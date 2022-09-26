Read full article on original website
Related
Massive Elk Herd Finds Home North of Hailey, Idaho
First, the animals are locals, so they won't pad the number of liberals living in Blaine County. Two people have recently told me about the herd (one almost had a collision). It's large. I haven't yet seen it because the animals gather near the road a short time before sunset, which is past my usual bedtime, and it's an hour to drive there from home.
Weather Alert: Risk of Severe Storms in The Magic Valley Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm watch alert and a Special Weather Statement for Southern Idaho on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022. As a strong storm approaches Southern Idaho, the chance for damage to property and physical injury is increasing. The alert for the Severe Thunderstorm Watch from the National Weather Service is in effect until 8 PM and covers South Central and South West Idaho. The counties included in the alert are Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls, Boise, Camas, and Elmore.
How You Can Help Prevent War Veteran’s Suicides in Idaho
A lot of people claim they support our troops, but it’s more than affixing a yellow ribbon to the car. That was common practice shortly after war broke out in Afghanistan (a response to the 9/11 attacks) in 2001. It was a very nice gesture, and some of the magnet sales did generate money for service-related charities. After two decades of war, much more is needed. There’s a ranch in Lincoln County, Idaho, where veterans suffering from mental illness can go and work on recovery. It takes hundreds of thousands of dollars to keep a place in business.
KOOL 96.5
Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
941K+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0