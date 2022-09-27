ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

therecord-online.com

Unclaimed property dispute could net $20M to Pennsylvania from Delaware

HARRISBURG, PA — A spat over unclaimed property between Delaware and other states could mandate a $20 million check for the Pennsylvania Treasury. In total, 30 states will argue in front of the Supreme Court on Monday against Delaware keeping $400 million in unclaimed property from uncashed MoneyGram checks that were purchased outside Delaware.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Wolf Administration Announces First-Ever Pennsylvania Sustainability Summit

Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that the PA GreenGov Council will host the commonwealth’s first-ever Sustainability Summit. “We have a responsibility to future generations that requires us to act now to protect our environment and keep Pennsylvanians safe from the dangers of climate change,” said Gov. Wolf. “The GreenGov council is driving my administration’s work to support a healthier climate while lowering costs for taxpayers, and I thank them for their leadership and advocacy. Pennsylvania is proud to take the lead on advancing climate sustainability and resiliency, and this summit will promote collaboration to make our work go further and accomplish more.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

State officials discuss the demand for coal from NEPA

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The future of the coal industry in Northeastern Pennsylvania was the focus of a state hearing Tuesday in Hazleton. For generations, coal was king in NEPA. Lawmakers heard from coal industry executives and economic groups on Tuesday about the current state of the coal industry and its future, as well as […]
HAZLETON, PA
echo-pilot.com

Hurricane Ian: How will the category 4 storm affect central Pennsylvania?

Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm, is expected to wallop Florida with catastrophic winds and flooding as it moves ashore Wednesday along the Gulf Coast. And central Pennsylvania can expect some rain this weekend associated with the storm. However, this one isn't expected to be like other tropical storms that...
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

World's largest bobblehead unveiled in Pennsylvania

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania-based store chain celebrated its 40th anniversary by breaking a Guinness World Record with a bobblehead figure measuring 16 feet, 6.73 inches high. Ollie's Bargain Outlet unveiled the giant bobblehead, made in the image of store mascot Ollie, on Wednesday at the chain's flagship location...
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Schuylkill County native living in Florida preps for Ian

Schuylkill County native Danny Dewald has been living in Cape Coral, south of Sarasota, for eight years, and he is already seeing some scary signs as Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida. "The water level is way lower than it usually is," Dewald said. Dewald, his son, and...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Warns Residents To Watch For Mosquitos And Ticks

As you venture outside, it's important to protect yourself, your children, and your pets from ticks and mosquitoes, which can carry deadly diseases. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | Several state agencies are warning residents of the potential dangers caused by mosquito and tick-borne illnesses, specifically West Nile Virus (WNV), Lyme Disease, and Anaplasmosis. So far in 2021, 14 human West Nile virus cases have been reported in Pennsylvania, resulting in two deaths. One death occurred in Philadelphia County, and the second in Franklin County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

$139K PA lottery ticket won in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded an online prize worth $139,000 on the game Mine Blowing Jackpot, to a player from Lycoming County. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, the Lycoming County player won a total amount of $139,283.70. Mine Blowing Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Online players can […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Airport Named the Worst in America

Traveling can be enough of a headache without having to deal with a bad airport. As it turns out, one airport in Pennsylvania is considered the worst in America, which isn’t the best news for local travelers. Each year, J.D. Power releases its list of the worst airports in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Proposed constitutional amendment may inadvertently raise Pa. voting age

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the five proposed state constitutional amendments approved by Republican lawmakers in Harrisburg would appear to raise the voting age in Pennsylvania from 18 to 21.As political editor Jon Delano explains, that comes as news to many young voters.Caleb Brobst, a 19-year-old from Erie at Carnegie Mellon University, follows politics closely as president of CMU's College Democrats. But he was not aware that the Republican-approved proposed constitutional amendment to require voter identification also raises the voting age to 21."I was unaware of the particular age restriction on voting," says Brobst. "We saw very vividly with the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
