Saint Cloud, MN

Local Event Addresses Need For Affordable Childcare In Central Minnesota

WE NEED TO FIND ANSWERS FOR CHILDCARE IN MINNESOTA. People who have children know how expensive it is to raise a family in the state of Minnesota. Sometimes parents need the income, but just can't find the right balance for childcare outside the home, so make the decision to have one parent stay home as the caretaker. Although having a parent with their children all day long can be a good thing, sometimes the financial difficulties make it really hard to provide your children with everything they need to be happy and healthy. A free event is coming to St. Cloud on October 11th, from 7:30 am - 9 am to help address the childcare crisis that we are experiencing in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Crisp & Green Coming to St. Cloud… Soon?

UPDATE: I have been hovering over this website for quite awhile now. The new locations planned that have just said "opening soon" have started to dwindle. Mostly because those locations have already opened. If they are going in order, looks like the St. Cloud location will be fourth in line. Fingers crossed.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Government
Do Minnesotans Call In Sick More Than Other States?

I'm not one to call in sick to work. I think in the last 30 years, I've had to call in sick twice and both times I was in the hospital. Once, when I was working an overnight shift at a rock radio station in Orlando, I had a bad case of the flu but didn't want to miss work. So, I threw on a bathrobe and a pair of high top sneakers and went to work. I didn't worry about getting anyone else sick because I was the only one there.
MINNESOTA STATE
Who Knew? Minnesota Has A Dog House Statute. Yours Up To Code?

Even though our dogs spend the majority of their time indoors, especially in weather like this, I am still very conscious of how much time they spend outdoors. I occasionally see dogs tied up outside and wonder how long they've been out there? Good tip, if you are cold, so are they. Always a good idea to keep your pups sheltered from the cold winter weather or the blistering sun during the summer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Reasons For Apollo and Tech Bathroom Policy

Tech and Apollo High Schools have implemented a e-hall pass system for bathroom use during the school day this school year. Apollo High School Principal Justin Skaalerud and St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON. Skaalerud explained the e-hall pass system has been running at the Junior Highs for a few years now. He says it eliminates the paper pass system and allows students to use the computers, they have been issued, to obtain passes that way.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Organic Farmers Can’t Keep Up With Demand

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The demand for organic food is increasing so fast that American farmers have a new problem – they can’t meet demand. The increase in demand for organic food, coupled with the number of organic farmers in America dropping, prompted the U.S. Department of Agriculture to promise up to $300 million to recruit farmers to make the switch.
MINNESOTA STATE
New Research: Switch Employers To Raise Income

ST. PAUL -- New research from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has revealed a hard truth for workers: if you want a raise, quit your job. Senior Labor Market Research Analyst Alesia Leibert has published an article titled Job Mobility in the Post-COVID Recession Labor Market. The article studied the Minnesota labor market after the COVID-19 pandemic.
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

