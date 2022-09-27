Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

Read full article on original website
Doc's Sports Service
Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts Prediction, 10/2/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 4
Odds/Point Spread: Colts (-3.5) The Tennessee Titans (1-2) are headed to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday where they will meet the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1). Tennessee opens as 3.5-point underdogs. The over/under has been set at 44.5. The Tennessee Titans head into this matchup 1-2 for this season. The last time...
Good news for KC Chiefs: kicker Harrison Butker practiced Wednesday in limited capacity
The Chiefs had their starting kicker on the practice field Wednesday. Here’s what Andy Reid said about Harrison Butker.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off with head injury
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being slammed to the ground Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, and was stretchered from the field
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Chargers-Texans
The Los Angeles Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Los Angeles and Houston are both coming off Week 3 losses. Los Angeles fell to 1-2 with a 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Houston is also 1-2 after losing to the Chicago Bears, 29-17.
FOX Sports
Do Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs offense miss the explosive Tyreek Hill? | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman discuss whether or not Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes misses former WR Tyreek Hill. Hill was dealt to the Miami Dolphins this offseason where he signed a record breaking contract upon this arrival.
Chargers at Texans Week 4 Injury Report: Thursday
The Chargers had six players listed on the Thursday Week 4 injury report.
NFL Week 4 picks ATS: Pats' struggles continue; 49ers beat Rams again
Week 3 of the NFL season saw several Super Bowl contenders suffer their first loss of the season, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. What kind of drama does Week 4 have in store for us?. Here are our best bets against the spread for...
