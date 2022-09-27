ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s Favorite Steakhouse is Now Selling Scented Candles

Starting today Minnesota's favorite steakhouse is now also a candle company! Ok, not actually, but they are now selling a candle that smells like a customer favorite. The steakhouse that was named not just Minnesota's favorite but the country's favorite is actually Texas Roadhouse. And yes, Texas Roadhouse is now selling a scented candle. What do you think it smells like? Initially you may think steak, which I don't know that I would like but I'm sure many meat-lovers out there would enjoy that candle (and some dogs may try to eat it...).
mspmag.com

Better Together

The results of architect Kyle Huberty’s StrengthsFinder assessment would surprise no one: He excels at winning over others. Two minutes in his company, and you find yourself climbing on board with whatever wild idea he’s psyched about that moment—be it building a better suburb or rethinking the entire concept of communal living.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Lunds & Byerlys to open a new St. Paul store this week

A new Lunds & Byerlys store is slated to open Thursday in the Highland Bridge development in St. Paul, Minnesota. The new location replaces an existing store in nearby Highland Park, which will remain open until Thursday, the grocer said. The Highland Bridge Lunds & Byerlys market is 51,000-square-feet, 20%...
fox9.com

Minnesota home to one of eight Dahlia Trial Gardens in the world

Each year, the Dahlia Society of Minnesota plants a new selection of hybrid dahlias in the Dahlia Trial Garden at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, which is one of eight trial gardens in North America. The flowers in the trial garden aren't available to buy for home gardeners -- yet. The judges will evaluate each flower to determine if it's worthy.
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Minnesota

If you happen to live in Minnesota or you like to travel there often and you also love to eat seafood anytime you go out with your loved ones, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Minnesota that have excellent online reviews.
CBS Minnesota

What is the ideal indoor temperature?

MINNEAPOLIS – It's the kind of weather we can all agree on. Debbi and Jim Epperson are locals. She sat along the river in St. Paul with her father."I think this is perfect." Dr. Jim Epperson said. "It's so beautiful."Greg Mehochko is from out of town, visiting for an insurance conference."I had no preconceived notions about Minnesota weather, just hoping it would be better than southern Illinois, and so far it did not disappoint."Days like this are fabulous, and fleeting. Some fear the cold, while others embrace it. Like it or not, we are all going to be spending more time...
bulletin-news.com

Protesters and supporters turn out at St. Paul library’s drag story hour

Despite threats to kill the librarians hosting the drag story time, more than 100 people showed out to the event on Saturday morning in St. Paul. At a municipal council hearing this week, librarians reported receiving death threats from individuals threatening to dress as ninjas and beat the librarians to death if the Drag Story Hour went through.
herecomestheguide.com

11 of the Most Unique Wedding Venues in Minneapolis–St. Paul

Searching for a one-of-a-kind venue for your Twin Cities wedding? We’ve gathered some of the most eclectic and unconventional spaces that Minneapolis and St. Paul has to offer. From a reimagined Flour Mill with industrial-chic accents to a 5-story atrium with a glass ceiling, here's a list of some fabulous locations that provide an out-of-the-ordinary setting for your celebration.
twincitieslive.com

The Best Spots to Eat In Minnesota

Minnesota Monthly’s food columnist Sue Zelickson has been writing about the Minnesota food scene since1994. It’s safe to say she is one of the best to listen to when figuring out where to eat!
KFIL Radio

Popular Luke Bryan Concert Brought 20,000 People To SE Minnesota (PHOTOS)

20,000 People Showed Up in Southeast Minnesota for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour. Saturday was an epic night in Southeast Minnesota. 20,000 people showed up in buses, limos, cars, and trucks. Lots and lots of trucks! If you were there and some random person walked up to you asking to take your photo, that might have been me. If you weren't at the concert or just want to relive the night again, I've got a few photos I took and photos from others that night below for you to enjoy...and get a glimpse of how a farm field turned into a massive concert venue for 20,000 people!

