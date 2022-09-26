Read full article on original website
Related
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian
The Latest on Hurricane Ian: FORT MYERS, Fla. — In Lee County, home to the city of Fort Myers, rescue officials said they were overwhelmed with calls for rescues and feared significant fatalities. Sheriff Carmine Marceno told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that there had been thousands of calls to 911 and that he believed the death toll would be “in the hundreds.” Rescues have been underway, he said, but “we still cannot access many of the people in the waterways, bridges are compromised, and it’s a real real rough road ahead.”
Top-Flight Award Winning Big-Block Corvette Stars at Mecum's Chicago Auction
Bid to win this three-time NCRS Top Flight winner with scoring sheets included with the lot. The early generations of the Chevrolet Corvette were made with a personality you can't find with virtually any other car. It honestly could be said that if the original designers could have filled the engines up with liquid competitiveness instead of oil, they would have. But, of course, if you know the history of the American performance legend, you'll also know it was initially made to beat similarly priced European sports cars in the performance department.
Jeffrey Dahmer killed 17 people. These are the victims and what we knew about them
This is what we knew about the 17 victims killed by Jeffrey Dahmer, the subject of Netflix's show "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story."
Seattle's less profane than other major metros, survey says
"Seattle nice" strikes again. Driving the news: A new survey of 30 cities finds that Seattle is one of the places where residents swear the least. By the numbers: Seattle ranked among the bottom third of cities when it came to how often per day residents said they curse, according to the survey by Preply, a language tutoring platform.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video: Die-hard Eagles fan rides out Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral, Florida
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (CBS) -- A die-hard Eagles fan riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida on Wednesday. That's Gabe Ferraro in the video above. Ferraro used to live in Pennsauken, but now calls Cape Coral home.He says he lost power for about eight hours Wednesday.
Comments / 0