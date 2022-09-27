ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MN

Waite Park Officials to Consider Approving New THC Ordinance

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park officials will consider approving an ordinance regulating and licensing the sale of THC edibles. During Monday's meeting, the council will look to approve Ordinance 71 which will address various aspects of product sales including licensing requirements, limitations on where and how THC edibles may be sold and requirements for secure storage and display of the products in retail stores.
WAITE PARK, MN
City
New Direct Primary Care Clinic Opens in Sartell

SARTELL -- A new type of medical clinic has opened in Sartell. WELL & Company is a direct primary care clinic, meaning they don't accept health insurance. Owner/founder Saundra Lauer their model is to provide accessible, affordable and personalized healthcare. Price transparency is at the core of direct primary care....
SARTELL, MN
Target Date to Have Sartell's River Road Complete

Sartell has undergone a fair amount of road construction for the past several months. County Road 1, the River Road, has been a big Sartell and Stearns County project. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He indicated the plan is to have this segment of County Road 1 complete by November 15th and that includes the bike path, and walking path. This is phase 3 of the project. He says he and the city council have been working with the county to see what they can do to speed the process to get this roadway open as soon as possible. Fitzthum says the dry weather has helped with the construction process. He says they are trying to figure out how they could get County Road 1 open during the morning and evening rush hour time periods.
SARTELL, MN
Johnnie Football Drops in National Ranking

St. John's football is ranked #6 this week in the d3football.com top 25 poll. St. John's suffered their first loss of the season Saturday 28-24 in Arden Hills to #12 Bethel. The Johnnies had been ranked #2 in the previous poll. North Central (Illinois) is ranked #1 in this week's...
BETHEL, MN
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

