Waite Park To Consider Extension on Mining Moratorium
WAITE PARK - (WJON News) Waite Park officials will consider an extension to their current mining moratorium at a special city council meeting Friday. A public hearing will be held on the moratorium extension inside city hall at 4:15 p.m. Last year, the council approved a one-year moratorium on permits...
Kraus-Anderson closes construction of $16 million police department in Minnesota
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of a $16 million police department on the Crystal City Hall campus at 4141 Douglas Drive North in Crystal, Minnesota. Designed by Wold Architects & Engineers, the 53,300-square-foot, energy-efficient facility features new safe work spaces, a secure evidence storage area, indoor fleet storage and a dedicated space for K9 officers.
Stearns County Commissioners Approve County Road 133 Realignment
SARTELL -- A recent study to consider a realignment of Stearns County Road 133 has received the county board's blessing. County Road 133 is considered a minor arterial that provides a freight and commuter connection from I-94 west of St. Joseph to Highway 10 east of Sartell. It has long been considered a vital part of completing a beltway around the St. Cloud area.
1 dead, 2 in custody after Brooklyn Park shooting
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park say one person is dead and two others are in custody after a shooting late Wednesday night.According to the city's police department, officers responded to the 7800 block of Tessman Drive around 11:30 p.m. after someone reported a shooting. They found a person who had been shot in the chest.He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police did not identify him.Two adults are being held in the Brooklyn Park Jail for "aiding and abetting the commission of a crime," police said. Police did not identify the two arrested.
Impatient driver who killed woman in hit-and-run outside Taco Bell sentenced
A driver who caused a scene at a Taco Bell drive-thru before fatally striking a woman and leaving the scene has been sentenced to prison. Tammy Renae Olson, 59, of Brooklyn Center, previously pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide – leaving the scene, in the death of 84-year-old Joyce Acosta.
Man fatally shot at a home in Brooklyn Park
One man was killed in a Thursday night shooting in Brooklyn Park. According to an alert sent out by the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers were called to a shooting at a residence on the 7800 block of Tessman Drive just after 11:30 p.m. At the scene, they found a...
The Rich History of Clear Lake, Minnesota
Clear Lake is a town of 641 people in Sherburne County located 13 miles southeast of St. Cloud at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 24. Clear Lake is the focus of this Small Town series on WJON. I talked with longtime Clear Lake resident and author Bud Stimler and Dave McDonald and Jennifer Dierkes from McDonalds Meats.
Two teens arrested after stolen BMW, Mercedes speed and crash between Maple Grove and St. Paul
According to the Ramsey County sheriff’s office, two drivers operating stolen BMW and Mercedes Benz cars drove between Maple Grove and St. Paul on Monday afternoon before one of the cars crashed with another and wounded the driver. In addition to a 15-year-old suspect in the BMW’s operation and...
Woman charged in drunk driving incident that killed Minnetonka High School alum
A 22-year-old woman has been charged after she struck a Minnetonka High School graduate in Indiana while he was riding an electric scooter. Madelyn Howard was arrested following the death of 20-year-old Nate Stratton on Sept. 18. Bloomington Police Department said Howard is suspected of driving 50-70 mph at the time, dragging Stratton's scooter behind her car after the collision.
Missing man found dead in Crow Wing County
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Pequot Lakes Police say law enforcement agencies were contacted about a missing person in the city. During the course of their investigation, signs of a vehicle leaving the roadway were observed on State Highway 371 near County Road 29 in Crow Wing County.
One killed in Brooklyn Park, two in custody
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is dead, and two people are in custody following a shooting in Brooklyn Park Wednesday night. Brooklyn Park Police say they responded to a call of shots fired around 11:32 p.m. at a home on the 7800 block of Tessman Drive. Officers arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Sauk Rapids Man Pleads Guilty To Selling Ghost Guns
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A Sauk Rapids man with a record of gun charges in St. Cloud has pleaded guilty to manufacturing firearms without a license. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced that 21-year-old Jay Olson engaged in the manufacture and sale of firearms between the fall of 2021 and April of 2022.
Montrose Woman Dead and Two Others Hurt in Wright County Crash
WOODLAND TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Montrose woman is dead and two people from Winsted were seriously hurt in a Wright County crash Monday afternoon. Emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of County Road 30 and County Road 110 southwest of Montrose at about 2:30 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.
Driver hits, seriously injures man on electric skateboard in Isanti County
SPRINGVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver struck a man on an electric skateboard in Isanti County Thursday morning, sending the skateboarder to the hospital with serious injuries.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office said the collision occurred around 5:45 a.m. near Walbo Drive and 330th Lane in Springvale Township.First responders found a seriously injured man in the road, and a vehicle with extensive damage to the front end nearby.The injured man, a 26-year-old from Cambridge, was flown to Hennepin Healthcare.The driver, a 56-year-old man from Springvale Township, is cooperating with authorities, the sheriff's office said.
Election 2022: 3 Running for 2 Rockville City Council Seats
ROCKVILLE -- Three people are running for two open seats on the Rockville City Council. Two candidates are incumbents in Bill Becker and Brian Herberg, the third is Julie Heying. BRIAN HERBERG:. Brian Herberg is a life-long resident and a former mayor of Rockville. He says his heart has been...
State Patrol: Body of Missing Man Recovered from Lake
PEQUOT LAKES (WJON News) - The body of a man who had been reported missing has been recovered from a lake north of Brainerd. The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers responded to Highway 371 along West Twin Lake near Pequot Lakes Wednesday afternoon. A car being driven by 26-year-old Nicolas...
Brooklyn Center woman sentenced for hitting, killing woman with car
MINNEAPOLIS – A Brooklyn Center, Minn. woman who was upset with her wait in the drive-thru of a taco bell and killed a woman while leaving has been sentenced to four years in prison. Tammy Olson, 59, had earlier pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in the death of...
Minnetonka 22-year-old dies in motorcycle crash on I-394
A 22-year-old Minnetonka man died in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 394 in Golden Valley on Tuesday. Endre John Thorkelson was on a Kawasaki motorcycle in the left lane of eastbound I-394 when the State Patrol says he tried to pass traffic and ran off the road, side-swiped the concrete median and crashed into a road sign.
Election 2022: 4 Candidates Running for ROCORI School Board
COLD SPRING -- Four people are vying for three open seats on the Rocori School Board. Matt Thompson, Jennifer Bohnsack, Rebecca Leis and Kayla Nierenhausen are on the November ballot. REBECCA LEIS:. Rebecca Leis grew up in central Minnesota and move to Cold Spring five years ago. She says as...
Car hits deer, bursts into flames on highway in Isanti County
Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire that started after a collision with a deer on Highway 47 in Isanti County on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Courtesy of Isanti County Sheriff's Office. A vehicle struck a deer and burst into flames on a highway in Isanti County on Wednesday morning. According to...
