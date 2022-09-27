On Friday, Nebraska Lutheran rallied past High Plains in football and moved to 3-2 on the year, thanks largely to the play of senior quarterback Trey Richert. The gunslinger completed 20 of 28 passes (71.4%) for 290 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but he also ran 12 times for 101 of the Knights’ 104 rushing yards and found the end zone five times on the ground. For the season, Richert is 100 of 173 for 1,565 yards and 20 TDs with just four picks. He’s also got 347 yards and 11 scores rushing.

YORK, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO