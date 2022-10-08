ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Inflation Relief Checks: Are Payments Coming to Your State?

By David Nadelle
 12 hours ago
Inflation is still high, and consumer prices continue to steadily increase . Fortunately, some individual states are providing relief in the form of inflation relief checks.

According to CNBC , there are 17 states that have either already or plan to put money back into their residents’ pockets by sending rebate checks to combat the effects of sustained inflation. These acts of generosity are coming at a time when most state governments are experiencing budget surpluses, and many state governors are running for re-election. Regardless of motive, residents will likely be grateful for what they can get.

Every state rebate is different, with varying relief amounts available, income limits, eligibility and payment datelines. To see if your state is among the 17 issuing inflation relief rebates , check out the list below:

California

  • Amount: up to $1,050 tax rebate paid as direct deposit or to debit card
  • When to expect payment: Between October 2022 and January 2023
  • Income limits and eligibility: For those earning $250,000 or less as individuals and $500,000 or less as heads of households or as part of a couple filing jointly, you can qualify for the CA rebate if you were a California resident for at least six months during 2020 and will be a resident when rebate payments are issued.

Colorado

  • Amount: $750 for individual filers; $1,500 for joint filers
  • When to expect payment: End of September 2022
  • Income limits and eligibility: No income restrictions. The Colorado Cash Back rebate is limited to tax filers who were 18 or older on December 31, 2021, lived in Colorado for the entirety of 2021 and filed a state tax return during the 2021 income tax year.

Delaware

  • Amount: $300 for individuals; $600 for joint filers
  • When to expect payment: Issued in May 2022 to those who filed 2020 tax returns
  • Income limits and eligibility: No income restrictions. 2022 Delaware Relief Rebate Program is for residents who either filed a 2020 or 2021 tax return or were 18 and older as of December 31, 2021. You can check your rebate status on the state’s website .

Florida

  • Amount: $450
  • When to expect payment: Automatically sent based on a database query by state officials
  • Income limits and eligibility: No income restrictions. According to CNBC’s Make It, Governor Ron DeSantis’ announced this one-time $450 rebate check exclusively for low-income earners participating in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program. Families caring for children can qualify for these checks as well if they are part of the Guardianship Assistance Program.

Georgia

  • Amount: $250 for single tax filers; up to $375 for heads of household; up to $500 for couples filing jointly
  • When to expect payment: Sent via check or direct deposit in August 2022, though state advised “it may take some time for all refunds to be processed”
  • Income limits and eligibility: Georgia’s special, one-time tax refund has no income limit, but is limited to residents with a tax liability in the 2020 tax year, provided that they filed state returns for both 2020 and 2021.

Hawaii

  • Amount: Based on income for the 2021 tax year
  • When to expect payment: Sent by September 12, 2022 (mailed check or direct deposit)
  • Income limits and eligibility: Eligibility for the Act 115 refund is based on income for the 2021 tax year: Single filers who earned less than $100,000, or couples who earned less than $200,000, will receive $300 each. The benefit also applies to households with dependents, which means that a family of four would receive $1,200. Taxpayers who earned $100,000 or more, or couples who earned $200,000 or more, will receive $100 each, which also applies to dependents.

Idaho

  • Amount: $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers, or 10% of income taxes paid for 2020 — whichever is greater
  • When to expect payment : Most already mailed, but newer checks still processing
  • Income limits and eligibility: No income restrictions. Part of Idaho’s state surplus will go to residents who filed income taxes for both the 2020 and 2021 tax years.

Illinois

  • Amount: $50 for single filers; $100 for joint filers. Tax filers also receive $100 per dependent (maximum of three dependents)
  • When to expect payment: Payments were sent by mail or direct deposit Sept. 12, but it will take roughly eight weeks for everyone to receive the funds
  • Income limits and eligibility: Illinois residents who filed income taxes in 2021 are eligible for tax rebates totaling $50 for single filers who earned less than $200,000 in 2021 and $100 for joint filers who earned less than $400,000 in 2021. $100 rebates per dependent, for a maximum of three dependents, are also available to Illinoisans.

Indiana

  • Amount: Single and joint tax filers for tax year 2020 will receive one-time rebates of $125 and $250, respectively, regardless of income. In August, the Indiana legislature passed another round of rebates amounting to $200 for single filers and $400 for joint filers. Residents might receive a mailed check for combined payments, totaling $325 for individuals or $650 for married couples filing jointly
  • When to expect payment: Most residents received these funds earlier in Summer 2022 via direct deposit or mailed check. However, payments sent by mail are still experiencing delays related to supply chain issues.
  • Income limits and eligibility: No income restrictions. Taxpayer refunds are available to single and joint tax filers for tax year 2020.

Maine

  • Amount: $850
  • When to expect payment: The first round of relief checks were mailed in June 2022, but checks are being sent out until the end of the year
  • Income limits and eligibility: Limited to those who make $100,000 or less for single filers, $150,000 or less for heads of household and $200,000 or less for couples filing jointly. However, you must be a full-year resident and file a 2021 tax return by October 31, 2022.

Massachusetts

  • Amount: TBD
  • When to expect payment: Details and timeline to be finalized in late October. Funds will be automatically sent to residents sometime in November through direct deposit or by mail
  • Income limits and eligibility: According to CNBC, the amount of Massachusetts forthcoming rebate checks will be determined in late October, but will be available to full-year residents who file a 2021 tax return on or before October 17, so keep yourself updated on the Mass.gov Chapter 62F Taxpayer Refunds website . Checks are automatic rebates based on state law and will likely be worth 13% of each resident’s 2021 income tax liability.

New Jersey

  • Amount: $500 for each child under 6. There are also property tax rebates available from the state depending on income. Click here for more details
  • When to expect payment: N/A
  • Income limits and eligibility: No income restrictions. Residents must claim at least one dependent child and have a 2020 tax balance of $1 or more. To qualify for the New Jersey Middle Class Tax Rebate , you must have New Jersey gross income of $150,000 or less for individuals with a filing status of “Married Filing Joint,” “Head of Household,” or “Surviving Spouse,” or $75,000 or less for individuals with a filing status of “Married Filing Separate” or “Single.”

New Mexico

  • Amount: First disbursement was an automatic rebate of $250 for single filers and $500 for joint filers and head of household. Second payment is $500 for single filers receiving and $1,000 for joint filers and heads of household
  • When to expect payment: First disbursement sent in July . Second disbursement in August, or shortly after filing a 2021 tax return
  • Income limits and eligibility: New Mexico residents that fall into the following income limits are eligible for a state rebate : Single filers who earned less than $75,000 and joint filers and heads of household who earned less than $150,000. For the second rebate, there is no income threshold.

New York

  • Amount: Homeowner property tax rebate average of $1,050. A second one-time property rebate of $150 introduced in August 2022
  • When to expect payment: Beneficiaries started receiving this rebate in June. Second rebates started to be processed at the end of August
  • Income limits and eligibility: New York has two tax relief checks available to its residents. For the homeowner rebate, residents need to qualify for the 2022 School Tax Relief (STAR) program and have an income below $250,000 for the 2020 tax year and have a school tax liability for the 2022-2023 school year that is more than their 2022 STAR benefit. For the second rebate, the property you are claiming must be your primary residence and your annual income must have been less than or equal to $250,000 for the 2020 tax year. For more on property tax rebates in New York, click here .

Pennsylvania

  • Amount: This bonus rebate follows a previous rebate that recipients claimed in 2021. The new rebate will amount to 70% of the original rebate. That means a claimant who received a maximum standard rebate of $650 in 2021 will receive an additional one-time bonus rebate of $455
  • When to expect payment: The new rebate will be sent in September
  • Income limits and eligibility: No income restrictions. The Pennsylvania One-Time Bonus Rebates for 2021 Claimants are for low-income homeowners enrolled in Pennsylvania’s Property Tax Rent/Rebate program. To be eligible, homeowners must be 65 and older, widows and widowers 50 and older or people with disabilities 18 and older. To claim either rebate, visit Pennsylvania’s myPATH website .

South Carolina

  • Amount: Estimate of $700 (maximum amount will be calculated by the state’s department of revenue sometime after Oct. 17)
  • When to expect payment: Funds will be sent by Dec. 31, 2022, but no sooner than Oct. 17
  • Income limits and eligibility: No income restrictions. Eligibility is based on those South Carolina residents who have a tax liability in their 2021 return.

Virginia

  • Amount: $250 for single filers and $500 for joint filers
  • When to expect payment: Residents who filed their tax returns by July 1 should receive their rebate via direct deposit or mailed check by Oct. 31. Residents with tax returns filed between July 1 and Nov. 1 should receive their rebate within four months of their file date
  • Income limits and eligibility: No income restrictions. If you are a Virginia resident with a tax liability in 2021 and have or will file your 2021 tax return by November 1, you will qualify for the state’s 2022 One-Time Tax Rebate.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

Donna Caldwell-Maxwell
11d ago

I'm wish Tennessee was going to be on this list. We have suffered from the inflation as well. One month of no food tax wasn't even a drop in the bucket when food cost has been basically doubled. COME ON TENNESSEE, WE NEED HELP. WHO'S WITH ME ON THIS???

