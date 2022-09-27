ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Power Assists Florida in Power Restoration

DULUTH, Minn. — Minnesota power has stepped up to help bring light to Florida’s darkness. While Hurricane Ian destroys powerlines and causes power outages everywhere, there just are not enough local repair crews. On Wednesday, 25 workers with Minnesota Power packed up all of their gear and began...
Hurricane Hits Near St. Cloud Fire Chief’s Former Home

(KNSI) – St. Cloud’s Fire Chief says it is hard to stand by as a hurricane hits his former community. Matt Love moved to the Granite City after serving as Fort Meyers Beach Florida’s chief for six years. The community is on Estero Island, three feet above sea level. Love says as of Wednesday Morning, the barrier island community had its emergency services suspended, meaning they are no longer taking 911 calls.
New USDA funding for buying, repairing rural homes

The City of Mankato hosted a series of open houses Tuesday to discuss various affordable housing projects. Mike Sheely is one of three agriculture teachers for the Maple River School District, and he says that farm safety is one of the most important things to teach to the community, especially children in rural Minnesota.
Rural "rush hour" underway in Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN)--Fall harvest is ramping up across Minnesota. MnDOT’s Anne Meyer says they want all motorists to be aware that there’s “some large, slow-moving farm equipment on the roadways” this time of year. Meyer says most farm equipment crashes and fatalities are distraction-related. She advises drivers to “watch for falling debris from farm equipment,” “slow down,” (and) “only pass that vehicle when it’s safe to do so.
Hunter walking trails provide access to public hunting in northern Minnesota

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 28, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources maintains hunter walking trails as easy ways to travel by foot through wildlife management areas, state and federal forests, and other public hunting lands. Hunter walking trails wind through prime habitat for ruffed grouse, woodcock, wild turkey and deer. There are more than 600 miles of hunter walking trails meandering throughout the northern half of the state. Many of the trails are gated, allowing foot traffic only.
Minnesota Family Now Living in the Wrath of Hurricane Ian

DULUTH / FLORIDA — “Like we talked about earlier, at any minute we could just lose everything. Here we are, we just lost everything.” A family from Minnesota, now living in the wrath of Hurricane Ian. The Buck family traded in the snow for sand 20 years...
Minnesota Man Admits to Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has admitted manufacturing so-called "ghost guns." The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Jay James Olson has entered a guilty plea to willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license. His sentencing date has not been set. According...
Ten MN service providers to share $2.9M to support people with disabilities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new round of state grants will go forward over the next two years across Minnesota to support people with disabilities. According to Minnesota Department of Human Services, ten service providers will share approximately $2.9 million to support people with disabilities to live and engage with others in their communities and access better employment opportunities.
Homeowners alert DNR to grouse hunting complaints in Cook County, Minnesota

Conservation officers in northern Minnesota are reminding grouse hunters to be extra cautious of their proximity to homes. A weekly conservation officer report from the Hovland area shared by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said officers have received complaints from homeowners who say grouse hunters have been driving onto clearly posted property and "shooting birds directly in front of houses."
Kiffmeyer: Helping Minnesotans Struggling with Rising Costs and Burdensome Taxes

Inflation continues to soar and negatively impact all aspects of a family’s budget. And troublingly, grocery prices rose 13.5% in August – the highest increase since March of 1979. Further, 85% of Americans have said it’s become necessary to change their spending habits due to inflation, with 70% of Americans looking for extra work to combat rising costs.
