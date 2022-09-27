San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

Read full article on original website
Doc's Sports Service
NFL Betting Predictions: Week 4 Opening Line Report and Picks
Week 3 saw an even split between underdogs and favorite, going 8-8 straight up, although underdogs were 9-5-1 against the spread to continue a season that has been dominated by underdogs covering at a 26-18-2 record. The Over/Under went an even 8-8 throughout the weekend. Miami is making noise in...
Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 4 game
The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers play on Sunday in a Week 4 NFL game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 4 picks, predictions:. Dolphins vs. Bengals | Vikings vs. Saints...
49ers host Rams in rematch of NFC title game
The San Francisco 49ers are looking to bounce back from a lackluster loss at Denver when they host the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams
ESPN
NFL Week 4 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, plus rating QBs
Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL regular season. This season we have seen our fair share of games come down to the wire. Eighteen games have been decided by three or fewer points -- six just this past week. Gone are the days of the blowout -- the fourth quarter is as important as ever.
Doc's Sports Service
NFL Confidence Pool Picks Week 4
This past weekend was a headache for me as the Raiders and the Buccaneers both lost by a failed 2-point conversions. Then don’t get me started on that 49ers game, which featured some of the worst football I have ever seen. Other than that, this week went as planned for the most part. We even cashed in on a Jaguars pick for an upset in Los Angeles. We had over a 70% success rate in last week's pool selections, so let's get back to it.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off with head injury
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being slammed to the ground Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, and was stretchered from the field
Doc's Sports Service
Cleveland Browns vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction, 10/2/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 4
Odds/Point Spread: Falcons (+3) The Cleveland Browns (2-1) are headed to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday where they will attempt to beat the Atlanta Falcons (1-2). Atlanta opens this matchup as 3-point underdogs from Vegas oddsmakers. The total has been set at 45. The Cleveland Browns come into this matchup with...
Throwback Thursday: Rams played first regular season game as the 'Los Angeles Rams' on this date in 1946
According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Los Angeles Rams played their inaugural regular season games as “The Los Angeles Rams” on this date, Sept. 29, 1946. Their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles was a tough 25-14 loss at the L.A. Coliseum, marking the first defeat in the franchise’s history, as it is known today.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: Ride the Cardinals as dogs, best betting trends
Week 4 of the NFL season is upon us, and FOX Sports Research is here to keep giving you the edges needed to make a profit this week. Last week’s trends piece pointed out a few winners as four 0-2 teams covered against the spread (ATS), the Los Angeles Rams won and covered as favorites and the Dallas Cowboys won straight up (SU) as underdogs.
ESPN
Patriots face QB uncertainty as they head to Green Bay
NEW ENGLAND (1-2) at GREEN BAY (2-1) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Patriots 0-2-1, Packers 2-1. LAST MEETING: Patriots beat Packers 31-17 on Nov. 4, 2018, at Foxborough, Massachusetts. LAST WEEK: Patriots lost 37-26 at home to Baltimore Ravens; Packers won 14-12 at Tampa Bay. PATRIOTS OFFENSE:...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Browns-Falcons
The Cleveland Browns head to Georgia to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Cleveland and Atlanta are both coming off Week 3 wins. Cleveland improved to 2-1 with a 29-17 defeat of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Atlanta is now 1-2 after defeating the Seattle Seahawks, 27-23.
profootballnetwork.com
DraftKings Kansas promo code scores best Dolphins-Bengals odds
Customers can start betting with our DraftKings Kansas promo code for the best new customer bonus. The promo code will activate when using our links to register for an account. DraftKings Sportsbook. States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, PA, NJ, IN, IL, IA, MI, VA, TN, WV. NEW USER OFFER.
