 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium. With both teams coming off of their first wins of the season, this should make for an interesting matchup. Neither team has played up to expectation, but getting that first win out of the way was huge.
Colts vs. Chiefs | Crunching Numbers
Highlighting some of the numbers in the Colts' 20-17 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.
Colts have respect for Titans' physicality
Both the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans enter a Week 4 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium expecting a physical bout between the AFC South rivals. Though both teams have played under expectations to begin the season, they also are both coming off their first wins of the 2022 campaign. Regardless...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 4 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens.
Colts' Jonathan Taylor (toe) 'ready to roll' vs. Titans
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor popped up on the injury report Wednesday as the team prepares for a Week 4 matchup against the Tennesse Titans, but he is expected to be ready to go by the time Sunday rolls around. Taylor reportedly was dealing with a sore toe following...
NFL betting: Point spread, over/under for Chargers vs. Texans in Week 4
-115 Houston Texans +5.5 +190. The Chargers were dominated by the Jaguars last Sunday, 38-10. Los Angeles went into the game with a recovering Justin Herbert from his rib injury and was missing key players in Keenan Allen, Corey Linsley and J.C. Jackson. But the injury bug bit again, taking out Rashawn Slater, Joey Bosa and Jalen Guyton throughout the contest.
WISH-TV
Irsay challenges Colts fans ahead of Titans visit
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Don’t tell Indianapolis Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay that it’s only Week 4 of the regular season. In a series of tweets on Thursday afternoon, Irsay challenged Colts fans to inject their enthusiasm Sunday against the AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans to a noise level like “never before” at Lucas Oil Stadium.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Los Angeles Chargers: 3 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Texans
With a Los Angeles Chargers Week 4 game against the Houston Texans, many eyes will be on the Chargers. Ahead of the Chargers-Texans game, we’ll be making our Chargers Week 4 predictions. Los Angeles has started the season 1-2, which is surprising following an eventful offseason. The Chargers improved...
Comments / 0