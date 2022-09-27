ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jimmy Garoppolo Reveals What Happened On Embarrassing Safety

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had one of the most embarrassing moments for a QB in years yesterday when he stepped outside the back of the endzone for an unforced safety (that wound up being the difference in the final score) in a loss to the Denver Broncos. The...
NFL
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Is Getting Roasted On Social Media

Despite the Denver Broncos starting their season 2-1, they have played bad football all season. The Broncos’ offense looks terrible through three games and is averaging 14.3 points per game. Luckily for Denver, their defense has played well and allowed them to win two games. But, quarterback Russell Wilson,...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Kyler Murray Might Be Throwing to Nobody This Weekend

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Kyler Murray will be very limited in his options at receiver this weekend against the Panthers. Following injuries and suspensions, Arizona is heading into Bank of America Stadium with only four active receivers. Yes, you read that right, the Cardinals have four receivers available for Sunday’s game.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Johnstown, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Bedford, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
ESPN

Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's Monday Night Football joke

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson's tenure with the team isn't off to the electric start many expected. He has completed just 59% of his passes for 743 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception through three games. Although the Broncos are 2-1, the offense hasn't found much rhythm early in the season.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Steelers Set To Face Jets’ Zach Wilson In Week 4, As HC Mike Tomlin Details Unique Challenge In Facing The Sophomore QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers come into Week 4 in must-win mode after beginning the season 1-2. The team is coming off two consecutive losses and with a difficult schedule coming up, beating the New York Jets feels like a must if they want any chance of making a run at the playoffs. The Jets have officially announced Zach Wilson as their starter for Sunday against the Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynn Swann
Person
Terry Bradshaw
Person
Bill Raymond
Yardbarker

Jets' QB Zach Wilson cleared to return from knee injury

The New York Jets are looking to get back on track after a tough loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and Zach Wilson will be on the field when they attempt to do that. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Wilson has been cleared to return from his knee injury. The former No. 2 overall pick will start Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as long as he does not experience a setback.
NFL
SFGate

Two Minute Drill 09-26-22 The 49ers got Jimmy Garoppolo back. Careful what you wish for.

Trey Lance went away, but the 49ers' quarterback problem didn't, writes Robert O'Connell in his first column for SFGATE: "The 49ers are tough, cohesive and versatile; they’re built to hang in close games. Their quarterback makes sure they’ll have to." • Jimmy G accidentally runs out of end zone for brutal safety • Refs may have missed penalty on big 49ers TD vs. Broncos
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Seahawks#Nfl Draft#American Football#Notre Dame#The Fighting Irish#Usc#Bengals#Columbia
SB Nation

Tracking Kyler Murray’s performance during ‘Call of Duty’ events in 2022

Kyler Murray is the modern renaissance man. He loves football, baseball, and Call of Duty equally. Over the summer, when the Cardinals signed Murray to a huge new extension, a lot was made of Murray’s “study clause,” a weird caveat in his contract that forced the quarterback to study film and take part in extra-curricular activities.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy