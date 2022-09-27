ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

cw34.com

Man killed after driving off road and hitting tree in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pompano Beach was killed after he drove off the road, cleared two train tracks and hit a tree. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said 33-year-old Johnnie Young was driving his 2010 Dodge Charger sedan on West McNab Road on Sept. 24. As Young was approaching the intersection of South Dixie Highway, he proceeded straight through the intersection and off the roadway.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Victim shoots at armed robbers, kills one in Pompano Beach

A would-be robber was killed after he was shot by his intended victim. Broward Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 1:18 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, Broward Regional Communications received reports of a shooting at the Envy Apartments located at 425 S.E. First Street in Pompano Beach. When deputies...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Key Biscayne, FL
bulletin-news.com

Pembroke Pines Firefighter Arrested on Drug Charges in Miami Beach

Police claim they spotted a Pembroke Pines firefighter on Miami Beach with cocaine and other substances; he is now being charged. According to an arrest report, Donald Francis Hoss, 62, was detained early on Sunday on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the complaint, an...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
NBC Miami

Teen Arrested, Accused of Auto Theft, Facing 30 Charges in Miramar

An 18-year-old Miami Gardens man is facing 30 charges following a car theft in Miramar, police said. Jlen McNeill was caught driving a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis that was reported stolen from outside a Subway restaurant about 7 p.m. Sept. 22, according to the arrest report. An officer conducted a...
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

Tornadoes leave extensive damage behind in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Several streets, neighborhoods and local businesses in Cooper City sustained extensive damage Tuesday night, and the damage is continuing Wednesday as Hurricane Ian draws closer to a Category 5 storm. The outer bands of Hurricane Ian left streets completely flooded and some roads blocked as...
COOPER CITY, FL
miamibeachfl.gov

City of Miami Beach Declares State of Emergency

The City of Miami Beach has declared a State of Emergency as Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the city with tropical storm conditions, including flooding in low-lying areas and strong wind gusts. “While Miami Beach is not expected to experience any direct impacts from Hurricane Ian, I am declaring...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

1 dead, 1 in custody after gunfire erupts at SW Miami-Dade Walmart

MIAMI - Police said a person was in custody after gunfire rang out Wednesday afternoon at a Walmart in Southwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said. Police were called to the store located at SW 211 Street and Dixie Highway around 3:30 p.m. on a report of gunfire, officials said in an email statement. CBS4 has learned that an altercation between two men led to both opening fire. One man was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The other fled and was later apprehended. "A preliminary investigation shows there was an altercation between 2 males and firearms were presented and shots were fired,"...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Dump truck strikes Turnpike overpass in Hollywood, leading to closures

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A dump truck struck an overpass on Florida’s Turnpike in Hollywood Tuesday afternoon, causing major traffic delays and leading officials to close part of the highway. The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. at the Sheridan Street overpass over the northbound lanes, according to the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

Basketballer Busted, Accused of Armed Robbery in Miramar: Police

A Miramar man who was followed home and robbed by three armed men told police he recognized the robbers as guys he played pickup basketball with in Plantation and now one of them is behind bars. Jamari Aquil Anglin, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery...
MIRAMAR, FL

