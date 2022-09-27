Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mspmag.com
All the Looks from Fashionopolis 2022
What an amazing night in our beloved Minneapolis! Every year, Mpls.St.Paul's Fashionopolis show celebrates local talent, retail, design, and fashion. This year, we also welcomed the addition of the fabulous Four Seasons Minneapolis as our venue for the event. Our show was inspired by the decades of the past—but also...
mspmag.com
Rock the Garden Is Over
One of the most popular music festivals in Minneapolis is coming to an end. The Walker Art Center and The Current announced today that this past summer's Rock the Garden—which featured headliners Sleater-Kinney and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats—would be the last iteration of the annual summer event. But the two organizations plan to continue to partner on future initiatives.
mspmag.com
Olio Vintage Collective to Open in Northeast
Olio Vintage, a new vintage collective comprised of four local vintage vendors, opens its storefront on October 1 in Northeast Minneapolis. Olio began when Carrie Martinson, founder of Olio Vintage and former owner of The Flea Sisters, met the owners of Rosella Vintage, Black Nvni, and Salty at local vintage pop-ups and markets.
mspmag.com
American Craft Made Event Returns
After a two-year hiatus as an online-only marketplace due to the pandemic, the annual American Craft Made event will return to downtown St. Paul for its 35th anniversary this fall. Slated for October 7–9 at the RiverCentre, the three-day event, a nonprofit program put on by American Craft Council, will feature handmade goods—jewelry, clothing, furniture, and home décor—from artists around the country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mspmag.com
Timeline: Hennepin Theatre District
The Pence Opera House opens on Hennepin Avenue with a performance of Sheridan Knowles’s The Hunchback. Governor William Marshall and Senator Alexander Ramsey are both present. 1887. The Hennepin Avenue Theater opens with an Edwin Booth and Lawrence Barrett collab on Julius Caesar. The theater will frequently change its...
mspmag.com
Smoke Show: What Happened This Weekend in Local BBQ?!
"It would effectively be the end of this type of cooking, without these smokers working on the side, a food truck can't do this food." Dylan Boerboom told me this a few weeks ago while standing inside his Boomin' Barbecue truck parked in the Ombibulous liquor store parking lot. He'd been given a warning from the city of Minneapolis that the smoker, which sits behind the store and next to the trailer, was not in compliance with their food truck permit. "Basically," he told me, "they said that all food sold needed to be produced within the footprint of the actual truck/trailer. And not only that, but they took us to task for the picnic tables out front. Like, really? We are all still just trying to get by and they want to take away the tables which are sitting on private property?"
Comments / 0