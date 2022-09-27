Read full article on original website
Castle On The St. Croix River Hits The Market In Minnesota
All I can say about this one is WOW! A castle has hit the market in Minnesota and as if that wasn't amazing enough, it also sits right along the St. Croix. It's a home fit for a queen or a king. This is one of many unique listings to...
Lincoln Center Could Increase Capacity by November 1st
ST. CLOUD (WJON - News) -- A homeless shelter in southeast St. Cloud may be able to increase its capacity as soon as November 1st. During Monday night's meeting, the St. Cloud City Council got an update on the Lincoln Center on Lincoln Avenue Southeast. Community Development Director Matt Glaesman...
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Power Assists Florida in Power Restoration
DULUTH, Minn. — Minnesota power has stepped up to help bring light to Florida’s darkness. While Hurricane Ian destroys powerlines and causes power outages everywhere, there just are not enough local repair crews. On Wednesday, 25 workers with Minnesota Power packed up all of their gear and began...
Dry Conditions Expand to More of Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The lack of rain this fall is resulting in more widespread dry conditions across the state of Minnesota. This week's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 54 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, up from 42 percent last week. The moderate drought area...
knsiradio.com
Hurricane Hits Near St. Cloud Fire Chief’s Former Home
(KNSI) – St. Cloud’s Fire Chief says it is hard to stand by as a hurricane hits his former community. Matt Love moved to the Granite City after serving as Fort Meyers Beach Florida’s chief for six years. The community is on Estero Island, three feet above sea level. Love says as of Wednesday Morning, the barrier island community had its emergency services suspended, meaning they are no longer taking 911 calls.
KEYC
New USDA funding for buying, repairing rural homes
The City of Mankato hosted a series of open houses Tuesday to discuss various affordable housing projects. Mike Sheely is one of three agriculture teachers for the Maple River School District, and he says that farm safety is one of the most important things to teach to the community, especially children in rural Minnesota.
voiceofalexandria.com
Rural "rush hour" underway in Minnesota
(St. Paul, MN)--Fall harvest is ramping up across Minnesota. MnDOT’s Anne Meyer says they want all motorists to be aware that there’s “some large, slow-moving farm equipment on the roadways” this time of year. Meyer says most farm equipment crashes and fatalities are distraction-related. She advises drivers to “watch for falling debris from farm equipment,” “slow down,” (and) “only pass that vehicle when it’s safe to do so.
boreal.org
Hunter walking trails provide access to public hunting in northern Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 28, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources maintains hunter walking trails as easy ways to travel by foot through wildlife management areas, state and federal forests, and other public hunting lands. Hunter walking trails wind through prime habitat for ruffed grouse, woodcock, wild turkey and deer. There are more than 600 miles of hunter walking trails meandering throughout the northern half of the state. Many of the trails are gated, allowing foot traffic only.
WARNING: Unusual White Substance Spotted In Minnesota Tuesday
Warning to all the snowbirds in Minnesota. You are probably going to want to pack up those RV's or find your plane tickets to Arizona ASAP because something white and frozen was just spotted in Minnesota that you probably won't like. Yep - snow. Minnesota Police Department Spotted Snow on...
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Family Now Living in the Wrath of Hurricane Ian
DULUTH / FLORIDA — “Like we talked about earlier, at any minute we could just lose everything. Here we are, we just lost everything.” A family from Minnesota, now living in the wrath of Hurricane Ian. The Buck family traded in the snow for sand 20 years...
Minnesota Man Admits to Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has admitted manufacturing so-called "ghost guns." The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Jay James Olson has entered a guilty plea to willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license. His sentencing date has not been set. According...
kfgo.com
Alexandria police chief believes they know who made ‘swatting’ calls
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent said he believes the ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, and St. Paul last Wednesday came from a phone number IP address in Ethiopia. “We were able to capture the number that came in,” Kent...
Fall Colors! Some of the Best Places in Minnesota to See Them
One of the great things about living in Minnesota is the change of seasons. And this season, Fall or Autumn, whichever you prefer, is one of the most picturesque. Lots of people make a weekend out of traveling to see the best that the Fall colors have to offer in the best places. Get out and enjoy... here are some of the best hiking places in Minnesota.
Cirque Italia Is Officially in St. Cloud, Who Wants to go for FREE?!
You've probably heard for a little bit now that there's a circus coming to town, but it's not just any circus it's the Cirque Italia Water Circus! If you've ever seen any type of Cirque show you know you're in for a sensational show. The show just got to town...
cbs3duluth.com
Ten MN service providers to share $2.9M to support people with disabilities
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new round of state grants will go forward over the next two years across Minnesota to support people with disabilities. According to Minnesota Department of Human Services, ten service providers will share approximately $2.9 million to support people with disabilities to live and engage with others in their communities and access better employment opportunities.
Stay in a “Shire in the Woods” Just Over an Hour from St. Cloud
Are you a fan of the J.R.R. Tolkien books? This airbnb has the feeling of something from some of his stories. This Airbnb is the Loft of the Shire in the Woods. They are a grouping of cabins in McGrath, Minnesota. McGrath is about an hour and half North of St. Cloud near Brainerd lakes area.
Minnesota’s Favorite Breakfast Restaurant Has Several Locations in the Twin Cities Area
They, whoever they are, say it's the most important meal of the day, but the Average American only eats breakfast three times a week. The One Poll survey also revealed our favorite breakfast foods. Eggs is #1 followed by coffee and cereal. Do you have a favorite breakfast restaurant? I...
boreal.org
Homeowners alert DNR to grouse hunting complaints in Cook County, Minnesota
Conservation officers in northern Minnesota are reminding grouse hunters to be extra cautious of their proximity to homes. A weekly conservation officer report from the Hovland area shared by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said officers have received complaints from homeowners who say grouse hunters have been driving onto clearly posted property and "shooting birds directly in front of houses."
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Kiffmeyer: Helping Minnesotans Struggling with Rising Costs and Burdensome Taxes
Inflation continues to soar and negatively impact all aspects of a family’s budget. And troublingly, grocery prices rose 13.5% in August – the highest increase since March of 1979. Further, 85% of Americans have said it’s become necessary to change their spending habits due to inflation, with 70% of Americans looking for extra work to combat rising costs.
Get Your Fair Food Fix at Coborn’s in St. Cloud This Week
If you are desperately trying to cling to what is left of summer, you're not alone. I'm right there with you. Luckily we can still get a taste of our favorite summer foods this week at Coborn's on Cooper Ave in St. Cloud. Miller Concessions is doing one of their...
