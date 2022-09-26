A lot of people claim they support our troops, but it’s more than affixing a yellow ribbon to the car. That was common practice shortly after war broke out in Afghanistan (a response to the 9/11 attacks) in 2001. It was a very nice gesture, and some of the magnet sales did generate money for service-related charities. After two decades of war, much more is needed. There’s a ranch in Lincoln County, Idaho, where veterans suffering from mental illness can go and work on recovery. It takes hundreds of thousands of dollars to keep a place in business.

LINCOLN COUNTY, ID ・ 8 DAYS AGO