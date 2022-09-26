National Faith and Blue Weekend

National Faith & Blue Weekend (Faith & Blue) is a collaborative initiative that builds bridges and breaks down biases through activities and outreach amongst law enforcement professionals and the communities they serve.

The purpose of National Faith & Blue Weekend is to create safer, more inclusive communities by connecting law enforcement officers and the residents they protect and serve. National Faith & Blue Weekend will consist of activities that will occur in communities of every kind and will include a wide array of activities such as picnics, athletic events, forums, and community service projects. All activities will be designed to facilitate law enforcement officers and the public getting to know each other, and to build mutual understanding. We expect there will be activities in every state this year, and thousands of participants.

The events will serve as the culmination of National Community Policing Week. This historic effort involves every major national law enforcement group in the United States as well as with the federal agencies most directly engaged with local law enforcement.

For more information about National Faith & Blue Weekend, visit www.faithandblue.org.

Events scheduled in Raleigh: