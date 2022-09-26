Read full article on original website
Related
Wayne County K9 busts package with enough Fentanyl to kill half a million people
In a statement, the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said their officers at the Gibraltar Station responded to a request on September 23 from a cargo shipping facility to check out apparent narcotics inside a package.
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0