Normani Gives Us Style Goals In An All-Black Burberry Ensemble

By Sharde Gillam
 3 days ago

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty


Normani stepped out in style this week when she rocked a stunning all black Burberry look that we absolutely love!

The starlet was spotted attending the luxury designer’s SS2 after party during London Fashion Week and was, of course, rocking a look from the brand that looked absolutely stunning on her! For her ensemble, the beauty donned an all leather black and lace Burberry dress that fit her like a glove. The baby doll dress included a pleated skirt and cut out midriff that showed off her best assets. The songstress paired the look with lace tights and strappy black heels and minimal jewelry, only rocking dangly earrings from her ears to match her stunning black look. As for her hair, she wore her hair in a high ponytail with swopped edges and served face and body for her fashionable night out.

Check out the photos via Fashion Bomb Daily below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily)

This isn’t the first time this week the beauty has given us style goals in an all black look. Earlier this week, the starlet stepped out in all black Versace while attending the luxury designer’s fashion show in Milan, Italy. For her ensemble, the beauty donned an all leather black Versace midi dress that included a gold chain belt around the waist and hugged her curves just right. She paired the look with strappy black heels and minimal jewelry, only rocking a few bracelets to match her stunning black look. Check out that look below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Normani (@normani)

Normani is certainly killing the fashion game during her time overseas and we can’t wait to see what fashionable look she pulls off next!

Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Soars in 6-Inch Heels, Corset & Sparkling Versace Outfit at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Front Row

Sat amongst a star-studded front row, Nicky Hilton attended Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 show during Milan Fashion Week today in Milan. Nicky watched her sister Paris Hilton close the show dressed in a pink bridal dress. Nicky was dressed in a two piece opposite her sister’s bright ensemble, the glimmering set consisting of a black blazer with the word “Versace” bedazzled along the outerwear. Underneath the sparkling jacket, Hilton wore a stark black corseted top with a mock neckline and a structured waist. The skirt, like the blazer, was also bedazzled with the Italian designer brand’s name, the crystalized monogram pattern allowing...
Person
Normani
WWD

Burberry RTW Spring 2023

In what is widely believed to have been his swan song for the brand, Riccardo Tisci did what he does best: Riccardo Tisci. Spring 2023 looked like the sort of slinky collection that Tisci had always wanted to do, but couldn’t, because of the constraints of working with a heritage brand — and one with royal warrants, no less.
Footwear News

Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury.   When it comes to her...
The Independent

In Milan, Gucci, Sunnei and Missoni focus on transformation

Milan Fashion Week's third day, mostly womenswear previews for next spring and summer, was all about transformation.Sometimes inner transformation, like at Gucci, or brand transformation, like at Missoni. And sometimes it was about upgrading the style game, like at Sunnei.Here are some highlights from Friday’s shows.GUCCI'S ‘TWINSBURG’ Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele constructed a parallel universe on the runway with a surprise theatrical reveal.For his Spring-Summer 2022-23 collection dubbed ‘’Twinsburg,’’ Michele staged side-by-side shows inside the Gucci Hub, each unbeknownst to the other, until a wall lifted, revealing sets of twins in identical looks in synchronic stride.For the final...
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Delivers Fierce Runway Walk in Grey Trench Coat & Fisherman Sandals at Tod’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell has returned to grace the runways of Milan Fashion Week. Tod’s had the privilege of Campbell walking their spring/summer 2023 runway show this season. Campbell took the runway wearing a look that included a light-gray double-breasted belted wide lapel collar ankle-length leather trench coat with six buttons, and matching pants. Campbell strutted the runway in suede fisherman sandals and carrying a medium-sized blush leather handbag. Her beauty look for this runway show included a smokey eyeshadow and contoured blush. Her hair was done in a sleek straightened style. This is the second show Naomi has made headlines for during Milan...
Footwear News

Shailene Woodley Zips into Glossy Puffer Jacket and Chunky Boots for Moncler’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Shailene Woodley brought a minimalist take to monochrome dressing during Milan Fashion Week, courtesy of Moncler. Arriving at the brand’s Spring 2023 presentation on Saturday — which included ballet and synchronized group performances with thousands of dancers dressed in monochrome white Moncler outerwear — the “Divergent” star briefly posed in all-black attire. Her ensemble featured a pair of zip-up trousers and a “Moncler”-branded sweatshirt. Completing Woodley’s outfit with a sporty finish was a glossy black puffer jacket, as well as a black Moncler-branded baseball cap. When it came to shoes, the “Fault in Our Stars” actress‘ ensemble was finished with matching leather...
thezoereport.com

Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian & Lori Harvey All Love This Futuristic Legging

Demna’s viral pantaleggings is still one of the most beloved designs to this day. (The boot meets leggings combination first debuted in the Spring/Summer 2017 collection). Even a fashion icon like Kim Kardashian, who rarely (if ever) repeats her outfits, can’t resist their sartorial appeal and wears the dramatic, avant-garde bottoms nonstop. Now, another stylish celeb seems to have taken a liking to Balenciaga’s pantaleggings, as Dua Lipa wore an all-black Naked Knife style to swing by Maria Tash’s storefront in New York City on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Thankfully, the watchful paparazzi captured this fashion moment on their cameras, which means that you can revisit — and get inspired by — her original look.
E! News

Bella Hadid Debuts Choppy Bangs at Paris Fashion Week

Watch: Bella Hadid Admits She REGRETS Her Nose Job!. Bella Hadid's got a bangin' new look. The supermodel has been hard at work walking nearly every runway show during fashion month. But when the 25-year-old isn't sporting the latest and greatest pieces from the spring/summer 2023 collections of Versace, Burberry and more, she's setting trends of her own.
WWD

Shailene Woodley Tips Her Hat for Dior’s Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Front Row

Shailene Woodley made a chic entrance for the Dior ready-to-wear spring 2023 show on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week. The actress wore a button-up blouse with a white polka-dot pattern and layered ruffles across the bodice. Her look accompanied high-waisted beige trousers with navy blue suspenders. She coordinated with patent leather heels embellished with buckles, a boater hat and a necklace.
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

