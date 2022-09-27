Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Dolphins vs. Bengals: Time, live streaming, how to watch, key matchups, pick for 'Thursday Night Football'
The Miami Dolphins have so far passed every test thrown their way. The defeated Bill Belichick's Patriots in Week 1, stormed back to defeat Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, and knocked the Super Bowl-favorite Buffalo Bills from the ranks of the unbeaten in Week 3. On Thursday night, their latest test comes in the form of the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.
Is the Bengals game on TV tonight? FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins on Amazon Prime
The Miami Dolphins (3-0), led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, meet the Cincinnati Bengals (2-1), led by quarterback Joe Burrow on September 29, 2022 (9/29/2022) in an NFL Thursday night AFC matchup at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial to Amazon Prime...
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 9/29/2022
The Miami Dolphins will head to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals as the two AFC teams meet at Paycor Stadium. Thursday Night Football is here, and it’s time to look at our NFL odds series and make a Dolphins-Bengals prediction and pick. The Dolphins are coming off...
SkySports
Miami Dolphins @ Cincinnati Bengals: Tua Tagovailoa expected to start at quarterback for Dolphins on Thursday Night Football
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to play in their Thursday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, despite injury concerns over his back and ankle ahead of the team's road trip. Tagovailoa suffered the injuries in Miami's thrilling win over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, while he also...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off with head injury
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being slammed to the ground Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, and was stretchered from the field
Game recap: Cincinnati Bengals hand Miami Dolphins first loss after Tua Tagovailoa injury
CINCINNATI — The Miami Dolphins, fresh off a defining win over the Buffalo Bills, had little time to rest on their laurels. Mike McDaniel's crew faced the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football in a matchup that pitted the NFL's hottest team against last year's Super Bowl losers. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entered Thursday questionable to play after suffering...
CBS Sports
Bengals vs. Dolphins odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, NFL predictions by dialed-in model
The Week 4 NFL schedule kicks off with a mouthwatering AFC matchup between the Miami Dolphins (3-0) and Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) on Thursday Night Football. Cincinnati bounced back from consecutive losses to open the season by comfortably beating the New York Jets, 27-12. The Bengals may have been experiencing a Super Bowl hangover early in the season, but they'll face their stiffest test to date when they welcome the undefeated Dolphins to Paul Brown Stadium. The Dolphins have reeled off three straight victories, which includes an impressive 21-19 win over the Bills last week.
numberfire.com
Bengals' Joe Mixon (ankle) available for Week 4 showdown with Dolphins
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (ankle) is available for Week 4's game against the Miami Dolphins. Mixon suffered an ankle injury in Week 3's win over the New York Jets. He practiced in full on Tuesday and Wednesday and will not carry an injury designation into Thursday's clash with Miami. Our models expect him to see 19.4 carries and 3.2 receptions in Week 4.
3 ways for Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow to keep momentum going Thursday night against the Dolphins
The first two games of the 2022 season represented major struggles on the part of Joe Burrow and the defending
Report: NFL investigating video of Miami Dolphins practice at Nippert Stadium
The upcoming "Thursday Night Football" matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins keeps getting more interesting, especially after an anonymous Twitter user posted a video of the Dolphins practicing at the University of Cincinnati's Nippert Stadium. The video was posted as a reply to the Barstool Cincinnati account's tweet...
