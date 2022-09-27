Read full article on original website
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?
Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
Coyote population fluctuates in urban areas, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Coyotes can be found anywhere and are "everywhere in Michigan," Adam Bump, Michigan Department of Natural Resources specialist, said. They live in urban areas, including Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing, and Detroit, Bump said. "Coyotes are smart, perceptive, and adjust to human behavior in urban areas,"...
Was There Really a Shark Attack in Lake Michigan in 1955?
A shark attack in Lake Michigan in 1955? How is something like this even possible?. There's an old legend that claims a boy was bitten by a bull shark in Lake Michigan in 1955. That sounds impossible, right? While it's not impossible, most believe it's very unlikely. However, the story is still circulating and being talked about today.
No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls
I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
3 Covered Bridges Near West Michigan That Are Open to Vehicles and Worth the Drive
I had a realization recently: I'm "wanting to tour covered bridges during peak fall foliage" years old. There's just something about these carefully crafted bridges that harkens back to a simpler era. With peak fall colors set to hit west Michigan within the coming weeks I've become increasingly interested in...
Is It Legal to Go Dumpster Diving in Michigan? Let’s Find Out.
It's trash day. Everyone knows - it's sort of an unwritten rule - that if you want to get rid of something, you put it on the side of the road just before garbage day, and presto! Like magic, it'll be gone within a matter of hours. An old piano...
Dating Back 2000 Years – the Hopewell Burial Mounds: Grand Rapids, Michigan
Indian burial grounds…Native American burial grounds…how about a “prehistoric” burial ground?. Going back further than European settlers and Native Americans, there were the Hopewell. History calls them ‘prehistoric’ but I personally don’t feel that’s an appropriate label. The Hopewell’s burial mounds are dated from 10 B.C. to 400 A.D. To me, those years don’t qualify as ‘prehistoric’…..Biblical times, maybe, but when I think of something ‘prehistoric’ I think of something from 500,000 years ago or more. But hey – that’s me.
Paranormal Muskegon Visits the Nunica Cemetery
Paranormal Muskegon is back! And what better way to begin than with a ghost-hunting lesson? There are quite a few places around that we could have went ghost-hunting in; but there is no better place to look for ghosts than Nunica Cemetery; one the most haunted places in Michigan. It has long been rumored to be haunted by a variety of spirits and there are countless stories of ghosts from both visitors to the area as well as investigators.
‘Take it seriously’: Grand Rapids firefighter, Florida native watches Ian
All eyes were on Florida as Hurricane Ian took aim at its west coast and was expected to cross over the center of the peninsula in the coming days.
Lake Michigan’s deadly trend continues in 2022 despite increase in safety measures
For many, a trip to Lake Michigan on a warm, sunny day is a rite of summer. The big lake offers both beauty and fun for all ages. Lake Michigan and its popular beaches along Michigan’s west coast can also turn dangerous and deadly at times when waves build and currents become powerful.
September Snow in Lower Michigan? Yes, It Has Happened
Autumn arrived right on time this year in Michigan. Much cooler air has infiltrated the Mitten State, and it's got many of us thinking about what may lie in store during the winter ahead. Most years, Michiganders don't have to worry about snow until at least November. Sometimes it's December...
Michigan’s Top Two Smallest Cities: Which Should Legally Be #1?
First off, there are plenty of villages, hamlets, and towns in Michigan that are smaller than these two places…..but the fact that they’ve been incorporated as cities is the difference. Up first is Number Two: the town that used to be the #1 smallest city in Michigan: Omer,...
Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Robin has been Michigan’s state bird since 1931. But it appears to have some competition for that position in the form of a house bill submitted by 110th State House District Representative Greg Markkanen. “The robin is a state bird for many states,...
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Floridians find refuge in Michigan as Hurricane Ian grows into category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall as a category 4 storm in Florida Wednesday and its impact is being felt right here in metro Detroit.
Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
Northern Michigan faces frost, hard freeze — but metro Detroit likely to dodge it
A week into fall, forecasters are predicting a Michigan frost and hard freeze, a warning to gardeners and growers mostly in the central and northern part of the state, with the Upper Peninsula seeing overnight lows as cold as the upper 20s. The good news for metro Detroiters, however, is they are...
People with Michigan ties evacuate Florida as hurricane nears
Waves are crashing along the southernmost point of the United States as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, sending those on the coast inland to safety.
The Ghost Towns of Craig & Jacobsville, Michigan
These two little Upper Peninsula ghost towns sit in the Keweenaw Bay about 13 miles southeast of Houghton. The first one, Craig, located on the Soo Line Railroad, was named after early settler George Craig, who set up a homestead in 1883. A Craig post office began operating in 1884.
‘It’s getting worse': Holland resident riding out Hurricane Ian at Florida home
Before Boyd Feltman and his family bought a house in North Port, Florida, which is located east of Venice, locals told him that hurricanes really don’t come their way. That is, until this week.
