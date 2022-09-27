In this section, I want to create the ability to move figures. We will start with `FigureModel` and add a new method `canMove` It will return `true` or `false` based on can this figure is moved to the target cell or not. The next step is to create method `moveFigure` in `CellModel. It will take `targetCell` as an argument. Then we check if our selected cell has a figure and this figure can be moved to a target cell - then we will save the figure to a new cell and clean our current cell:

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 12 HOURS AGO