The Independent

‘Cannibal’ Max Verstappen compared to Michael Schumacher by Formula 1 boss

Max Verstappen is like a sporting ‘cannibal’ just as Michael Schumacher was, according to Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.Verstappen, 24, secured his first F1 title last season after a controversial final lap at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – the last race of the year. The Red Bull driver is on course for his second straight championship with the team and could even claim the title at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday (2 October).Such a triumph would move the Dutch-Belgian a small step closer to the joint-record of seven drivers’ titles that is shared by Ferrari legend Schumacher...
Boxing Scene

Haney-Kambosos Rematch: Johnson vs. Ramadan IBF Title Fight Added

In an all-Australian world championship attraction, IBF junior featherweight champ Cherneka Johnson will defend her title against two-time bantamweight world champion Susie "Q" Ramadan. (photo by Darrian Traynor) Johnson will make the first defense of her title against Ramadan on the undercard of the rematch between undisputed lightweight world champion...
The Independent

Laver Cup 2022 LIVE: Frances Tiafoe and Team World stun Europe and Roger Federer to win tournament

Team World produced a stunning comeback on the final day to shock Team Europe and win the Laver Cup for the first time, denying Roger Federer on the final tournament of his career.The World team, who had lost all four previous editions of the Laver Cup, needed to win three out of four matches to defeat the European team but swept a dramatic day to upset the odds at the O2 Arena in London. The script was flipped in style following the opening two matches of the day. After Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini were beaten in the doubles,...
SkySports

Natasha Jonas fights Marie-Eve Dicaire to unify three world titles | Ricky Hatton-Marco Antonio Barrera farewell event set

Natasha Jonas will aim to win a third world title this year when she fights IBF champion Marie-Eve Dicaire at the Manchester Arena on November 12, live on Sky Sports. Jonas will headline a full BOXXER bill, while Sky viewers will also be able to watch Ricky Hatton's farewell exhibition with Marco Antonio Barrera on a separate show promoted by Europa Combat on the same night.
speedonthewater.com

Class 1 World Championship Series Tight With Three Races Remaining

With the final three races of the Class 1 World Championship Series in Key West, Fla., a little more than a month away, the teams currently in the mix—222 Offshore Australia, df Young, Huski Chocolate and JBS Racing—have much-appreciated time to prepare for the weeklong Race World Offshore-produced event. The standings are close with Huski Chocolate ahead of 222 Offshore Australia by 33 points and JBS Racing by 36 points.
RideApart

Kazakhstan’s Sokol International Racetrack To Host 2023 MotoGP Race

MotoGP will host 20 races in 2022. That number already eclipses the series’ 19-round single-season record. Had organizers moved forward with the Grand Prix of Finland scheduled for July 10, 2022, the 2022 MotoGP season would have consisted of 21 rounds. Now, it looks like Dorna will surpass even that figure after adding Kazakhstan to its 2023 docket.
