krcgtv.com
Higbee man arrested after firing empty gun at nephew
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Higbee man was taken to the Randolph County Jail after an early-morning dispute Friday resulted in the suspect drawing a gun on his nephew and pulling the trigger, according to court documents. James Nathan Gibson, 43, was charged with First-Degree Domestic Assault and Armed Criminal...
Pettis County Sherriff’s Reports For September 30, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Wednesday morning, Pettis County Deputies observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed through an alleyway in the area of 16th and Lamine. The Pettis County K9 Unit attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver took off at a high rate of speed. Deputies were able to locate the vehicle in the area of 25th Street and Massachusetts. A short time later, Deputies located the three occupants of the vehicle walking south on Ohio Avenue. Pettis County Deputies arrested Teghan Ella Watkins, 23, of Sedalia. Watkins was arrested for Careless and Imprudent Driving, Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign, and Resisting Arrest. Watkins was transported to the Pettis County Jail.
Sedalia Police Reports For September 30, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday afternoon, Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of South Sneed Avenue for a domestic disturbance. Investigation revealed a fight had occurred, but a primary physical aggressor could not be determined. Sedalia Police were dispatched to...
kmmo.com
PETTIS COUNTY SHERIFF SEARCHING FOR SUSPECT RELATED TO ASSAULT
An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a suspect related to an assault. According to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, an assault occurred in the 700 block of Main Street, Hughesville. During this time, the victim, a 71 year-old male, was seriously injured and remains hospitalized. A full-scale investigation ensued and as a result, a suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Jason S. James, of Houstonia. James is described as 5’11 and 183 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
mykdkd.com
Clinton Police Arrest Report (9/29)
Christopher J Powell Jr of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 9/23/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton. Julian Elijah Blue Marlin of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/26/2022 for sexual misconduct in the 1st degree. Trisha M Turner of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/26/2022 for an arrest...
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Man Arrested in Ray County on Drug Charges
RAY COUNTY, MO – A Bethany man was arrested on drug charges this (Thursday) morning in Ray County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 21-year old Tyler C. Daugherty was arrested on allegations of felony possession of a controlled substance (THC); possession of drug paraphernalia; and speeding at 9:30 am. Daugherty was released with charges pending.
kwos.com
Deputies get busy with drug busts
A Cole County man is arrested with methamphetamine. Deputies pulled Sean Hoehn over this week at the Highway 50 / 179 intersection. He was taken to the Cole County Jail. Three others were arrested in a bust that turned up meth and a stolen gun. Officers raided the Lake Side Motel in Apache Flats. Ashley Allen, Mindy Hees and Edgar Walters were all taken into custody.
939theeagle.com
Primary suspect in high-profile Columbia murder wants bond reduction
Family members of a Columbia man who was shot to death in August in a busy Columbia parking lot are expected to be in court Monday morning for a bond reduction hearing. 22-year-old Loyal Martell of Holts Summit is charged with first degree murder and two other felonies for the August 20 shooting death of Shavez Waage in the Moser’s parking lot on Keene. Martell, who’s jailed without bond, is asking for a bond reduction.
abc17news.com
Moniteau County man injured in Cole County crash
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A California, Missouri, man sustained serious injuries following a Friday morning crash in Jefferson City. The collision occurred in the eastbound lanes in the 3800 block of US 50, according to the Jefferson City Police Department. The man was driving a 2008 Nissan in the passing...
kjluradio.com
Osage Beach drug fugitive arrested in Eldon home
An Osage Beach fugitive wanted on drug charges is tracked down to Miller County. The Eldon Police Department reports Nicholas Scott, 41, was taken into custody Wednesday at a home in Eldon. Scott was wanted for three active felony warrants and one federal detainer for a narcotics violation. Eldon PD...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC IN LOCATING WOMAN WITH AN ACTIVE WARRANT
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 31-year-old Sheila Swope is wanted for probation violations for delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, as well as parole absconder. Swope is five-foot-two and 114 pounds.
School bus involved in Miller County crash
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash on Friday morning that involved a school bus in Miller County left one person hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol shared on Twitter around 8:50 a.m. about the crash on Burkle Lane. Troopers said the only person hurt in the crash was the driver of a car. Troopers or The post School bus involved in Miller County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mykdkd.com
Henry Country Sheriff’s Report (9/29)
September 28, 2022 0600 a.m. – September 29, 2022. Public service in regards to sexual assault/ Report taken; Careless driving complaint in the 300 block of W 6th/ Report taken; Public service in regards to prior report/ Information taken; Check the well being in the 600 block of NE 1100/ HBO; Public serivce in regards to paper service/ Information give.
Columbia man charged with tampering with evidence
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged Tuesday with tampering with evidence in relation to an investigation involving the sale of alcohol to a minor. A warrant was issued Jan. 10 for Jay Patel, 35, to provide video from Dash Convenience and Liquor Store on Ninth Street in Columbia. Patel claimed the video system The post Columbia man charged with tampering with evidence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Rear-end Collision Injures Two Sedalians
Two Sedalians were injured Wednesday morning on Route Y. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that the accident took place on Route Y, east of Fairway Drive, in Pettis County around 7:20 a.m., when an eastbound 2016 Ram truck, driven by 46-year-old Robert Hladik of Sedalia, was stopped in the roadway around 7:20 a.m., when an eastbound 2006 Acura SUV, driven by 57-year-old Kay R. Keele, of Sedalia, overtook and struck the rear of the Ram.
abc17news.com
Columbia woman accused of financial exploitation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged Thursday with financial exploitation of an elderly person after allegedly stealing from a 78-year-old man who received in-home care. The man's daughter received a power of attorney over him in October. She found unusual activity in his bank accounts, according to a...
kmmo.com
HOLDEN JUVENILES INJURED IN CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
Four juveniles were injured in an accident involving a farm tractor in Johnson County on Wednesday, September 28. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when the vehicle they were riding in crossed the center line and struck a trailer being pulled by a tractor driven by 73-year-old Christopher Gudde. The vehicle then traveled off the roadway, struck two fences and overturned.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Sedalia man was moderately injured in a motorcycle accident on Tuesday, September 27. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 46-year-old Phillip Fry traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned. Fry was ejected from the motorcycle. Fry was transported to University Hospital with moderate injuries.
Teen dead, two others injured in Pettis County crash
A 17-year-old is dead and two other people were injured in a Pettis County, Missouri, crash Monday morning.
abc17news.com
Boy injured after being struck by vehicle in Camdenton
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Camdenton Police said a 12-year-old boy suffered head injuries Tuesday after he was hit by a truck. The accident occurred at the intersection of South Business Route 5 and U.S. 54, police said in a press release. A 74-year-old Camdenton man was turning onto U.S. 54 in...
