Beloved Minnesota Music Festival Cancelled Forever
The festival was launched in 1998.
mspmag.com
All the Looks from Fashionopolis 2022
What an amazing night in our beloved Minneapolis! Every year, Mpls.St.Paul's Fashionopolis show celebrates local talent, retail, design, and fashion. This year, we also welcomed the addition of the fabulous Four Seasons Minneapolis as our venue for the event. Our show was inspired by the decades of the past—but also...
fox9.com
Twin Cities Summer Jam is over due to new Shakopee amphitheater
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Twin Cities Summer Jam is calling it quits. "We have determined that Summer Jam will not be moving forward into 2023," organizers of the multi-day festival said in a social media post, adding "We are sad to see this event go away." Festival organizers said...
Historic Minnesota Building With Movie Theatre & Apartments Hits Market At $1M
Ever wanted to own your own movie theatre, apartments, and business space? Now you can as one building has hit the market in Minnesota. A big bonding experience with my dad growing up was to go see a movie in the theatre every weekend. Sometimes we would go to the Superior theatre and get hotdogs at the Carousel beforehand, and other times we would go to the ICO Burger Station for lunch before seeing a film at the Cinema 8 in the Duluth mall area. Of course, none of those places exist anymore, but it was always a dream of mine to own my very own movie theatre.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)
(FOX 9) - Fantastic food, bold brews, and local art can be found at events in Minnesota this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Rails and Ales: Light Rail Brewery Crawl. Day Block Brewing Company, Minneapolis. Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. This self-guided...
3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
New vendor to open at Rosedale Center food hall
Black Coffee and Waffle Bar will open Monday, Oct. 3 within the POTLUCK Food Hall at Rosedale Center. Courtesy of Strategy Factory. Black Coffee and Waffle Bar is bringing its speciality waffles and locally-roasted coffee concoctions to the POTLUCK Food Hall at Rosedale Center. The new location, which will be...
Police: 1 shot in Minneapolis' North Loop
MINNEAPOLIS – Police say a person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg Wednesday evening in Minneapolis' North Loop neighborhood.It happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the 700 block of North Washington Avenue.Police did not give the condition of the victim, and say the investigation is ongoing
3 Great Seafood Places in Minnesota
If you happen to live in Minnesota or you like to travel there often and you also love to eat seafood anytime you go out with your loved ones, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Minnesota that have excellent online reviews.
Crisp & Green owner launches new chain, with 12 Twin Cities locations planned
The Minnesota company behind the restaurants Crisp & Green and Stalk & Spade is launching yet another franchise restaurant chain. Steele Brands announced Paco & Lime will be opening in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis in December, next to the existing Stalk & Spade in the Duffey building at 528 N. Washington Ave.
herecomestheguide.com
11 of the Most Unique Wedding Venues in Minneapolis–St. Paul
Searching for a one-of-a-kind venue for your Twin Cities wedding? We’ve gathered some of the most eclectic and unconventional spaces that Minneapolis and St. Paul has to offer. From a reimagined Flour Mill with industrial-chic accents to a 5-story atrium with a glass ceiling, here's a list of some fabulous locations that provide an out-of-the-ordinary setting for your celebration.
mspmag.com
Olio Vintage Collective to Open in Northeast
Olio Vintage, a new vintage collective comprised of four local vintage vendors, opens its storefront on October 1 in Northeast Minneapolis. Olio began when Carrie Martinson, founder of Olio Vintage and former owner of The Flea Sisters, met the owners of Rosella Vintage, Black Nvni, and Salty at local vintage pop-ups and markets.
Niche rankings identify best Minnesota schools, districts
Schools in Woodbury and Eden Prairie were named the best public and private high schools in Minnesota respectively in the latest Niche rankings. The ninth-annual Niche K-12 rankings were dominated mostly by schools in the Twin Cities suburbs, while the Wayzata Public School District was named as the top school district in the state in the 2023 rankings.
mspmag.com
Better Together
The results of architect Kyle Huberty’s StrengthsFinder assessment would surprise no one: He excels at winning over others. Two minutes in his company, and you find yourself climbing on board with whatever wild idea he’s psyched about that moment—be it building a better suburb or rethinking the entire concept of communal living.
This Is Minnesota's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Closures on I-494 near Mendota Heights
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Eastbound Interstate 494 near Mendota Heights will be closed as crews paint the Highway 55 bridge, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). Beginning at 9 p.m. on Sept. 30, the roadway between Highway 5 and Interstate 35E will come to a full closure as...
Surgery clinic proposed to replace 111-year-old farmhouse in Eagan
Architectural rendering of a 35,000-square-foot medical clinic proposed to be constructed at the northeast intersection of Highway 55 and Lone Oak Road in Eagan, Minn. Courtesy of Synergy Architecture Studio / City of Eagan. Developers in Eagan are hoping to begin construction next month on a 35,000-square-foot medical clinic proposed...
Check Out This Nauseating Find At Popular Minneapolis Uptown Restaurant!
Walking along storefronts can be fun. You get to look inside at the store/restaurant, you can judge maybe how busy it is, or isn't, and sometimes there is something on display in the window that might make you stop in, or as in the case of this video, it has the opposite affect. A Minneapolis woman recently shared a video of a RAT inside an Uptown restaurant, walking in and through food that appears to be covered for use later! ISH!
Minneapolis resident living near gang warzone installs bulletproof bed headboard: "I sleep very calmly"
MINNEAPOLIS -- Finding a safe space when gunfire erupts. That's the reality for some people living on Minneapolis' north side. One woman has taken what some might think a pretty extreme measure, but it's what she did to feel safe as she lays her head to sleep at night."In the last couple of week's I've had gunfire 500 feet from my house," Juliee Oden said.Oden's north-side home sits in the middle of the war zone where the battle between two gangs -- the Hi's and the Low's -- is raging."I started counting gun shots in rhythm, so I would always...
Ramsey County prints ballots listing incorrect state Republican candidate
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Ramsey County says it accidentally printed ballots listing the wrong Republican candidate for a state representative position and issued over 1,000 of them on Friday.The ballot listed Beverly Peterson instead of Scott Hesselgrave as the Republican Party candidate for state representative in District 67A, which is in the northeastern portion of St. Paul. The error impacts all ballots for the 11 precincts in Ramsey County.The issue was discovered on Friday, the first day of early voting in Minnesota. By the end of Friday, 1,077 absentee ballots with the error had been issued. Ramsey County says it started an internal...
