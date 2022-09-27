Read full article on original website
Related
collegeandmagnolia.com
Potential Replacements for Bryan Harsin
Yes, I know, it's très gauche to talk about replacing a coach who hasn't been fired yet, but the writing is on the wall here and Harsin probably has, at most, two weeks left as Auburn's football coach. If a home loss to a mediocre LSU team doesn't do him in, getting our skeletons rearranged by the dwags in a couple of weeks certainly will. While the official Auburn media seem unwilling to speculate about the successor to a coach who's still employed (probably the right approach), I'm a random idiot on the internet who isn't beholden to such ethical restrictions, so I'm gonna speculate away. Here are my thoughts on the potential candidates to replace Harsin.
The Lane Train: Next stop, Auburn?
Kiffin recently expressed frustration and acknowledged he’d be a hot name for the potentially vacant Auburn job.
LSU football vs. Auburn: The shocking opening betting line
LSU football has rebounded from an opening weekend loss quite nicely. The Tigers are on a three-game winning streak with victories over Southern, Mississippi State and New Mexico. While the victories over these particular opponents may not be too impressive, it’s the way in which Brian Kelly’s team has won that speaks volumes.
thecomeback.com
Paul Finebaum says “it’s over” for one SEC coach
After watching Auburn escape against the Missouri Tigers Saturday, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has concluded that it is too little and too late for Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. Finebaum said on on WJOX-FM’s “McElroy and Cubelic in The Morning” in Birmingham, Alabama, that Harsin will most likely be gone soon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn’s upcoming game against LSU
Auburn’s SEC opener against Missouri was far from pretty; in fact, quarterback Robby Ashford went so far as to call it a “grimy” game. But Auburn ultimately got the job done, holding off Missouri in overtime thanks to an unlikely turnover that sealed the 17-14 win for Bryan Harsin’s team.
OutKick says Deion Sanders as Auburn football HC ‘would be absolutely electric’
OutKick’s David Hookstead believes that Deion Sanders being named the next Auburn football head coach — of course following current head coach Bryan Harsin’s own seemingly imminent dismissal — would be ‘absolutely electric.’. Hookstead highlighted Auburn among several possible ‘Prime Time’ landing spots, a list...
Just In: Kick Time, TV Station Set for No.8 Tennessee-LSU
No.8 Tennessee (4-0,1-0) is set to travel to Baton Rouge in twelve days for a battle on the bayou against LSU (3-1, 1-0), and the kick time and TV station has been announced. The Vols and Tigers will play at 11 am central time on ESPN. Tennessee is off to its best start since 2016, and the ...
Bryan Harsin addresses Auburn’s quarterback situation
Auburn listed Robby Ashford as the starting quarterback on the depth chart on Monday with a pivotal game against LSU on Saturday at Jordan-Hare. Freshman Holden Geriner is listed next, which is reasonable since Ashford started in last week’s 17-14 OT win. Geriner made his college football debut when Ashford exited the game with what he said was a Stinger after throwing a block for receiver Koy Moore in the third quarter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly says he's excited about Joe Foucha's return, adds the next month will 'tell us a lot' about LSU
Brian Kelly is excited to get Joe Foucha back after the Arkansas transfer, who sat out because of academic credit issues, played on the scout team for the last month. It helped Foucha stay ready. As a scout team member, Kelly said, “He was a pain to deal with because he was so good, playing so hard as a scout team member, that he made us better.” LSU can move him into the lineup to replace Major Burns.
Auburn football: Joel Klatt says Deion Sanders will be Tigers’ next HC
After witnessing Auburn football’s week four matchup against Missouri, it’s clear that head coach Bryan Harsin’s days are numbered on the Plains if something drastic doesn’t happen. Harsin led the Tigers to an embarrassing loss against Penn State before what may be an even more embarrassing win in the SEC opener last weekend.
tigerdroppings.com
Of Course Ed Orgeron Took A Photo With The Tulane Cheerleaders
Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron continues to make the college football rounds. This past weekend he paid a visit to Tulane and didn't leave without getting a pic with the squad... She is not admiring him; she is thinking “What a Shande!”. 5 hours. I hate to break it...
Mondo Duplantis' World Record Pole Vault Ratified
Former LSU pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis’ leap of 6.21 meters in July has been ratified and is now recognized as the official world record in the event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kalb.com
Heart-Touching Touchdown: Local kid with Down Syndrome scores during football game
JENA, La. (KALB) - One simple play during a local youth football game in Central Louisiana turned into a moment that no one in attendance will soon forget. The crowd cheered for 10-year-old Zade Rutledge as teammates and coaches helped him race into the endzone. Zane was born with Down Syndrome but has never let that obstacle or any defender stop him from scoring.
LSU Reveille
Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?
There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
styleblueprint.com
We’re Calling It: This AL Hotel Concept Is the Next Big Thing
A completely enamoring, ultra-swanky hotel just opened quietly in Auburn, Alabama, bringing fine dining, rooftop revelry, and hands-on learning to this quaint SEC town. As I pulled into the sleek entrance to The Laurel Hotel & Spa, a crew of wide-smiling students swiftly took my bags and led me inside. “Students?” you might be thinking. I was intrigued, too.
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 26, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a subject for alleged hunting violations in Lafayette Parish on September 20. Sam Boersma, 34, of Duson, Louisiana, was cited by agents for...
alreporter.com
Opinion | A warning to the Lee County bigot
My last fist-fight was in 8th grade. Mostly a one-punch, after school event. A classmate who used to pester me by hitting me and running away finally pushed me too far. I caught him with a solid right cross to his jaw. Just like my old man taught me. The...
brproud.com
“Time capsule on wheels” sparks the imagination in Livingston Parish
WATSON, La. (BRPROUD) – “Barney wishes he had a car like this!” Those words came from the current owner of the 1972 Ford Custom 500 429 Police Interceptor seen below. Have you ever been in transit around Livingston Parish and noticed this older police car?. If you...
WHNT-TV
Talk of the Valley: Peach Cobbler Factory
Blair Davis sat down with Celeste Otero, the owner of Peach Cobbler Factory to talk and taste the desserts. Celeste is a foodie who loves dessert and holds Huntsville in a special place in her heart. When a job did not work out for Celeste after moving here during the pandemic, she thought about what Huntsville needed and loved: cobblers, puddings, and cinnamon rolls.
Baton Rouge traffic study shows locals create interstate congestion
The results from a traffic pattern analysis released Monday for the Greater Baton Rouge Mississippi River Bridge South project surprised some experts and officials. Its findings indicate local drivers account for the vast majority of the 126,000 vehicles who cross the Interstate 10 bridge. The Capital Area Road and Bridge District Commission met Monday to […] The post Baton Rouge traffic study shows locals create interstate congestion appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
Lake Charles, LA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT
Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://cajunradio.com
Comments / 1