Waite Park, MN

rejournals.com

Kraus-Anderson closes construction of $16 million police department in Minnesota

Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of a $16 million police department on the Crystal City Hall campus at 4141 Douglas Drive North in Crystal, Minnesota. Designed by Wold Architects & Engineers, the 53,300-square-foot, energy-efficient facility features new safe work spaces, a secure evidence storage area, indoor fleet storage and a dedicated space for K9 officers.
CRYSTAL, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 dead, 2 in custody after Brooklyn Park shooting

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park say one person is dead and two others are in custody after a shooting late Wednesday night.According to the city's police department, officers responded to the 7800 block of Tessman Drive around 11:30 p.m. after someone reported a shooting. They found a person who had been shot in the chest.He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police did not identify him.Two adults are being held in the Brooklyn Park Jail for "aiding and abetting the commission of a crime," police said. Police did not identify the two arrested.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Waite Park, MN
Waite Park, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

The Rich History of Clear Lake, Minnesota

Clear Lake is a town of 641 people in Sherburne County located 13 miles southeast of St. Cloud at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 24. Clear Lake is the focus of this Small Town series on WJON. I talked with longtime Clear Lake resident and author Bud Stimler and Dave McDonald and Jennifer Dierkes from McDonalds Meats.
CLEAR LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman charged in drunk driving incident that killed Minnetonka High School alum

A 22-year-old woman has been charged after she struck a Minnetonka High School graduate in Indiana while he was riding an electric scooter. Madelyn Howard was arrested following the death of 20-year-old Nate Stratton on Sept. 18. Bloomington Police Department said Howard is suspected of driving 50-70 mph at the time, dragging Stratton's scooter behind her car after the collision.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Missing man found dead in Crow Wing County

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Pequot Lakes Police say law enforcement agencies were contacted about a missing person in the city. During the course of their investigation, signs of a vehicle leaving the roadway were observed on State Highway 371 near County Road 29 in Crow Wing County.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

One killed in Brooklyn Park, two in custody

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is dead, and two people are in custody following a shooting in Brooklyn Park Wednesday night. Brooklyn Park Police say they responded to a call of shots fired around 11:32 p.m. at a home on the 7800 block of Tessman Drive. Officers arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver hits, seriously injures man on electric skateboard in Isanti County

SPRINGVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver struck a man on an electric skateboard in Isanti County Thursday morning, sending the skateboarder to the hospital with serious injuries.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office said the collision occurred around 5:45 a.m. near Walbo Drive and 330th Lane in Springvale Township.First responders found a seriously injured man in the road, and a vehicle with extensive damage to the front end nearby.The injured man, a 26-year-old from Cambridge, was flown to Hennepin Healthcare.The driver, a 56-year-old man from Springvale Township, is cooperating with authorities, the sheriff's office said.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

