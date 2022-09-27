Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
The rest of the 49ers will have to save themselves from Jimmy Garoppolo
The 49ers are tough, cohesive and versatile; they're built to hang in close games. Their quarterback makes sure they'll have to.
Jimmy Garoppolo Reveals What Happened On Embarrassing Safety
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had one of the most embarrassing moments for a QB in years yesterday when he stepped outside the back of the endzone for an unforced safety (that wound up being the difference in the final score) in a loss to the Denver Broncos. The...
Russell Wilson Is Getting Roasted On Social Media
Despite the Denver Broncos starting their season 2-1, they have played bad football all season. The Broncos’ offense looks terrible through three games and is averaging 14.3 points per game. Luckily for Denver, their defense has played well and allowed them to win two games. But, quarterback Russell Wilson,...
Kyler Murray Might Be Throwing to Nobody This Weekend
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Kyler Murray will be very limited in his options at receiver this weekend against the Panthers. Following injuries and suspensions, Arizona is heading into Bank of America Stadium with only four active receivers. Yes, you read that right, the Cardinals have four receivers available for Sunday’s game.
ESPN
Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's Monday Night Football joke
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson's tenure with the team isn't off to the electric start many expected. He has completed just 59% of his passes for 743 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception through three games. Although the Broncos are 2-1, the offense hasn't found much rhythm early in the season.
Ex-Giants QB Eli Manning backpedals on Broncos’ Russell Wilson slam
Eli Manning is walking back on a jab he made at Russell Wilson on Monday night. It was a pretty funny one too, and it happened on Eli and Peyton’s “ManningCast” of Monday’s Giants-Cowboys game with former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
Steelers Set To Face Jets’ Zach Wilson In Week 4, As HC Mike Tomlin Details Unique Challenge In Facing The Sophomore QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers come into Week 4 in must-win mode after beginning the season 1-2. The team is coming off two consecutive losses and with a difficult schedule coming up, beating the New York Jets feels like a must if they want any chance of making a run at the playoffs. The Jets have officially announced Zach Wilson as their starter for Sunday against the Steelers.
NFL looks into filming of Dolphins' practice in Cincinnati
NFL security is looking into an issue that surfaced in Cincinnati, when someone filmed a closed Miami Dolphins practice and posted footage from it on social media, a league source told UPI on Thursday.
Broncos vs. Raiders broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?
The Denver Broncos (2-1) will face the Las Vegas Raiders (0-3) at Allegiant Stadium in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday, Oct. 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:25 p.m. MT and the game will be televised regionally on CBS. In-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).
Jets' QB Zach Wilson cleared to return from knee injury
The New York Jets are looking to get back on track after a tough loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and Zach Wilson will be on the field when they attempt to do that. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Wilson has been cleared to return from his knee injury. The former No. 2 overall pick will start Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as long as he does not experience a setback.
Two Minute Drill 09-26-22 The 49ers got Jimmy Garoppolo back. Careful what you wish for.
Trey Lance went away, but the 49ers' quarterback problem didn't, writes Robert O'Connell in his first column for SFGATE: "The 49ers are tough, cohesive and versatile; they’re built to hang in close games. Their quarterback makes sure they’ll have to." • Jimmy G accidentally runs out of end zone for brutal safety • Refs may have missed penalty on big 49ers TD vs. Broncos
Raiders' Josh McDaniels Wednesday Silver and Black Update
The Las Vegas Raiders Josh McDaniels took time to offer his Wednesday update on the state of the team, and look ahead to the Denver Broncos.
Tracking Kyler Murray’s performance during ‘Call of Duty’ events in 2022
Kyler Murray is the modern renaissance man. He loves football, baseball, and Call of Duty equally. Over the summer, when the Cardinals signed Murray to a huge new extension, a lot was made of Murray’s “study clause,” a weird caveat in his contract that forced the quarterback to study film and take part in extra-curricular activities.
