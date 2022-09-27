Read full article on original website
Vienna CROP Walk raises funds for hunger
The annual Vienna CROP Hunger Walk, which supports local and international hunger-relief efforts, will be held Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. The walk is approximately 2 miles and takes about an hour to complete. Registration/check-in starts at 1:30 p.m. at the Committee for Helping Others (CHO), located in Vienna Court...
Cash from summer-reading program goes to Potomac Conservancy
Friends of the Arlington Public Library (FOAL) and Arlington Public Library recently presented a $5,498 check to the Potomac Conservancy, representing the number of library readers who successfully completed the 2022 Summer Reading program. “It has been a wonderful experience partnering with Arlington Public Library,” said Hedrick Belin, president of...
Vienna preps for Fire Prevention Week activities
The Vienna Volunteer Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to celebrate the centennial of Fire Prevention Week with a special event on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department, 400 Center St., S. The 2022 theme is...
Weather concerns nix weekend’s MPAartfest
McLean Project for the Arts has announced cancellation of its Oct. 2 MPAartfest due to pending weather issues. “The decision was made in conjunction with the Fairfax County Park Authority and local weather experts, in anticipation of the 2-3 inches of rain projected to inundate our area this weekend,” art-organization officials said.
Letter: Great Falls should push ahead with dark-skies effort
Editor: I read with interest community concerns in Great Falls that controlling lighting to save the environment could interfere with their right to protect themselves [“Dark Sky at Night Not Everyone’s Delight,” Sept. 22]. Absolutely lighting advocates and the police need to collaborate to educate residents how...
Affordable-housing initiative marks milestone for veterans
The Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH) recently marked the grand opening of Lucille and Bruce Terwilliger Place, the nonprofit developer’s new affordable-housing development and new home to American Legion Post 139 in the Virginia Square neighborhood. APAH was joined by its partners, funders, supporters and the U.S. Secretary...
Fairfax History, 9/29/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• County school officials say at least 72 new schools will be needed to be built to handle growth anticipated by 1980. •• The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution calling for a regional park authority. •• Supervisors...
After 21 years, Fairfax police put name to gunshot victim
It’s been 21 years since Fairfax County police officers found the remains of a woman near a drainage ditch in Tysons. Now, Fairfax County cold-case detectives have identified the remains as those of Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as “Choubi,” county police announced Sept. 26. Cold-case detectives...
Contract aims to upgrade Vienna water mains
The Vienna Town Council on Sept. 26 approved a $1.25 million contract with Crown Construction Service to improve water mains within the town’s water-service area. The contractor will install new water mains and meters, repair aging infrastructure such as valves and hydrants, and take steps to improve the water system’s functionality.
Arlington History, 9/29/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• Arlington schoolchildren could face double shifts if voters reject the proposed $4.75 million school bond, officials are warning. •• Arlington’s 11 voting precincts have grown to 24 for this year’s election. •• A total of 19...
Vienna spends some budget surplus, tucks rest away
Vienna Council OKs Nearly $1.5 Million in Budget Adjustments: Vienna Town Council members on Sept. 26 unanimously approved $1,145,500 worth of adjustments to the fiscal 2023 budget – but cut out a pair of items that would have necessitated more staff. The Council approved $902,500 for roll-forwards of purchase...
Letter: Fix in from start on roadway renamings
Editor: Regarding your recent coverage [“Fairfax Asks Permission to Nix Confederate Names,” Sept. 22], diverse public participation was woefully lacking in this renaming exercise related to Lee Highway and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway. As a member of the Confederate Names Task Force committee (CNTF), I was surprised how underrepresented...
Sport Notebook: A good change
This year the annual Arlington County girls and boys high-school cross country meets will be held some 10 days earlier than in recent years, taking place this fall on Monday, Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. at Bluemont Park. That’s a good change, as far as having more daylight to finish...
Letter: County leaders not acting in good faith on Missing Middle
Editor: I attended the Sept. 17 County Board meeting, and I thought board member Christian Dorsey’s comments were well-intended but off the mark. In asking why we can’t get together and have a conversation about Missing Middle housing, Dorsey said it seems the zealots both pro and con on this issue are controlling the discussion.
McLean resident chosen to Guilford College Athletic Hall of Fame
Former Langley High School tennis player Kevin Pendergrast recently was selected to the Guilford College Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The induction ceremony will be Oct. 8 at the Greensboro, N.C., college. The late Pendergrast, who died from a rare adrenal-gland cancer in 2015 at age 40, is...
Letter: Missing Middle is one part of broader housing strategy
Editor: A housing market must offer diverse types of housing across the income spectrum to support the needs of the community it serves. This is not the case in Arlington, where the county’s zoning policy precludes its housing market from optimally supplying Arlington’s population. Housing markets are interconnected...
Editor’s Notebook: Let’s see what the Arlington GOP does
It’ll be dinner and a show tonight for myself and all the rest of the local press corps as we descend on the monthly Arlington County Republican Committee meeting. Oops, I of course meant “press corps[e]” and it’s pretty dubious any of the others in our denuded ranks of local-news coverers will be coming. They seldom do. More news for me!
GOP gives six thumbs down to Arlington bond package
“No,” “no,” “no,” “no,” “no.” And for good measure, one more “no,” too. The Arlington County Republican Committee on Sept. 27 voted to oppose the six county bond referendums, totaling approximately a half-billion-with-a-b dollars, on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Airports Authority aims to get board meetings back in person
For an agency whose success depends in large part on convincing the public that it’s safe to congregate and move about the nation and world, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority does seem, from the outside looking in, to be stuck in duck-and-cover mode when it comes to COVID response.
Ranked-choice voting another (tentative) step closer to reality
Arlington leaders continue to take tentative steps away from winner-take-all elections for County Board elections. But whether voters will have the option in November 2023 remains an open question. County Board Chairman Katie Cristol on Sept. 20 announced that the county government would be accepting community input through Nov. 4...
