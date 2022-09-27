ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

By Sports Gambling Podcast
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
 3 days ago
Yardbarker

Ravens, Lamar Jackson Open As Rare Underdogs at Home to Bills

The Ravens opened as 3.5-point underdogs to the Buffalo Bills for their Week 4 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium. It's just the third time the Ravens have been underdogs at home since Lamar Jackson took over the job as the starting quarterback. Jackson won both of those previous matchups, beating New England 37-20 in 2019 and Kansas City 36-35 last year.
The Spun

Bills Could Get 2 Key Players Back For Ravens Game

The Buffalo Bills have a huge early season matchup coming up on Sunday, and they could be getting two key players back for it. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said safety Jordan Poyer and cornerback Dane Jackson will practice on a limited basis today. Both players missed Buffalo's Week 3 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Centre Daily

Composite NFL Power Rankings: Bills Lose, Stay No. 1

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s been a wild three weeks of the NFL season. That shows up in our Composite NFL Power Rankings. The Composite is made up of Packer Central’s power rankings along with those of seven national media outlets. In those eight polls, the Miami Dolphins were No. 1 in three, the Philadelphia Eagles were No. 1 in three and the Buffalo Bills were No. 1 in two. But the Bills kept their overall No. 1 spot for a fourth consecutive week, even after losing at Miami on Sunday.
The Spun

Ravens Announce Major Addition Before Big Game vs. Bills

The Baltimore Ravens are set to have one of their recently signed players suit up on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Jason Pierre-Paul, who signed with the Ravens earlier this week, is officially practicing with his new teammates. The team released a video to their Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon to show how he's doing.
FOX Sports

Bills, Ravens meet in matchup of 2 of NFL's top offenses

BUFFALO (2-1) at BALTIMORE (2-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Buffalo by 4, according to FanDuel SportsBook. LAST MEETING: Bills beat Ravens 17-3 on Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. LAST WEEK: Bills lost at Miami 21-19, Ravens won at New England 37-26. BILLS OFFENSE: OVERALL (2),...
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bills-Ravens

The Buffalo Bills hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo and Baltimore are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. Buffalo fell to 2-1 with a 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Baltimore is also 2-1 after defeating the New England Patriots, 37-26.
Yardbarker

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Bills QB Josh Allen presents 'unique' challenge

The Baltimore Ravens host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills this Sunday in an intriguing early-season matchup between two 2-1 AFC squads. If the Ravens hope to come away with a Week 4 victory over the Bills, they'll have to keep the league's leading passer under wraps. This week, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh complimented Allen while also pointing out how difficult it is to prepare to play against him.
