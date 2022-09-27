ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enola, PA

Enola chef wins national contest for ‘nightmare’ hot wing

By James Wesser, Justin Raub, Kayla Schmidt
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p5ueu_0iBtzOn200

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — At a small food stop in Enola, you’ll find more than just drinks and your average menu.

If you step inside Center Street Grill, you’ll meet the award-winning king of wings, Matt Mager.

Mager has been the head chef of Center Street Grill for over 10 years. He brought the first-place trophy back to the Midstate from the National Hot Wing Competition in Buffalo for the hottest special wings.

“I just send an email out on their website and applied,” Mager said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WHTM Morning Weather

And it wasn’t just for any hot wing, but for his Cotton Candy Nightmare Wings.

“I was walking through the store I saw the cotton candy and blue raspberry sugar on the shelf and I thought, ‘What could I do with that?'” Mager said.

Well, he created a winging dry rub that packs quite a punch, to say it mildly,

“It has scorpion powder, ghost powder, habanero powder, chili powder, and some other chili powders and seasonings in it,” Mager said.

But, these intense wings have come long after many other accolades for his other hits sauces, showing them off in wing flights and at multiple competitions.

“We have a pumpkin buffalo, a Thai green curry, the bacon buffalo ranch dust which I just made last week, and a peach stinger sauce,” Mager said.

But, Mager said with all the trophies, wins, and losses, he creates the flavors for the community.

Five unique pumpkin spice-related products to try this fall

“In Enola, there are not many bars and restaurants like this, Costas was over here they went out of business now it’s going to be something else. Other than pizza shops with bars, there’s not much here,” Mager said.

So, I sat down to try the flavors myself, bumping Nightmare Wings with Chef Matt and taking a bit into the spiciest thing I have ever had, while Chef Matt took a pass.

I got one bite in and my photographer got a whole one down and attempted to play it cool.

Spoiler alert: It did not work. He was sweating and his leg was shaking.

But, back to Chef Matt, we both dug into the other two dozen wings, full of flavor and funny stories behind them, especially his chicken wing tattoo.

Visit Center Street Grille at 4 Center St, Enola, PA 17025.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Pucillo’s Pizza & Restaurant (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Pennsylvania's Best French Fries

- You're in luck if you're hungry for a tasty plate of fries. Pennsylvania has more than its fair share of restaurants serving up some of the best fries in the country. Here are 5 of the state's best restaurants for French fries. The list includes Philadelphia's Chickie's & Pete's, Carlisle's Cafe Bruges, J.R.'s Fresh Cut Fries, and The Pickle Nickel in Dillsburg.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theburgnews.com

Urban Churn launches supermarket distribution, adds Carlisle scoop shop

A Harrisburg-based creamery is substantially expanding its reach, opening a new retail store and beginning supermarket sales. Urban Churn announced today that it plans to open its third scoop shop later this year at 248 Westminster Dr. in Carlisle. In addition, customers now can purchase the company’s small-batch craft ice...
CARLISLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Enola, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Newswatch 16

New foods at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you look at the Bloomsburg Fair, there is food and lots of it. No matter what you like, it's pretty much guaranteed to be there. That can make it hard for new vendors to come up with ideas, but somehow they do it every year!
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Travel Maven

This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Pennsylvania is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as John Wright Restaurant. This Sunday buffet in Pennsylvania boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes with sensational views of the Susquehanna River.
abc27 News

Central Dauphin girls soccer cruises past Carlisle

HARRSIBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The defending District lll Class 4A champions, Central Dauphin girls soccer, continue to roll this season as the Rams defeated Carlisle 6-1 on Wednesday night. All six CD goals happened in the first half, while the only Thundering Herd goal occurred with less than ten seconds remaining on the clock in […]
CARLISLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Sugar#Cotton Candy#Head Chef#Center Street#Food Drink#Blue Raspberry#Thai
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Pennsylvania

What is your go-to when it comes to comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to add them to your list if you've never been to any of them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things to do in Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg is the capital of Pennsylvania, with a population of more than 49,247 residents as of 2020. It covers an area of about 30.72 km squared and is known for its fondness for historical sites, beautiful scenery, and culture. The city is charming and attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists each year. This article will discuss the 20 Best Things to do in Harrisburg, PA.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Mechanicsburg and Palmyra boys tie in double overtime

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Mid-Penn battle for boys soccer in the Keystone division lived up to expectations as Mechanicsburg and Palmyra went in to double overtime before tying 2-2 on Wednesday night. The Wildcats set the tone right at the starting whistle when Silas Miller scored 18 seconds into the game to put Mechanicsburg […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Upper Dauphin Area beats Newport in Week 5

NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — On Sept. 23, Upper Dauphin beat Newport by a score of 41-20 during week five, improving to 3-2 on the season; Newport fell to 0-5 on the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the […]
NEWPORT, PA
abc27 News

Lower Dauphin blows out Red Land in Week 5

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin annihilated Red Land 49-3 in week five of the season on Friday, Sept. 23. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show […]
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Hurricane Ian impacting travel at HIA

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — As Hurricane Ian takes aim at Florida, travelers across the country are bracing for impacts as well. “It’s going to take a lot of patience, it’s going to take a lot of time," said Scott Miller, spokesman for Harrisburg International Airport. "I think most people are going to have their trips canceled and money refunded.”
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy