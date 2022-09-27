ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Fabolous ft. Dave East “Bach To Bach,” Cam’ron “Killed A Man” & More | Daily Visuals

By O
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17vId5_0iBtxGeo00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SaCyZ_0iBtxGeo00

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Lately, it seems like Brooklyn and Harlem rappers have been developing some bromances thanks to Maino, Jim Jones, and Fabolous kicking it together as of late. But this time around, Fab links up with another Harlemnite for his latest offering and we ain’t complaining one bit.

In his latest visuals to “Bach To Bach,” Fabolous recruits the talents of Dave East to kick it with him in front of a line of Maybach cars complete with hydraulics that makes them bounce like booty in the club. A Maybach that bounces. Who would’ve thought?

Keeping the scene in New York, Cam’ron gives everyone a little history lesson, and his clip to “Killed A Man” breaks down how he got into the street game and the moves he made that made him the man he is today.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from DaBaby, Sada Baby, and more.

FABOLOUS FT. DAVE EAST – “BACH TO BACH”

CAM’RON – “KILLED A MAN”

DABABY – “DROP DAT DISS”

SADA BABY – “MACHETE”

NYM LO, DAVE EAST, STATIK SELEKTAH – “I LOVE THE GAME”

HOTBOII – “FIRST CLASS”

SIR – “NOTHING EVEN MATTERS”

REAL BOSTON RICHEY – “DON’T GET ME STARTED”

BOOKA600 – “JUGGLED”

The post Fabolous ft. Dave East “Bach To Bach,” Cam’ron “Killed A Man” & More | Daily Visuals 9.27.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
respect-mag.com

Rest In Power PnB Rock

In Winter 2016 RESPECT. magazine was invited by 300 Entertainment to get on-stage at the Knitting Factor in Brooklyn, NY to capture the Birth of a New Nation Tour, featuring rising stars Dae Dae, Shy Grizzy & PnB Rock. PnB (Rakim Hasheem Allen December 9, 1991 – September 12, 2022)...
BROOKLYN, NY
K97.5

21 Savage Says No More Rolling Loud Performances

Rolling Loud took place this past weekend in New York City and just like any music festival, there is always some sort of hiccup. The biggest hiccup that took place was headliner ASAP Rocky, his set was cut super short and he only performed 4 songs AND he showed up late too. But now 21 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Queens Post

Man Punched Multiple Times in the Face at Queens Plaza Station Early Wednesday: NYPD

A 50-year-old man was punched multiple times in the face at a subway station in Long Island City during the early hours Wednesday morning, according to police. The victim was aboard a Forest Hills-bound R train at around 12:15 a.m. when the suspect threw an unknown object at him while the train was at the Queens Plaza station. When the victim exited the train at the station, the suspect followed him onto the mezzanine level and punched him several times in the face.
QUEENS, NY
Atlas Obscura

The Double Life of New York’s Black Oyster King

In the heart of New York’s financial center, a vacant building has sat untouched for decades. Behind its unassuming brass shell is the story of New York City’s once-famed oyster houses and the overlooked life of Thomas Downing, the city’s Black oyster king. During the 1800s, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave East
Person
Statik Selektah
Person
Bach
Person
Jim Jones
Person
Fabolous
Person
Maino
PIX11

Cash for ‘Bloods’ tucked in box of water bottles: feds

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Prosecutors trying the “murder for hire” case in federal court ended their Thursday session in dramatic fashion, when they showed the jury a box filled with water bottles — with wads of cash stuffed in between them. The federal government charged Anthony Zottola paid the Bloods gang to murder his 71-year-old […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn boy, 13, took out the trash and disappeared, family says

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The mother and father of a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy asked the public for help in locating him after he took out the trash Saturday morning and didn’t come back. Rashawn Davis’ mother, Nephteria Cooper, flew to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri after learning her son was missing. “I was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Maybach
CBS New York

Man wanted in deadly stabbing at Brooklyn smoke shop

NEW YORK -- Police are trying to find a man wanted in connection to a deadly stabbing at a Brooklyn smoke shop.They want to locate 42-year-old Edwin Pedroza.The stabbing happened on Sept. 20 outside a smoke shop on 4th Avenue.READ MORE: Man, 37, stabbed to death after argument at Brooklyn smoke shopVideo from inside the smoke shop shows 37-year-old Joan Nunez and Pedroza apparently arguing.A store employee told CBS2 the argument started when Nunez held the front door open for Pedroza, then criticized him for failing to say "thank you."The argument escalated into a physical fight, which spilled onto the sidewalk outside the shop.Police say Pedroza then pulled out a knife and stabbed Nunez before taking off on an e-bike.Nunez was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
stupiddope.com

Uncle Budd NYC is Hiring Delivery Drivers in New York City, New York

Become a part of the Uncle Budd NYC team. Hot Job Listing: Our goal at Uncle Budd NYC is to connect New Yorkers with the best cannabis products as quickly as possible. Our technology has made us a leader in the industry and we are building the future of online cannabis ordering as we speak. Through our network of reliable and dependent drivers, we connect our drivers with customers throughout New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

At least 23 people were shot in New York City over 3-day period

Two fatal shootings took place in Brooklyn and two occurred in the Bronx, according to the NYPD. Shootings in the city are down compared to one year ago, but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. Four people were fatally struck in Brooklyn and the Bronx this weekend. Shootings in the city are down compared to one year ago, but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy