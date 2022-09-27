ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

‘We have a sincere shot to take it all the way’

LARAMIE -- Raise your hand if you thought Wyoming would be leading the Mountain Division after five games. Break your right arm patting yourself on the back if you had the UNLV Rebels atop the West side of the bracket. You deserve it -- or you're a liar. Either way,...
LARAMIE, WY
Cowboys in the NFL: Week 3

LARAMIE -- Logan Wilson sure has a nose for the football, doesn't he?. During his playing days at Wyoming, the Casper product picked off 10 passes, forced five fumbles and recovered four more. Through just 28 NFL games, the middle linebacker has already snagged eight interceptions and stripped the pigskin...
LARAMIE, WY
Shucks! Where Is The Closest Corn Maze Or Pumpkin Patch To Cheyenne?

It's that time of the year, we've made it to fall, ya'll. Sorry, I swear that's the only one I'll use in this. Promise. We all know that corn mazes are far and few between in the Cowboy State, due to the, well, lack of corn. I mean, we're not show-offs like Nebraska and form everything around it like that kid on TikTok. But, it's still fun to find a corn maze and work your way through it. It's just unfortunate that we have to hit the road and find one.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Has A New Mural – Here’s Where!

Just behind Bond's (2nd st. and E Custer st.), there's a very cool mural splashing over. I'm always so jealous of people who have an amazing talent for art. I can't even draw a stick man to save my life. As I was driving over to take a look and appreciate this new mural, I decided to make a little tour of it and went around town to find more murals!
LARAMIE, WY
Spooky Events To Begin This Week In Cheyenne

Fall made its way to Cheyenne last week, by way of the calendar, and cooler temps floated through the area. That means that we are shifting gears to spooky season. While we're still in the tail end of September, grab your hats because spooky season tends to blow by faster than the Wyoming winds that will pick up around the state as fall fully enters.
CHEYENNE, WY
Huge Comedy Show Coming To Downtown Cheyenne

This show really has my interests piqued. Christopher Titus had a show on Fox aptly called "Titus" that I watched weekly with my Dad while it was on the air. It had the perfect comedy for a budding teen, and I really think my Dad just liked the cars in his car shop. Who knows. The show didn't last as long as it deserved, but it made me a fan of Christopher Titus over 20 years ago.
CHEYENNE, WY
78 MPH Wind Gust Recorded Near I-80 Summit

Friday brought hurricane-force winds to southeast Wyoming, closing roads, including Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie, to light, high-profile vehicles. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, a 78 mph wind gust was recorded at a site near the I-80 Summit. Here are some of the top wind gusts...
CHEYENNE, WY
No Tricks, Just Treats at Upcoming Pumpkin Walk for Laramie Kids

Ah yes, we are going into pumpkin month. From Pumpkin Spiced Latte to any pumpkin desserts, and well, pumpkin for Halloween, it definitely is pumpkin month. The Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site will be hosting its Kids' Pumpkin Walk next week. There will be so many fun things going on! There will be pumpkins, of course. They are the star of the show. There will also be treats, games, and food trucks.
LARAMIE, WY
Bomb Threat Prompts Lockdown of Cheyenne South High School

A bomb threat prompted a lockdown of South High School Tuesday morning, according to officials. Laramie County School District 1 Community Relations Director Mary Quast issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon:. At South High the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We were notified at approximately...
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne Police Still Looking for Driver in Hit-&-Run

The Cheyenne Police Department is still looking for the driver of a truck that was involved in a hit-and-run in north Cheyenne last month. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident -- which the department released a video of last Tuesday -- occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in the parking lot in front of SMART Sports Medicine Center at 5307 Yellowstone Road.
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne Mayor: Water, Housing Issues Make Packing Plant Bad Fit

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says potential issues with water and housing add up to a proposed meat packing plant not being a good fit for Cheyenne. The mayor made the comments in his weekly "Mayor's Minute' column on Friday. Collins in his Sept. 16 Mayor's Minute had mentioned the possibility of a $1.1 Billion dollar plant being located in the Swan Ranch Business Park.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming.

