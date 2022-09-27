Read full article on original website
Local Event Addresses Need For Affordable Childcare In Central Minnesota
WE NEED TO FIND ANSWERS FOR CHILDCARE IN MINNESOTA. People who have children know how expensive it is to raise a family in the state of Minnesota. Sometimes parents need the income, but just can't find the right balance for childcare outside the home, so make the decision to have one parent stay home as the caretaker. Although having a parent with their children all day long can be a good thing, sometimes the financial difficulties make it really hard to provide your children with everything they need to be happy and healthy. A free event is coming to St. Cloud on October 11th, from 7:30 am - 9 am to help address the childcare crisis that we are experiencing in Minnesota.
Crisp & Green Coming to St. Cloud… Soon?
UPDATE: I have been hovering over this website for quite awhile now. The new locations planned that have just said "opening soon" have started to dwindle. Mostly because those locations have already opened. If they are going in order, looks like the St. Cloud location will be fourth in line. Fingers crossed.
Dry Conditions Expand to More of Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The lack of rain this fall is resulting in more widespread dry conditions across the state of Minnesota. This week's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 54 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, up from 42 percent last week. The moderate drought area...
Lincoln Center Could Increase Capacity by November 1st
ST. CLOUD (WJON - News) -- A homeless shelter in southeast St. Cloud may be able to increase its capacity as soon as November 1st. During Monday night's meeting, the St. Cloud City Council got an update on the Lincoln Center on Lincoln Avenue Southeast. Community Development Director Matt Glaesman...
Cirque Italia Is Officially in St. Cloud, Who Wants to go for FREE?!
You've probably heard for a little bit now that there's a circus coming to town, but it's not just any circus it's the Cirque Italia Water Circus! If you've ever seen any type of Cirque show you know you're in for a sensational show. The show just got to town...
Do Minnesotans Call In Sick More Than Other States?
I'm not one to call in sick to work. I think in the last 30 years, I've had to call in sick twice and both times I was in the hospital. Once, when I was working an overnight shift at a rock radio station in Orlando, I had a bad case of the flu but didn't want to miss work. So, I threw on a bathrobe and a pair of high top sneakers and went to work. I didn't worry about getting anyone else sick because I was the only one there.
Fall Colors! Some of the Best Places in Minnesota to See Them
One of the great things about living in Minnesota is the change of seasons. And this season, Fall or Autumn, whichever you prefer, is one of the most picturesque. Lots of people make a weekend out of traveling to see the best that the Fall colors have to offer in the best places. Get out and enjoy... here are some of the best hiking places in Minnesota.
Annual St. Cloud Greater Photo Contest Underway
ST. CLOUD (WJON - News) -- The St. Cloud Greater Photo Contest is underway this year. The city is looking for pictures of St. Cloud that show the community as a great place to live, work, and play. A high priority will be given to submissions that evoke a positive emotion.
Stay in a “Shire in the Woods” Just Over an Hour from St. Cloud
Are you a fan of the J.R.R. Tolkien books? This airbnb has the feeling of something from some of his stories. This Airbnb is the Loft of the Shire in the Woods. They are a grouping of cabins in McGrath, Minnesota. McGrath is about an hour and half North of St. Cloud near Brainerd lakes area.
Who Knew? Minnesota Has A Dog House Statute. Yours Up To Code?
Even though our dogs spend the majority of their time indoors, especially in weather like this, I am still very conscious of how much time they spend outdoors. I occasionally see dogs tied up outside and wonder how long they've been out there? Good tip, if you are cold, so are they. Always a good idea to keep your pups sheltered from the cold winter weather or the blistering sun during the summer.
Minnesota Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service Held Sunday
ST. PAUL (WJON - News) -- A special honor Sunday at the State Capitol for the 241 Minnesota firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice. All of their names were read during the annual Minnesota Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service. The names of those who died in the line of duty...
CentraCare Selling St. Benedict’s Community Facilities
ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is looking to sell off some of its central Minnesota properties. The organization is searching for a new owner to take over all of its St. Benedict’s Community facilities including care centers, assisted living facilities, and senior housing locations in Monticello, Sartell, and St. Cloud.
St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Chain Reaction Crash in SE Minnesota
RED WIND (WJON - News) -- A St. Cloud woman was among four people hurt in a three-vehicle chain-reaction crash in Southeastern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on Highway 61 near Red Wing. Troopers say a Dodge Dart driven by...
Sauk Rapids Man Pleads Guilty To Selling Ghost Guns
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A Sauk Rapids man with a record of gun charges in St. Cloud has pleaded guilty to manufacturing firearms without a license. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced that 21-year-old Jay Olson engaged in the manufacture and sale of firearms between the fall of 2021 and April of 2022.
Tickets Available for the Water Circus at Crossroads in St. Cloud
The Cirque de Soliel shows that have been around for years, mostly in Las Vegas, are known for their crazy stunts, heights, acrobatics and great entertainment. One show, on a much lessor scale than those shows; but still a great show, will wrap up this weekend in Waite Park/St. Cloud at Crossroads mall.
6 Awesome Vintage St. Cloud, MN Items For Sale on Etsy
I love a good Etsy find. It's such a great site for trying to find unique pieces to give as gifts or get a little something to treat yourself. I did a search of "St. Cloud Minnesota" on the site and found a bunch of really cool vintage items from our neck of the woods.
Reasons For Apollo and Tech Bathroom Policy
Tech and Apollo High Schools have implemented a e-hall pass system for bathroom use during the school day this school year. Apollo High School Principal Justin Skaalerud and St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON. Skaalerud explained the e-hall pass system has been running at the Junior Highs for a few years now. He says it eliminates the paper pass system and allows students to use the computers, they have been issued, to obtain passes that way.
Organic Farmers Can’t Keep Up With Demand
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The demand for organic food is increasing so fast that American farmers have a new problem – they can’t meet demand. The increase in demand for organic food, coupled with the number of organic farmers in America dropping, prompted the U.S. Department of Agriculture to promise up to $300 million to recruit farmers to make the switch.
The First Snow of the Year Fell in Minnesota on Tuesday, September 27th
The National Weather Service in Duluth confirmed it, snow has fallen in Minnesota. The NWS took to Twitter with the announcement:. In addition to the flakes on the gunflint trail, Ely also had confirmed flakes, that were even shared by the Ely Police Department on Twitter:. Of course, these early...
New Research: Switch Employers To Raise Income
ST. PAUL -- New research from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has revealed a hard truth for workers: if you want a raise, quit your job. Senior Labor Market Research Analyst Alesia Leibert has published an article titled Job Mobility in the Post-COVID Recession Labor Market. The article studied the Minnesota labor market after the COVID-19 pandemic.
