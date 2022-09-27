ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger

While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's 24-hour menu shake-up warning to customers

McDonald's has given a 24-hour warning to customers that a big menu shake-up is imminent. It will see a number of favourites disappear from restaurants and drive-throughs. But while some menu items will no longer be sold, a firm favourite is making a comeback to the fast-food giant. It is bringing back Spicy McNuggets from tomorrow, (Wednesday, September 7).
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's customer served 'disgusting' drink with dirt in it

A fast food fan claims he was served a drink filled with bits of dirt from McDonald's. After enjoying an Oasis from a branch of the burger giant, the man said he took the lid off the cup to find dark specks of dirt at the bottom. The customer, who...
Mashed

McDonald's Just Launched A Limited Time Cheesy Breakfast

Aside from cheeseburgers, Happy Meals, and French fries, McDonald's has developed quite the reputation for its breakfast. Since the fast food chain first started serving breakfast more than 50 years ago in 1971, the morning meal has grown to make up nearly a quarter of McDonald's' sales (via Forbes). The menu features a bevy of nostalgic favorites, including the classic Egg McMuffin, flaky hash browns, and McGriddle (and don't forget the hotcakes).
Mashed

The McDonald's Ice Cream Coffee Hack That's Taking Over TikTok

If you've never heard of menu hacks, they're essentially tricks to get "secret menu items," mainly at fast-food places. While some places such as In-N-Out and Five Guys encourage ordering from their "secret menus" (via Spoon University and Wide Open Eats), those who are "in the know" can usually attest to how good they are and recommend you try it for yourself the next time you go out to eat.
CNBC

No, McDonald's all-day breakfast isn't returning in October

McDonald's isn't bringing back its all-day breakfast menu next month, despite a viral tweet saying otherwise. The fast-food giant ended its all-day breakfast during the early days of pandemic lockdowns as part of a broader plan to simplify service. No, McDonald's isn't bringing back its popular all-day breakfast next month.
Mashed

The Aldi Potato Chips That Won Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day is a bit of a bittersweet holiday when you think about it. Not only does the celebration of America's workers promise a three-day weekend and a short workweek, but it also serves as many peoples' green light to start gearing up for fall, and therefore likely provides a big serotonin boost to the 56% of Americans who claimed in a 2020 One Poll survey that they felt the happiest during leaf-peeping season (via People). And while that makes us happy for the autumn lovers of the country, there's also a hint of sadness in the holiday, as many view it as the final hurrah for the grilling season until next year. As such, WalletHub reports that over 150 million Americans were expected to either host or attend a cookout this past weekend to commemorate summer's final days.
