Four Teens Injured in JoCo Rollover
Four teenagers were injured Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2017 Subaru, driven by a 16-year-old female from Holden, was at Highway 58 and SW 701 (east of Holden) around 6:30 p.m., when the Subaru crossed the center line and struck a trailer being towed by an eastbound farm tractor, driven by 73-year-old Christopher L. Gudde of Centerview.
Rear-end Collision Injures Two Sedalians
Two Sedalians were injured Wednesday morning on Route Y. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that the accident took place on Route Y, east of Fairway Drive, in Pettis County around 7:20 a.m., when an eastbound 2016 Ram truck, driven by 46-year-old Robert Hladik of Sedalia, was stopped in the roadway around 7:20 a.m., when an eastbound 2006 Acura SUV, driven by 57-year-old Kay R. Keele, of Sedalia, overtook and struck the rear of the Ram.
Two Sedalians Injured in Pettis County Crash
Two Sedalians were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2014 Harley Davidson, driven by 50-year-old Charles E. McGinnis of Sedalia, was stopped at a red light at US 50 and Sadie Lane (MM) around 7:30 p.m., when an eastbound 2015 Kia Optima, driven by 19-year-old Brady D. Carr of Clinton, struck the Harley from behind.
Otterville Man Injured in JoCo Rollover
An Otterville man was injured in a rollover accident that occurred just before noon Tuesday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2007 Buick Rendevous, driven by 22-year-old Daniel J. Rose of Otterville, was on US 50, west of Route P (near Montserrat) around 11:52 a.m., when an unknown vehicle merged into the same lane of traffic as the Buick. The Buick then traveled off the left side of the roadway to avoid impact and overturned.
Sedalia Police Reports For September 29, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday evening, Officers responded to the area of West Broadway Boulevard and Thompson Boulevard for a report of a hit and run vehicle collision. Daniel Cavaness stated the driver of the other vehicle ran the red light at Broadway and Thompson, causing the collision. The suspect vehicle then left the scene without attempting to exchange information. No suspects have been identified at this time.
Green Ridge Man Caught Leaving The Scene Of A Home Invasion
On Saturday at 1:16 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 1300 block of South Harrison for a reported home invasion. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the suspect as he was leaving the scene. The suspect was detained. Investigation revealed that a burglary had occurred, as well as property...
Two Marshall Men Injured in I-70 Rollover
Two Marshall men were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2021 Jeep, driven by 23-year-old Jerry D. Huff of Marshall, was on I-70 at the 51.6 mile marker around 4:40 a.m., when the Jeep struck the rear of an eastbound 2011 Ford, driven by 50-year-old Maria G. Jurado of Kansas City.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for September 27, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the morning of September 22nd, Pettis County Deputies took a report of a Fugitive from Justice. David Elton Odom, 38, had multiple warrants for his arrest. The warrants were from Lake County, Florida on charges of Criminal Mischief, Trespassing, Driving While Suspended, Fleeing or Attempting to Evade, Child Abuse (Without Great Bodily Harm), and felony Probation Violations on charges of Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Formal filings will be submitted to the Pettis County Prosecutor's Office.
Marshall Couple Arrested on Drug Charges
On Sunday at 8:53 a.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop near 10th and Osage. A probable cause search of the vehicle located a digital scale containing a white powdery residue and a partially consumed Xanax pill. Both the driver and the passenger, 35-year-old Robert L. Standley and 25-year-old Chelsey...
Sedalia Woman Charged With Trespassing After Entering Stranger’s Home After Midnight
Sedalia Police responded to a trespassing call in the 700 block of South State Fair Boulevard at 12:55 a.m. Monday. According to a report, the caller said a stranger entered his home while he was sleeping. The caller then yelled at the suspect until they ran away from the residence.
Pilot Travel Center Donating $20,000 to Boonville School District
As part of the remodeling celebration of the Boonville Pilot Travel Center on Friday, September 30, Pilot Travel Center is donating $20,000 to the Boonville Region-1 School District. Buried in the celebration announcement is something you may have missed, 10-cent savings on gasoline through the end of October at all Pilot Travel Centers.
Bothwell Drops Mask Requirement In the Interest of Worker Safety
Last week Bothwell Regional Health Center quietly changed its policy regarding masks for patients and visitors in their hospital and clinics. Yet, the reason for the policy change is rather surprising. It all has to do with employee safety. According to a Facebook post, Bothwell Regional Health Center is saying...
JoCo Fire Protection District Open House October 1
The Johnson County Fire Protection District is opening station doors and hosting open houses at 10 of the District’s 12 fire stations on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 2 until 4 p.m. The District invites the public to attend any of the open houses and encourages area residents to visit their nearest station(s) to meet their local responders and see the stations and firefighting equipment.
Thompson Boulevard Resurfacing Project begins October 3
Beginning on Monday, Oct. 3, and continuing through Wednesday, Oct. 26, the City of Sedalia’s contractor will be milling, repairing base failures, paving and applying lane markings along Thompson Boulevard from the Missouri Department of Transportation’s right-of-way at West Broadway Blvd (U.S. Highway 50) to West 16th Street..
Longtime Sedalia 200 Faculty Member Passes Away
It is with great sadness that we report Parkview Elementary School counselor Pam Crafton has passed away unexpectedly. The entire Sedalia 200 community extends our sincere condolences to her family and friends. District counselors are available to aid grieving students and staff members. Ms. Crafton started her Sedalia 200 career...
Impact Signs to Build $8M HQ & Manufacturing Facility
Impact Signs, Awnings and Wraps, Inc., announced on Wednesday that the company is building a new state-of-the-art headquarters and manufacturing facility in Sedalia. A new 60,000-square-foot building will be constructed on 5.5 acres at the corner of Curry and Main Street (810 Curry Drive) at Thompson Meadows Industrial Park on West 50, according to Rusty Kahrs, president of the EDSPC (Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County) Board of Directors.
New Airline Terminal In Columbia Is Almost Done! Will This Help Travelers?
If you have ever traveled from Columbia Regional Airport, then you know that they have been working on this new terminal for almost a year. They had also been working on some new bridges to help you avoid the elements. You can read that article HERE. But in regards to the terminal itself, it looks like things will be finished "soon".
Join The Ghost Hunt At The Library This Weekend
Guys, I don't know if you know this, but I am a fan of Spooky Season. I mean, I'm not gonna go all out and decorate my place ner nothin, but I, in general, like it. I'm a fan of ghosts and ghoulies, even if I don't think they're real. What can I say, I'm a tried and true Shaniac.
SH Volleyball Loses at Stover
Sacred Heart JV and Varsity Volleyball lost to Stover on the road Tuesday, Sept. 27. JV lost in two sets 15-25, 20-25. Varsity lost the first set 18-25; won the second set 25-17, and lost the last two 15-25, 22-25. JV & Varsity will regroup, reevaluate, and make adjustments going into tomorrow’s game.
Three UCM Arts Shows On Display Now Through October 27
Continuing to provide interesting and engaging displays of art by faculty, students and individuals across the nation, the University of Central Missouri Gallery of Art and Design announces three shows that are running concurrently Sept. 26 - Oct 27. These offerings are the 2022 Faculty Show, Faculty Portrait Show, and...
