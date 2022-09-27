Read full article on original website
York News-Times
Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for York
This evening in York: Clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in York. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
York News-Times
Zephyr Fest: Rockin' for "Soaring for C"
YORK — The York County fairgrounds was rockin’ with music at the second annual Zephyr Fest hosted by the Bridging the Gap Benefit Committee. Last year, the committee raised money for the all-inclusive Peyton Parker Lane Playground. This year’s funds are going towards the Soaring for C foundation in memory of Cessna Elyse Brestel who took her life at the age of 15.
York News-Times
Deputy officially named county assessor
YORK – Tami Norquest, who had been the deputy county assessor, has officially become the York County Assessor. While this plan has been in the works for some time, upon the retirement of Ann Charlton, the county commissioners have now made the official appointment. It was a rare situation...
York News-Times
Shatel: Don't fall for the 'hot coach' trap during Nebraska's search
Heard from a sports scribe colleague from Campus Town, U.S.A., last week. Said that a coach who has been mentioned for the Nebraska job told him he wasn’t going to Nebraska. Of course, I don’t believe him. The coach, that is. Because it’s a coaching search. This...
York News-Times
Seward County deputies seize 8.5 pounds of cocaine in Interstate 80 traffic stop, sheriff says
Seward County sheriff's deputies who "became suspicious of criminal activity" amid an Interstate 80 traffic stop seized 8.5 pounds of suspected cocaine Monday afternoon, the agency said in a news release. A deputy stopped the vehicle at about 12:30 p.m. Monday for multiple alleged traffic violations and radioed a K-9...
York News-Times
St. Joseph School picking pumpkins for a purpose
YORK — St. Joseph students spent Tuesday morning at Brad and Patty Morner’s farm, searching for pumpkins of all shapes and sizes for their fifth annual pumpkin sale. Patty said they’ve had to replant the pumpkins three times this year due to the two hail storms that completely wiped out the pumpkins.
York News-Times
Polk County gets huge win over Class C No. 4 Aquinas
STROMSBURG – After the Class C No. 4 David City Aquinas Monarchs took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, Polk County erased the deficit and never looked back as they defeated the Monarchs 6-2 in one of the key Tuesday night matchups. Polk County Slammers starting...
York News-Times
Trev Alberts announces Indiana sellout, expects "new faces" to play
It won’t win Nebraska football any games, but Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts likes the feel he gets at the Husker training table when players are eating there. "I go down there on purpose to just look and watch the body language, see the players," Alberts said on his monthly show on Husker Sports Radio. "I sense some positivity, and I see them working really hard and fighting."
York News-Times
Police investigating fatal shooting in alley near downtown Lincoln
Lincoln police say a man died after being shot in an alley near the downtown area early on Sunday morning. Police were called to the alley immediately south of O Street between South 18th Street and Antelope Valley Parkway at 12:06 a.m. and located the shooting victim, a man believed to be in his 30s.
York News-Times
Dukes edge Cardinals 3-1 in Central Conference volleyball action
CRETE – The Class B No. 7 York Dukes (Lincoln Journal Star) improved to 13-5 on Tuesday night with a 3-1 win over the Crete Cardinals. The Dukes won the opening set 25-23, but Crete came back to win the second 25-19. York was able to put the match...
York News-Times
York girls uphold state Class B ranking with fifth at UNK
KEARNEY – Most of the runners who competed in the Class B portion of the UNK invite on Monday will be back on Friday, October 21 to decide boys and girls team titles in Class B and individual medals. The York girls’ Cross Country team has been slowly climbing...
York News-Times
York neighbors: Obituaries for September 28
Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times. (6) updates to this series since Updated 32 min ago.
York News-Times
Lincoln's own 'Property Brothers' work to revitalize neglected buildings
Twin brothers from Lincoln have made it their goal to revitalize downtown Lincoln through renovating dilapidated residential and commercial properties. Apartment buildings, houses and even commercial spaces have been given new life thanks to the work of Luke and Seth Flowerday, brothers with a passion for historical restoration and carpentry.
York News-Times
Commissioners to take applications for treasurer position
YORK – Regretfully, the York County Commissioners will be taking applications from people interested in being appointed as county treasurer – following the death of longtime treasurer, Brenda Scavo. They recognized her passing and her commitment. “All along, Brenda did her job well, that’s what the county meant...
York News-Times
$100K worth of cocaine seized in Seward County
SEWARD COUNTY – On Monday, Sept. 26, at approximately 12:30 p.m., members of the Seward County Criminal Interdiction Task Force stopped an eastbound vehicle for two separate traffic infractions. During the course of the stop, the deputy became suspicious of criminal activity due to information provided by the operator.
York News-Times
York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week
On Friday, Nebraska Lutheran rallied past High Plains in football and moved to 3-2 on the year, thanks largely to the play of senior quarterback Trey Richert. The gunslinger completed 20 of 28 passes (71.4%) for 290 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but he also ran 12 times for 101 of the Knights’ 104 rushing yards and found the end zone five times on the ground. For the season, Richert is 100 of 173 for 1,565 yards and 20 TDs with just four picks. He’s also got 347 yards and 11 scores rushing.
York News-Times
Just askin': Does Nebraska football have a recruiting issue?
Welcome back to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin' mailbag. Didn’t compile a mailbag last week, so there’s plenty to catch up on as we head into the remainder of the Big Ten schedule. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions, I attempt to answer...
York News-Times
During eight game ‘interview’ Mickey Joseph blocks out coaching search noise
The noise could get deafening over the next two months. Rumors. Reports. Speculation. Scuttlebutt. Nebraska football is getting a new head coach, and it will either be the interim head coach Mickey Joseph – data since 2010 suggests the chances are below 20% it will be him – or the field.
York News-Times
Nebraska stays in top 5 of volleyball rankings
The top-4 teams in the college volleyball rankings stayed the same after those teams all kept winning last week. Undefeated Texas is No. 1 in the AVCA poll, followed by Louisville, Nebraska and San Diego. Nebraska (10-1) stayed at No. 3 after wins against Michigan State and Ohio State last...
York News-Times
Woman accused of transporting heroin in York County
YORK – A 34-year-old woman from Las Vegas has been accused of transporting heroin and meth in York County, as well as illegally possessing financial transaction devices. Kimberly Hansen pleaded not guilty to three felonies this week in York County District Court where her arraignment proceedings were held. Hansen’s...
