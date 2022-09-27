Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

The Week 4 NFL schedule kicks off with a mouthwatering AFC matchup between the Miami Dolphins (3-0) and Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) on Thursday Night Football. Cincinnati bounced back from consecutive losses to open the season by comfortably beating the New York Jets, 27-12. The Bengals may have been experiencing a Super Bowl hangover early in the season, but they'll face their stiffest test to date when they welcome the undefeated Dolphins to Paul Brown Stadium. The Dolphins have reeled off three straight victories, which includes an impressive 21-19 win over the Bills last week.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO