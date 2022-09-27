Read full article on original website
Waite Park Police Chief Planning to Retire Next Year
WAITE PARK -- Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud is planning to retire next year. Bentrud says he told the city council about his decision over the summer, to give them enough time to figure out how to proceed. He says after 30 years in law enforcement, he's excited for...
Benton County Sets Budget, Property Taxes Likely to Rise
FOLEY -- Benton County residents can expect to pay more in property taxes next year. With estimated home valuations going up by an expected 17%, that will translate to homeowners paying more on the county portion of their taxes. County commissioners approved a budget increase of more than $ 13...
Waite Park Officials to Consider Approving New THC Ordinance
WAITE PARK -- Waite Park officials will consider approving an ordinance regulating and licensing the sale of THC edibles. During Monday's meeting, the council will look to approve Ordinance 71 which will address various aspects of product sales including licensing requirements, limitations on where and how THC edibles may be sold and requirements for secure storage and display of the products in retail stores.
Sauk Centre Planning Renovation of Old Former Creamery
SAUK CENTRE (WJON - News) -- There is a plan in the works in Sauk Centre to take an old vacant creamery and turn it into a beautiful new space. The Sauk Centre Area History Museum and Research Center acquired the Blue Valley Creamery about six years ago. They were...
New Direct Primary Care Clinic Opens in Sartell
SARTELL -- A new type of medical clinic has opened in Sartell. WELL & Company is a direct primary care clinic, meaning they don't accept health insurance. Owner/founder Saundra Lauer their model is to provide accessible, affordable and personalized healthcare. Price transparency is at the core of direct primary care....
CentraCare Selling St. Benedict’s Community Facilities
ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is looking to sell off some of its central Minnesota properties. The organization is searching for a new owner to take over all of its St. Benedict’s Community facilities including care centers, assisted living facilities, and senior housing locations in Monticello, Sartell, and St. Cloud.
Benton County Included in Frost Advisory Tuesday Morning
UNDATED (WJON - News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for northern Minnesota and part of eastern Minnesota for early Tuesday morning. The Frost Advisory includes Benton County. It will be in effect from 4:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to get down...
Tickets Available for the Water Circus at Crossroads in St. Cloud
The Cirque de Soliel shows that have been around for years, mostly in Las Vegas, are known for their crazy stunts, heights, acrobatics and great entertainment. One show, on a much lessor scale than those shows; but still a great show, will wrap up this weekend in Waite Park/St. Cloud at Crossroads mall.
Target Date to Have Sartell’s River Road Complete
Sartell has undergone a fair amount of road construction for the past several months. County Road 1, the River Road, has been a big Sartell and Stearns County project. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He indicated the plan is to have this segment of County Road 1 complete by November 15th and that includes the bike path, and walking path. This is phase 3 of the project. He says he and the city council have been working with the county to see what they can do to speed the process to get this roadway open as soon as possible. Fitzthum says the dry weather has helped with the construction process. He says they are trying to figure out how they could get County Road 1 open during the morning and evening rush hour time periods.
Willmar Man and Woman Facing Charges After Drug Bust
WILLMAR -- Two people from Willmar were arrested following a drug bust Monday. The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force carried out a search at a home in the 400 block of 15th Street Southwest in Willmar. During the search, authorities found more than 600 fake Oxycodone pills that tested...
Sauk Rapids Man Pleads Guilty To Selling Ghost Guns
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A Sauk Rapids man with a record of gun charges in St. Cloud has pleaded guilty to manufacturing firearms without a license. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced that 21-year-old Jay Olson engaged in the manufacture and sale of firearms between the fall of 2021 and April of 2022.
Business in Waite Park with “Spooky” Display, left me a’MAZE’d. No Need to be Scared!
When you hear about a "spooky" maze the first place that comes to mind is probably a corn maze in a field. Maybe at a park? Guessing however you wouldn't think there would be a maze of some sorts at a grocery store. But that is exactly what I discovered yesterday when I went grocery shopping!
St. Cloud Man Rescued After His Boat Capsized on Rice Lake
PAYNESVILLE -- A St. Cloud man was rescued after his boat overturned on Rice Lake Monday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says around 4:00 p.m. they responded to a call of an overturned boat with a man floating nearby on Rice Lake in Eden Township. Authorities say the caller...
Johnnie Football Drops in National Ranking
St. John's football is ranked #6 this week in the d3football.com top 25 poll. St. John's suffered their first loss of the season Saturday 28-24 in Arden Hills to #12 Bethel. The Johnnies had been ranked #2 in the previous poll. North Central (Illinois) is ranked #1 in this week's...
Search of Litchfield Home Leads to Two Arrests, Drug Charges
LITCHFIELD -- Two people were arrested and face drug-related charges following a search at a Litchfield home. Members of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force used a warrant to search a home in the 63000 block of 173rd Street Friday. During the search, authorities found about 1.2 pounds of...
