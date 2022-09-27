Read full article on original website
850wftl.com
Local man dies after his vehicle became airborne and struck a tree
POMPANO BEACH, FL– — A 33-year-old man has died after he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. The incident occurred on Sept. 24th in the area of McNab Road and South Dixie Highway. The Broward County Sheriff’s office says that the victim, Johnnie Young, was...
cw34.com
Man killed after driving off road and hitting tree in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pompano Beach was killed after he drove off the road, cleared two train tracks and hit a tree. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said 33-year-old Johnnie Young was driving his 2010 Dodge Charger sedan on West McNab Road on Sept. 24. As Young was approaching the intersection of South Dixie Highway, he proceeded straight through the intersection and off the roadway.
Click10.com
Pembroke Park swears in 11 police officers, department set to launch this week
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Eleven new police officers were sworn in at a special Pembroke Park Town Commission meeting Wednesday night. Despite concern, the mayor and police chief say the new officers will be ready to hit the road on Friday. “At midnight on Friday night, Pembroke Park Police...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Victim shoots at armed robbers, kills one in Pompano Beach
A would-be robber was killed after he was shot by his intended victim. Broward Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 1:18 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, Broward Regional Communications received reports of a shooting at the Envy Apartments located at 425 S.E. First Street in Pompano Beach. When deputies...
Click10.com
BSO: Man shot, killed at Pompano Beach apartment complex tried to rob shooter
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man shot at a Pompano Beach apartment complex last Tuesday died over the weekend and investigators determined he was among a group of armed robbers, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which announced the news Tuesday. The shooting was reported just after 1:15...
WPTV
Delray Beach apartment complex damaged by possible tornado; 2 people hospitalized
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Dozens of people were evacuated and two others were taken to a local hospital after a possible tornado damaged an apartment complex in Delray Beach Tuesday evening. Units were dispatched to Kings Point Apartment Complex at approximately 9:15 p.m. after reports of a possible tornado...
bulletin-news.com
Pembroke Pines Firefighter Arrested on Drug Charges in Miami Beach
Police claim they spotted a Pembroke Pines firefighter on Miami Beach with cocaine and other substances; he is now being charged. According to an arrest report, Donald Francis Hoss, 62, was detained early on Sunday on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the complaint, an...
NBC Miami
Teen Arrested, Accused of Auto Theft, Facing 30 Charges in Miramar
An 18-year-old Miami Gardens man is facing 30 charges following a car theft in Miramar, police said. Jlen McNeill was caught driving a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis that was reported stolen from outside a Subway restaurant about 7 p.m. Sept. 22, according to the arrest report. An officer conducted a...
Click10.com
1 dead after shooting inside southwest Miami-Dade Walmart, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One person died and another is in custody after exchanging gunfire inside a southwest Miami-Dade Walmart Wednesday afternoon, police said. Officers responded to the Walmart Supercenter in the 21000 block of Dixie Highway, near Goulds, at around 3 p.m. Shoppers like Lily Sorzano were sent...
Click10.com
Tornadoes leave extensive damage behind in Cooper City
COOPER CITY, Fla. – Several streets, neighborhoods and local businesses in Cooper City sustained extensive damage Tuesday night, and the damage is continuing Wednesday as Hurricane Ian draws closer to a Category 5 storm. The outer bands of Hurricane Ian left streets completely flooded and some roads blocked as...
WPTV
Kings Point condominium complex damaged by possible tornado; 2 people hospitalized
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Dozens of people were evacuated and two others were taken to a hospital Tuesday evening after a possible tornado caused by Hurricane Ian damaged an apartment complex in Delray Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the Kings Point apartment complex about 9:15...
miamibeachfl.gov
City of Miami Beach Declares State of Emergency
The City of Miami Beach has declared a State of Emergency as Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the city with tropical storm conditions, including flooding in low-lying areas and strong wind gusts. “While Miami Beach is not expected to experience any direct impacts from Hurricane Ian, I am declaring...
cbs12.com
Woman crashes into garage wall, reverses, hits another house, then dies
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An 81-year-old woman died after crashing into her garage and then reversing into another house, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the woman was parked in her garage in Delray Beach and drove forward, hitting the wall. She then reversed...
1 dead, 1 in custody after gunfire erupts at SW Miami-Dade Walmart
MIAMI - Police said a person was in custody after gunfire rang out Wednesday afternoon at a Walmart in Southwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said. Police were called to the store located at SW 211 Street and Dixie Highway around 3:30 p.m. on a report of gunfire, officials said in an email statement. CBS4 has learned that an altercation between two men led to both opening fire. One man was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The other fled and was later apprehended. "A preliminary investigation shows there was an altercation between 2 males and firearms were presented and shots were fired,"...
NBC Miami
Suspect Arrested After Woman Kidnapped, Beaten, Threatened With Gun in Fort Lauderdale: Police
She was meeting a friend to go to the movies, but a former boyfriend became jealous and kidnapped, beat, and threatened her a gunpoint for hours, police said. Morris Leonard Jones III, 22, is facing nine charges and remains in the Broward County Jail without bond, records show. According to...
Click10.com
Dump truck strikes Turnpike overpass in Hollywood, leading to closures
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A dump truck struck an overpass on Florida’s Turnpike in Hollywood Tuesday afternoon, causing major traffic delays and leading officials to close part of the highway. The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. at the Sheridan Street overpass over the northbound lanes, according to the...
WESH
Man accused of killing motorcyclist in road rage shooting in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Miami man is accused of killing another man during a road rage incident in Daytona Beach on Saturday evening. Suspect Ricardo Gibbs, 35, is charged with murder after the victim died at the hospital. Police said Gibbs was in a vehicle in the 900...
NBC Miami
Basketballer Busted, Accused of Armed Robbery in Miramar: Police
A Miramar man who was followed home and robbed by three armed men told police he recognized the robbers as guys he played pickup basketball with in Plantation and now one of them is behind bars. Jamari Aquil Anglin, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery...
WSVN-TV
Hotels, residential areas begin to experience flooding in Hollywood due to Ian and king tide
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Flooding has already begun in Hollywood as heavy rain brought by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian combined with king tides. On Tuesday, Rich Surdel rushed inside with his luggage to try and avoid the rain. “I’m down probably two to three times every month during...
850wftl.com
Tornado displaces Kings Point residents, flips planes at Broward airport
(DELRAY BEACH, FL)- A night of wild weather triggered by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian injured 2 people, damaged cars and buildings, knocked out power for thousands and left at least 35 people homeless. At around 7:30 PM Tuesday the first of several tornado warnings were issued by the...
