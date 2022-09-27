Read full article on original website
Jason Aldean, Travis Tritt, and John Morgan rocked CAJUNDOME on September 23, 2022 to a sold-out crowd. John Morgan, a relatively new name on stage has had plenty of hits to his songwriting credit including quite a number for Jason Aldean including his number ones 'If If Didn't Love You', 'Trouble With a Heartbreak' among many others on Aldean's 'Macon, Georgia' double-album.
Co Jo Fans, are you ready? Country music sensation Cody Johnson is headed over to Cajun country for a big show in January of 2023 for a big show. It will be the first show of 2023 according to his website. Cody Johnson started as a Texas Country artist and...
The place we all have been to after church, to celebrate a life event, or to just have a nice night out has made another stride to getting us the food we have missed for so long. Pat's of Henderson has now officially added to-go orders back to their repertoire! There is a small catch when going to order your to-go order, however.
A few weeks ago, we announced that legendary Lake Charles restaurant Pat's Of Henderson has reopened its doors over two years after hurricane Laura damaged the iconic restaurant. The restaurant opened at the beginning of August with limited hours. That was because they renovated the entire restaurant and had to...
