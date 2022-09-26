Read full article on original website
Massive Elk Herd Finds Home North of Hailey, Idaho
First, the animals are locals, so they won't pad the number of liberals living in Blaine County. Two people have recently told me about the herd (one almost had a collision). It's large. I haven't yet seen it because the animals gather near the road a short time before sunset, which is past my usual bedtime, and it's an hour to drive there from home.
Medical Camp Under Construction in Camas County
FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-A dozen new cabins designed specifically to accommodate Idaho children dealing with medical challenges are set to be built near Fairfield. Camp Rainbow Gold announced one of the cabins is already standing and will serve as a prototype for the other cabins that will also serve other children and veterans facing health challenges. A group of donors under the direction of Blackrock Homes are joining resources and man hours to build the ADA cabins along with two shower houses at Hidden Paradise for Camp Rainbow Gold. The nonprofit helps families with children experiencing pediatric cancer diagnosis. “To see what Blackrock and this team are doing for us, leaves us speechless,” said Elizabeth Lizberg, Camp Rainbow Gold CEO/Executive Director in a prepared statement. “Our kids and families are going to think they are glamping—these new cabins are that nice. And to have Blackrock Homes leading with such an incredible donation is really a game changer for Hidden Paradise.” The prototype cabin will be a test to make sure the facility meets the needs of other groups like the Epilepsy Foundation, Camp Kesem, and others. Hidden Paradise is the only camp of its kind in the state, according to Camp Rainbow Gold.
Weather Alert: Risk of Severe Storms in The Magic Valley Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm watch alert and a Special Weather Statement for Southern Idaho on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022. As a strong storm approaches Southern Idaho, the chance for damage to property and physical injury is increasing. The alert for the Severe Thunderstorm Watch from the National Weather Service is in effect until 8 PM and covers South Central and South West Idaho. The counties included in the alert are Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls, Boise, Camas, and Elmore.
