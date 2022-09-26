ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian

The Latest on Hurricane Ian: FORT MYERS, Fla. — In Lee County, home to the city of Fort Myers, rescue officials said they were overwhelmed with calls for rescues and feared significant fatalities. Sheriff Carmine Marceno told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that there had been thousands of calls to 911 and that he believed the death toll would be “in the hundreds.” Rescues have been underway, he said, but “we still cannot access many of the people in the waterways, bridges are compromised, and it’s a real real rough road ahead.”
FORT MYERS, FL
Motorious

Top-Flight Award Winning Big-Block Corvette Stars at Mecum's Chicago Auction

Bid to win this three-time NCRS Top Flight winner with scoring sheets included with the lot. The early generations of the Chevrolet Corvette were made with a personality you can't find with virtually any other car. It honestly could be said that if the original designers could have filled the engines up with liquid competitiveness instead of oil, they would have. But, of course, if you know the history of the American performance legend, you'll also know it was initially made to beat similarly priced European sports cars in the performance department.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Seattle's less profane than other major metros, survey says

"Seattle nice" strikes again. Driving the news: A new survey of 30 cities finds that Seattle is one of the places where residents swear the least. By the numbers: Seattle ranked among the bottom third of cities when it came to how often per day residents said they curse, according to the survey by Preply, a language tutoring platform.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Atlanta#Brooklyn#Cincinnati#Tavern#Detroit#Mi#Qc#On#Ga#Fl#Tx#Boozers#Laredo#Menomonie#Zymurgy#Lincoln

Comments / 0

Community Policy