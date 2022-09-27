Read full article on original website
Unclaimed property dispute could net $20M to Pennsylvania from Delaware
HARRISBURG, PA — A spat over unclaimed property between Delaware and other states could mandate a $20 million check for the Pennsylvania Treasury. In total, 30 states will argue in front of the Supreme Court on Monday against Delaware keeping $400 million in unclaimed property from uncashed MoneyGram checks that were purchased outside Delaware.
Here’s 8 of the most interesting jobs open now with the state of PA and what they pay
If you’ve ever wanted to help direct some of PennDOT’s snowplows, this might be your chance.
All Lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Are Closed in Bucks County, PA
This will cause gridlock this afternoon. If you normally travel down the Pennsylvania Turnpike for the evening commute, you won't be able to do that. An accident has closed the Westbound side of the roadway in Feasterville, Pa. It is closed as of 4:30 pm on Tuesday (September 27). The...
Wolf Administration Announces First-Ever Pennsylvania Sustainability Summit
Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that the PA GreenGov Council will host the commonwealth’s first-ever Sustainability Summit. “We have a responsibility to future generations that requires us to act now to protect our environment and keep Pennsylvanians safe from the dangers of climate change,” said Gov. Wolf. “The GreenGov council is driving my administration’s work to support a healthier climate while lowering costs for taxpayers, and I thank them for their leadership and advocacy. Pennsylvania is proud to take the lead on advancing climate sustainability and resiliency, and this summit will promote collaboration to make our work go further and accomplish more.”
12 Montgomery County Public High Schools Rank Among Top 50 in Pa. for 2023
12 Montgomery County high schools have been recognized by Niche for academic excellence. Twelve Montgomery County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. To determine the ranking for its 2023 Best Public High Schools in Pennsylvania...
Stimulus update: $1,800 per month could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
$1,800 could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus payment worth $1,800 could hit eligible Pennsylvania state residents' bank accounts. This payment somehow relieves residents who're suffering from this inflation.
Gov. Wolf announces new Pennsylvania state parks
On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the locations of three new Pennsylvania state parks.
State officials discuss the demand for coal from NEPA
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The future of the coal industry in Northeastern Pennsylvania was the focus of a state hearing Tuesday in Hazleton. For generations, coal was king in NEPA. Lawmakers heard from coal industry executives and economic groups on Tuesday about the current state of the coal industry and its future, as well as […]
DEP sends violation notices to gas company over sediment issues in Pa. creek
WILLIAMSPORT – The state Department of Environmental Protection has notified a natural gas company of multiple Clean Stream Law violations at a pipeline construction site in Loyalsock Creek in Lycoming County. The notices sent to Pennsylvania General Energy (PGE) followed site inspections on Aug. 24 and Sept. 6. The...
Hurricane Ian: How will the category 4 storm affect central Pennsylvania?
Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm, is expected to wallop Florida with catastrophic winds and flooding as it moves ashore Wednesday along the Gulf Coast. And central Pennsylvania can expect some rain this weekend associated with the storm. However, this one isn't expected to be like other tropical storms that...
World's largest bobblehead unveiled in Pennsylvania
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania-based store chain celebrated its 40th anniversary by breaking a Guinness World Record with a bobblehead figure measuring 16 feet, 6.73 inches high. Ollie's Bargain Outlet unveiled the giant bobblehead, made in the image of store mascot Ollie, on Wednesday at the chain's flagship location...
Schuylkill County native living in Florida preps for Ian
Schuylkill County native Danny Dewald has been living in Cape Coral, south of Sarasota, for eight years, and he is already seeing some scary signs as Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida. "The water level is way lower than it usually is," Dewald said. Dewald, his son, and...
New director for Pennsylvania’s office of medical marijuana
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has hired a new director of the Office of Medical Marijuana, which has been vacant since the spring. One of her first challenges: bringing down retail prices for patients. Laura Mentch has been on the job for three weeks and was introduced during Tuesday’s Medical...
Pennsylvania Warns Residents To Watch For Mosquitos And Ticks
As you venture outside, it's important to protect yourself, your children, and your pets from ticks and mosquitoes, which can carry deadly diseases. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | Several state agencies are warning residents of the potential dangers caused by mosquito and tick-borne illnesses, specifically West Nile Virus (WNV), Lyme Disease, and Anaplasmosis. So far in 2021, 14 human West Nile virus cases have been reported in Pennsylvania, resulting in two deaths. One death occurred in Philadelphia County, and the second in Franklin County.
These Are The Best School Districts In Pennsylvania, Website Says
Four Pennsylvania school districts have been ranked among the 50 best in America. Radnor Township came in at No. 14, Tredyffrin-Easttown is ranked No. 27, North Allegheny came in at No. 39, and placed Lower Merion No. 42, on Niche.com's latest rankings. Those four districts topped the list for 2023...
$139K PA lottery ticket won in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded an online prize worth $139,000 on the game Mine Blowing Jackpot, to a player from Lycoming County. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, the Lycoming County player won a total amount of $139,283.70. Mine Blowing Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Online players can […]
Pennsylvania Airport Named the Worst in America
Traveling can be enough of a headache without having to deal with a bad airport. As it turns out, one airport in Pennsylvania is considered the worst in America, which isn’t the best news for local travelers. Each year, J.D. Power releases its list of the worst airports in...
Proposed constitutional amendment may inadvertently raise Pa. voting age
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the five proposed state constitutional amendments approved by Republican lawmakers in Harrisburg would appear to raise the voting age in Pennsylvania from 18 to 21.As political editor Jon Delano explains, that comes as news to many young voters.Caleb Brobst, a 19-year-old from Erie at Carnegie Mellon University, follows politics closely as president of CMU's College Democrats. But he was not aware that the Republican-approved proposed constitutional amendment to require voter identification also raises the voting age to 21."I was unaware of the particular age restriction on voting," says Brobst. "We saw very vividly with the...
Western Pennsylvania native now living in Florida shares Hurricane Ian plan with 11 News
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Many western Pennsylvanians have ties to the Florida coast, or have vacationed there before. Among those who recently moved there is Clare Westwood, formerly of Sewickley. Westwood is now living in Bonita Springs, Florida, just north of Naples, which is currently under a mandatory evacuation...
