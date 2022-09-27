ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

Dolphins vs. Bengals: Time, live streaming, how to watch, key matchups, pick for 'Thursday Night Football'

The Miami Dolphins have so far passed every test thrown their way. The defeated Bill Belichick's Patriots in Week 1, stormed back to defeat Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, and knocked the Super Bowl-favorite Buffalo Bills from the ranks of the unbeaten in Week 3. On Thursday night, their latest test comes in the form of the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.
Game recap: Cincinnati Bengals hand Miami Dolphins first loss after Tua Tagovailoa injury

CINCINNATI — The Miami Dolphins, fresh off a defining win over the Buffalo Bills, had little time to rest on their laurels.  Mike McDaniel's crew faced the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football in a matchup that pitted the NFL's hottest team against last year's Super Bowl losers.  Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entered Thursday questionable to play after suffering...
Bengals vs. Dolphins odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, NFL predictions by dialed-in model

The Week 4 NFL schedule kicks off with a mouthwatering AFC matchup between the Miami Dolphins (3-0) and Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) on Thursday Night Football. Cincinnati bounced back from consecutive losses to open the season by comfortably beating the New York Jets, 27-12. The Bengals may have been experiencing a Super Bowl hangover early in the season, but they'll face their stiffest test to date when they welcome the undefeated Dolphins to Paul Brown Stadium. The Dolphins have reeled off three straight victories, which includes an impressive 21-19 win over the Bills last week.
Bengals' Joe Mixon (ankle) available for Week 4 showdown with Dolphins

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (ankle) is available for Week 4's game against the Miami Dolphins. Mixon suffered an ankle injury in Week 3's win over the New York Jets. He practiced in full on Tuesday and Wednesday and will not carry an injury designation into Thursday's clash with Miami. Our models expect him to see 19.4 carries and 3.2 receptions in Week 4.
