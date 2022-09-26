Read full article on original website
Massive Elk Herd Finds Home North of Hailey, Idaho
First, the animals are locals, so they won't pad the number of liberals living in Blaine County. Two people have recently told me about the herd (one almost had a collision). It's large. I haven't yet seen it because the animals gather near the road a short time before sunset, which is past my usual bedtime, and it's an hour to drive there from home.
Ross Fork Fire Closure Area Reduced
SMILEY CREEK, Idaho (KLIX)-The closure area surrounding the Ross Fork Fire in the Sawtooth Recreation Area north of Ketchum has been reduced in size as containment nears 50 percent. According to the U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest, on Saturday public lands to the east of State Highway 75 were opened up to the public as well as areas north of Cabin Creek including Pettit Lake. Access to Alturas Lake is still off limits. All areas, including trails and roads, within the new closure area are closed to the public. The Forest Service warned visitors to stay away from areas that have burned because they pose a serious threat.
