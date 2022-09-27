"It would effectively be the end of this type of cooking, without these smokers working on the side, a food truck can't do this food." Dylan Boerboom told me this a few weeks ago while standing inside his Boomin' Barbecue truck parked in the Ombibulous liquor store parking lot. He'd been given a warning from the city of Minneapolis that the smoker, which sits behind the store and next to the trailer, was not in compliance with their food truck permit. "Basically," he told me, "they said that all food sold needed to be produced within the footprint of the actual truck/trailer. And not only that, but they took us to task for the picnic tables out front. Like, really? We are all still just trying to get by and they want to take away the tables which are sitting on private property?"

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO