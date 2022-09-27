Read full article on original website
lebtown.com
Pa. election 2022: Shapiro sets spending record, outraises Mastriano in final weeks of governor’s race
HARRISBURG — Democrat Josh Shapiro’s campaign spent a staggering $28 million on his bid for Pennsylvania governor over the past three months, eclipsing spending by Republican nominee Doug Mastriano, who has struggled to amass support from high-profile donors despite national attention on the race. Shapiro, the state’s attorney...
lebtown.com
Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on crime, justice issues
HARRISBURG — Month after month, Pennsylvanians cite their safety and related topics — crime, guns, drugs, and violence — as one of the top problems facing the commonwealth. These concerns have colored this year’s governor’s race, in which candidates have discussed curbing violent crime and fighting inequities...
