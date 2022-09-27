ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson County, KS

McPherson County Crime Stoppers looking for burglar who hid in bathroom ceiling

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — McPherson County Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspected burglar.

According to Crime Stoppers, on Sunday, Sept. 18, the McPherson Police Department (MPD) was called to a Dollar General store in the 1400 block of N. Main St. in McPherson for a commercial burglary alarm going off inside the store.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers say they found an open door on the north end of the building. They searched the building and found no one inside.

Wichita man arrested for stabbing another man over 30 times

Crime Stoppers says an investigation by the MPD revealed it was determined someone came into the store before closing and hid in either the restroom or the restroom’s ceiling.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uNOKH_0iBuCbtD00
    Courtesy: McPherson County Crime Stoppers
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HTOrN_0iBuCbtD00
    Courtesy: McPherson County Crime Stoppers

If you know any information in regard to this incident, Crime Stoppers asks you to call them at 620-241-1122, message them on Facebook, or click here to submit an anonymous tip. You can also call the MPD at 620-245-1200 .

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Wichita police recruit officer arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said one of its recruit officers was arrested on Wednesday following a domestic violence disturbance. The police department said around 6:50 p.m., officers were called out to the incident in the 1700 block of South Beech Street. They arrived and made contact with a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both of Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

New details released in Club Rodeo incident, over $110K worth of damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Aug. 11, a driver at Club Rodeo damaged multiple cars, hurt at least three people, and caused damage to the club. According to new information released by the Sedgwick County Sherriff’s Office (SCSO), the incident caused over $110,000 in damage. According to the SCSO, deputies were dispatched to a report […]
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Salina man, woman arrested on requested drug charges

A reported verbal domestic dispute ended with multiple requested drug charges for two Salinans Wednesday. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to an apartment in the 1400 block of E. Iron for a reported verbal domestic dispute. An acquaintance of the woman allegedly involved in the dispute notified police about the verbal altercation and said that she was told the man allegedly involved had taken drugs.
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
County
Mcpherson County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Mcpherson, KS
Mcpherson County, KS
Crime & Safety
Great Bend Post

Woman charged in Kansas gentlemen’s club killing

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman accused in connection with the August 2020 deadly shooting outside a nightclub in Wichita made her first court appearance Tuesday. Autumn Metcalf, 31 of Wichita, is charged with solicitation to commit murder in the 1st degree, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Jury finds Wichita man guilty of rape

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A jury has found a Wichita man guilty of rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated intimidation of a witness. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said the jury deliberated for two days before finding Patrick Newborn, 35, guilty of a total of 33 counts. One of the crimes happened in mid-September 2020. […]
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Police: Man took photos of women in changing rooms at Kan. store

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are asking for help to identify a suspect who was reported to have been unlawfully taking photos of woman in changing rooms at an East Wichita department store, according to Wichita Police. The incident occurred on September 7, at approximately 6:30 p.m. If you recognize...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Dollar General#N Main St#Mpd#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
KWCH.com

Man arrested after woman struck by car in Barton County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Barton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 42-year-old man on Tuesday after he was accused of striking a woman with a vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to the disturbance around 5:15 p.m. They arrived to find Justin Merritt trying to leave the scene. He was taken into custody. Witnesses said Merritt tried to hit the woman with the vehicle several times. At one point he struck her, causing her to go over the hood of the vehicle, witnesses told police. Further investigation revealed Merritt had several self-inflicted lacerations to an arm.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
texomashomepage.com

Mother says she “lost control” disciplining son

WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has been charged with injury to a child after staff at her son’s school reported possible child abuse injuries to the 5-year-old. Michelle Carter was arrested Wednesday, September 28, 2022, after multiple bruises were observed on his body. A police...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 29

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bolte, Alex Dale; 48; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving under influence of alcohol...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KWCH.com

Man sentenced to more than 20 years in deadly cutting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 24-year-old Pittsburg man faces more than 20 years in prison in connection with a fight that turned deadly in early 2020. A Sedgwick County District Court judge sentenced Morgan Prager to 242 months in prison following Prager’s murder conviction in the death of 19-year-old Vincent Venturella.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

16-year-old arrested after bomb threat at Salina high school

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old has been arrested after a bomb threat at Salina South High School. The Salina Police Department says on Wednesday, Sept. 21, a School Resource Officer at Salina South High School was made aware of a threat made to students. The statement indicated that in the future a bomb would be brought to the school.
SALINA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita woman arrested for fatal 2020 shooting

Police have arrested a 31-year-old Wichita woman in connection with a fatal shooting outside a club two years ago. Autumn Metcalf was booked into jail after her arrest on Monday. She was wanted for the August, 2020 shooting death of 33-year-old Joe Wheeler III, who was found dead in his car outside the Baby Dolls club in the 4900 block of North Arkansas. Police said a disturbance broke out inside the club and continued in the parking lot.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita man in wheelchair killed after being hit by truck

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man in a wheelchair was killed after being hit by a truck on Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), at 7:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to an injury at the intersection of Broadway and MacArthur. Upon arrival, officers say they located 68-year-old Charlie Jones, of Wichita, […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Woman sought in connection with 2020 deadly shooting arrested for murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Records from the Sedgwick County Jail show a woman wanted in connection with an August 2020 deadly shooting at the Baby Dolls club in north Wichita is in custody. Booking details with the jail show first-degree murder among the arresting charges against 31-year-old Autumn Shanequa Metcalf.
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Man sentenced in 'swatting' case that led to Kan. man's death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for his role in a hoax phone call that led police to shoot and kill an innocent man in 2017. Shane Gaskill was sentenced after pleading guilty in May to wire fraud, KSN reported. He was originally placed on probation but faced renewed prosecution after violating the terms of his probation.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy