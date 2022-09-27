Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Doc's Sports Service
Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts Prediction, 10/2/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 4
Odds/Point Spread: Colts (-3.5) The Tennessee Titans (1-2) are headed to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday where they will meet the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1). Tennessee opens as 3.5-point underdogs. The over/under has been set at 44.5. The Tennessee Titans head into this matchup 1-2 for this season. The last time...
After Week 3 of NFL season, supercomputer sees teams closing gap to Bills in AFC
Did you get a chance to watch the NFL Red Zone on Sunday for the 1 p.m. EDT kickoffs?. If you did, what you saw was chaos, comebacks all over the shop, and some dominant showings by some of the National Football League’s new elite teams. I saw new...
Titans vs. Colts: 6 things to know about Week 4 matchup
The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts will meet in Week 4 for the first of two games between these two teams in 2022, with the Colts having the honor of playing host first. Both teams have had a rough start to the season but did manage to secure their first...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off with head injury
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being slammed to the ground Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, and was stretchered from the field
NFL Power Rankings: Bills, Chiefs slide; Cowboys, Dolphins rise after Week 3
Bill Parcells famously said, “You what your record says you are.”. After three weeks, NFL teams are starting to show who they really are — even if it is still September. The Miami Dolphins at 3-0 are starting to show their success may not be beginner’s luck. Their success through the first month has been steady and their wins were over quality clubs in the AFC.
Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 4 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bills-Ravens
The Buffalo Bills hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo and Baltimore are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. Buffalo fell to 2-1 with a 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Baltimore is also 2-1 after defeating the New England Patriots, 37-26.
NFL betting: Point spread, over/under for Chargers vs. Texans in Week 4
-115 Houston Texans +5.5 +190. The Chargers were dominated by the Jaguars last Sunday, 38-10. Los Angeles went into the game with a recovering Justin Herbert from his rib injury and was missing key players in Keenan Allen, Corey Linsley and J.C. Jackson. But the injury bug bit again, taking out Rashawn Slater, Joey Bosa and Jalen Guyton throughout the contest.
Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 4 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans.
NFL Week 4 picks ATS: Pats' struggles continue; 49ers beat Rams again
Week 3 of the NFL season saw several Super Bowl contenders suffer their first loss of the season, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. What kind of drama does Week 4 have in store for us?. Here are our best bets against the spread for...
