makeuseof.com
How to Create Dynamic Routes in Next.js
Dynamic routes are pages that allow you to use custom parameters in a URL. They are especially beneficial when creating pages for dynamic content. For a blog, you can use a dynamic route to create URLs based on the titles of the blog posts. This approach is better than creating a page component for each post.
makeuseof.com
The 7 Best Frameworks for Integration and Unit Testing in Python
Python's simplicity makes it one of the best programming languages for writing automated tests. The language offers a couple of software testing frameworks to help you test more efficiently. Whether you're in for an end-to-end test, load and stress testing, or more, these are the best Python-based software testing frameworks.
makeuseof.com
How to Extract IMDb Data With Python and Cinemagoer
The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) is the largest online database containing information related to films, television series, home videos, video games, and streaming content. The online database contains millions of accurate records that you can use to perform data analysis. Cinemagoer (formerly known as IMDbPY) is a Python library for...
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best AI Writing Extensions for Google Chrome
Advances in AI technology have turned the concept of a computer writing for you from science-fiction to reality. Now, there are plenty of online tools and programs that can generate everything from emails to full-on blog posts at the push of a button. Many of them even integrate directly into...
makeuseof.com
6 Ways to Fix “This App Does Not Support the Contract Specified” Error on Windows
Just when you’re about to open your favorite app, you bump into an error message that reads, “This app does not support the contract specified.”. Fortunately, there are solutions to this problem to help you get back into your apps. So, let’s dive in and explore all the easy ways to resolve the issue at hand.
makeuseof.com
How to Create an Affinity Diagram Using Google Jamboard
Generating ideas can be overwhelming. Having to sort through those ideas can be even more overwhelming. Luckily, there are a number of tools and techniques to help you cut through the excess noise to find the core idea or theme within a set of information. To sort your ideas and...
makeuseof.com
How to Become a Data Entry Specialist
Many organizations require a huge volume of data to be organized and stored digitally. That’s where the data entry specialists come in. The data entry professionals are responsible for converting data into digital format to ensure smooth and efficient information handling. In this article, we have covered all the...
makeuseof.com
How to Save a Windows File Explorer Search for Future Use
File Explorer features a search option, allowing you to find files and folders more easily. When you perform a search, it is possible to save the results for future use. This saved search, when accessed later, will automatically update to include new files that meet the search criteria. How to...
makeuseof.com
The 6 Best Alternatives to Microsoft Learn
Whether through school or for independent learning, there are plenty of course platforms to help. These platforms vary in the courses they deliver, the manner of learning, and the quality of certifications. One of these platforms is Microsoft Learn, dedicated to helping people develop vital digital skills. It's a free...
makeuseof.com
Understanding Constructors in JavaScript
JavaScript is an established language but it only added support for classic object-oriented programming (OOP) in ES6. Until it added features like class declarations, JavaScript handled OOP using a lesser-known prototype-based paradigm. With either approach, however, you can create complex applications that use object-based features. A constructor in prototypical JavaScript...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the 0x800CCC90 Outlook Error When Receiving Emails on Windows
When sending and receiving emails from your Microsoft Outlook client, you may encounter the 0x800CCC90 error. This error can occur due to several reasons. Some common contributing factors include multiple POP3 accounts in your outlook profile, port blocking, and issues with the Outlook client. If your email client is affected by this error, here are a few troubleshooting steps you can try to resolve the error in Windows.
makeuseof.com
Why No Governments Should Have Access to Your WhatsApp Data
WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app with 2.26 billion unique users, as reported on June 2022 by Statista. This isn't just because Facebook owns it. You also get a comfortable user experience. Whether you are a tech whiz or someone starting to use a smartphone, WhatsApp is easy-to-use and accessible.
makeuseof.com
What Does the Shell Infrastructure Host Process Do on Windows? How to Fix Its High Resources Consumption
Is the Shell Infrastructure Host process in the Task Manager consuming a lot of your computer's resources, causing it to be slower and laggy? Is the resource consumption higher when you open a particular app, or does it remain the same all the time?. Generally, this process becomes resource-hungry when...
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Additional Accounts on Your Quest 2
When Meta announced that a Facebook account would no longer be required to log into its Quest VR hardware, the announcement was largely looked at through the lens of data privacy. There is still animated discussion over whether the option to sign in with a “Meta account” really does anything to preserve user privacy.
makeuseof.com
How to Share a Tweet on LinkedIn
Want to share a tweet you saw on Twitter to LinkedIn? Whether it is your own tweet, a news story, or helpful job advice, here's what to know about how to share a tweet to LinkedIn. Sharing tweets to other platforms is easy now. Twitter allows this so it can...
makeuseof.com
What Is Two-Way Binding in Angular?
Two-way binding allows users to input data from the HTML file and send it to the TypeScript file and back. This is useful for input validation, manipulation, and more. Once you pass data from the HTML to the TypeScript file, you can use the data to complete certain business logic. An example scenario would be if you wanted to check if the name entered into an input field already existed.
makeuseof.com
How to Download and Customize Microsoft's Open-Source Emoji
Don't we all love emoji? They've become like the perfect visual language to express your joy and gloom, pleasure and pain, affection and dislike, suggestions and opinions, and more. An emoji lover like you will be excited to know that Microsoft has made its 3D emoji library open source for...
hackernoon.com
Checkers on React - Part 5 - Simple movement
In this section, I want to create the ability to move figures. We will start with `FigureModel` and add a new method `canMove` It will return `true` or `false` based on can this figure is moved to the target cell or not. The next step is to create method `moveFigure` in `CellModel. It will take `targetCell` as an argument. Then we check if our selected cell has a figure and this figure can be moved to a target cell - then we will save the figure to a new cell and clean our current cell:
makeuseof.com
How to Choose a Projector Screen
If you'd like to create a cinema experience in your own home, a projector is the only option. Televisions are now wider than ever, but they cannot compete with the immersive experience provided by a high-quality projector. Projectors now have a range of features designed to increase image quality. Another...
makeuseof.com
How to Live Monitor YouTube Views and Google Analytics With a Raspberry Pi
People who make YouTube videos or produce web content often set up dedicated displays to monitor performance statistics live, such as YouTube Analytics and Google Analytics. The live analytics data can give an insight of trending content, while the statistics can be used to quickly tweak and optimize related content.
