Muskegon County, MI

1077 WRKR

What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?

Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Coyote population fluctuates in urban areas, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Coyotes can be found anywhere and are "everywhere in Michigan," Adam Bump, Michigan Department of Natural Resources specialist, said. They live in urban areas, including Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing, and Detroit, Bump said. "Coyotes are smart, perceptive, and adjust to human behavior in urban areas,"...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
1077 WRKR

Was There Really a Shark Attack in Lake Michigan in 1955?

A shark attack in Lake Michigan in 1955? How is something like this even possible?. There's an old legend that claims a boy was bitten by a bull shark in Lake Michigan in 1955. That sounds impossible, right? While it's not impossible, most believe it's very unlikely. However, the story is still circulating and being talked about today.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls

I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Dating Back 2000 Years – the Hopewell Burial Mounds: Grand Rapids, Michigan

Indian burial grounds…Native American burial grounds…how about a “prehistoric” burial ground?. Going back further than European settlers and Native Americans, there were the Hopewell. History calls them ‘prehistoric’ but I personally don’t feel that’s an appropriate label. The Hopewell’s burial mounds are dated from 10 B.C. to 400 A.D. To me, those years don’t qualify as ‘prehistoric’…..Biblical times, maybe, but when I think of something ‘prehistoric’ I think of something from 500,000 years ago or more. But hey – that’s me.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Paranormal Muskegon Visits the Nunica Cemetery

Paranormal Muskegon is back! And what better way to begin than with a ghost-hunting lesson? There are quite a few places around that we could have went ghost-hunting in; but there is no better place to look for ghosts than Nunica Cemetery; one the most haunted places in Michigan. It has long been rumored to be haunted by a variety of spirits and there are countless stories of ghosts from both visitors to the area as well as investigators.
MUSKEGON, MI
US 103.1

September Snow in Lower Michigan? Yes, It Has Happened

Autumn arrived right on time this year in Michigan. Much cooler air has infiltrated the Mitten State, and it's got many of us thinking about what may lie in store during the winter ahead. Most years, Michiganders don't have to worry about snow until at least November. Sometimes it's December...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Robin has been Michigan’s state bird since 1931. But it appears to have some competition for that position in the form of a house bill submitted by 110th State House District Representative Greg Markkanen. “The robin is a state bird for many states,...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WESTLAND, MI
1077 WRKR

The Ghost Towns of Craig & Jacobsville, Michigan

These two little Upper Peninsula ghost towns sit in the Keweenaw Bay about 13 miles southeast of Houghton. The first one, Craig, located on the Soo Line Railroad, was named after early settler George Craig, who set up a homestead in 1883. A Craig post office began operating in 1884.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan.

