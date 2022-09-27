ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

JPD: America’s Best Inn shooting under investigation

By Erika Bibbs
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police are now investigating a shooting that happened at America’s Best Inn on Highway 80 Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the scene and said a 42-year-old man sliced the mother of his child tires and busted out the windows to her vehicle during a domestic dispute.

According to Sam Brown, the woman’s boyfriend exited the passenger side of the Dodge Challenger and fired six .380 caliber rounds, hitting the victim once in the chest.

The woman was taken to police headquarters for questioning. The boyfriend left the scene walking before police arrived.

Police are working to notify the victim’s family as the investigation continues.

Comments / 4

Elizabeth McGraw
2d ago

Was the woman shot? If so, why did they take her to the police station? Why are they notifying her family? This article makes no sense.

