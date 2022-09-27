Read full article on original website
India's Reliance launches first in-house premium fashion store
BENGALURU, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd's (RELI.NS) retail unit launched its first in-house premium fashion and lifestyle store on Thursday, as the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led company continues to grab a bigger slice of India's luxury market.
ffnews.com
Bridge Money Raises $5.8 Million in Seed Funding Led by TMV
Bridge Money, Inc. a first-of-its-kind fintech company empowering lower income Americans to earn supplemental income, today announced that it has raised $5.8 million in seed funding led by TMV. Founder Collective, Kapor Capital, Acumen America, Bread & Butter Ventures, Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, Plug and Play Ventures, Basecamp Fund (Alumni Ventures) and Ulu Ventures, among others, also participated in the funding round. The investment will help Bridge execute its next phase of development and expansion, including adding to its robust line up of in-app money making opportunities, sourcing and executing additional third-party partnerships, and growing its roster of talent.
technode.global
Singapore's HeadsUp secures $8.5M seed fund led by 645 Ventures
HeadsUp, the Singapore-based conversion engine for product led sales, announced Wednesday that it has closed $8.5 million in seed funding from top software as a service (SaaS) venture capitals, as well as operators at fast-growing SaaS companies. HeadsUp said in a statement that this round of funding was led by...
crowdfundinsider.com
NAB Ventures Leads $6M Investment in Fintech Platform Thriday
Thriday, the “all-in-one” financial management platform, takes another leap on its mission to become the fastest way for SMEs “to manage their banking, accounting, and tax with a circa $6 million pre-Series A round led by NAB Ventures and significant participation from existing investor Lempriere Capital.”. This...
FingerMotion, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNGR) Receives $4 Million Investment From The Lind Partners To Assist With High-Growth Opportunities
FingerMotion Inc. FNGR closed a $4 million funding agreement with Lind Global Fund II LP, an investment fund managed by The Lind Partners. FingerMotion focuses on mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China, with plans to expand into other regional markets. The Lind Partners are leaders in providing growth capital to small- and mid-cap companies publicly traded in the U.S., Canada, Australia and the U.K.
Paris Food Tech Startup Raises $80M to Expand Virtual Food Delivery Franchise
Food tech startup Not So Dark (NSD) has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round it will use to further expand its virtual food delivery franchise model across Europe. The funding was led by Kharis Capital and Verlinvest, with additional participation from Conviviality Ventures. With the fresh capital, the company has raised $105 million to date, Tech Funding News reported on Monday (Sept. 26).
pymnts.com
EMEA Daily: Mollie Launches Capital Division to Help SMBs Tap Funding
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Dutch FinTech Mollie has launched Mollie Capital, which will offer loans of up to 250,000 euros ($240,500) to eligible SMB customers. Meanwhile, shares in the Italian payment provider Nexi rose as the firm projected above-expedited growth in the next three years.
geekwire.com
Madrona Venture Labs spinout aims to take the pain out of insurance claims
Outbound AI has a prescription for one of the biggest headaches of the medical system: interacting with insurance companies and other payers to process claims. The Seattle startup emerged Tuesday with a software product, PayerVA Console, to help automate claims processing. The company, which spun out of Madrona Venture Labs with $7 million in seed funding more than a year ago, also plans to take on other rote tasks in healthcare.
Banking Industry Claims Zelle is Safest Way to Move Money
Industry research group shares data on Zelle vs. other platforms, highlights safety of Zelle transactions. The Bank Policy Institute (BPI), a nonprofit research and advocacy group backed by banking industry interests, has released data it says indicates Zelle is the safest way for consumers to move money. The data compares Zelle transactions to those of other peer-to-peer players such as Venmo (owned by PayPal) and Cash App.
CoinTelegraph
PointSwap partners with e-commerce and OMO giant 91APP to launch Web3 loyalty points exchange
The PointSwap token exchange announced a partnership with one-stop e-commerce and online-merge-offline (OMO) software-as-a-service (SaaS) retail solution giant 91APP at the Token 2049 event. PointSwap will build the largest Web3 loyalty points exchange program with its partners. As the strategic Web2 partner of PointSwap, 91APP is the leading omni-channel retail solutions provider in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Malaysia. Its platform boasts consumer brands, such as Philips, 3M, Timberland, The North Face and MAKE UP FOR EVER. As the strategic Web3 partner of PointSwap, ThunderCore will offer its expertise in core blockchain technology.
ESW and SEKO Logistics Announce Joint Partnership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- ESW, the world’s leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics (SEKO), a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced today that they have entered into a new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. The alliance, which helps to address the rising cost of cross-border ecommerce for DTC brands, will facilitate improved cost, time and compliance benefits, and unlock access to a global ecommerce market expecting record growth again in 2022 to more than $5.55 trillion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006028/en/ ESW, the world’s leading DTC ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics, a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced their new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. (Photo: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
3 Alternatives to Venture Capital Funding for Startups
Whether you want to change the world or just be your own boss, the entrepreneur bug is spreading fast. Bootstrapping is a noble cause, but an infusion of capital in any business venture will help a company scale, gain credibility and even tap into resources beyond money. It is no secret that startups and small businesses have difficulty accessing venture capital funding. Even though venture capital funding is seen as an early-stage investment opportunity for small businesses, it's not generally recommended as an option, since the expectations of venture capital businesses don't naturally align with those of the startup's founders — due to the "burn and turn" model I'll touch on later. In this article, we are going to explore other avenues any startup business can utilize when beginning its business venture.
ffnews.com
Pennsylvania Community Bank Partners with Fintech to Digitize All Aspects of Commercial Lending
Quaint Oak Bank and Teslar Software today announced their partnership to enhance the bank’s commercial lending strategy. The $750 million-asset community bank will leverage Teslar’s full suite of automated workflow and portfolio management tools to improve the lending process for both lenders and borrowers. “We care about our...
pymnts.com
Navigating The New eCommerce Landscape: Modernizing Payments For Marketplaces, Gaming, The Metaverse And Beyond
The Real-World Tech That Smooths Payments in the Metaverse. Managing cross-border payments is as critical for businesses in the metaverse as it is IRL. “Navigating The New eCommerce Landscape: Modernizing Payments For Marketplaces, Gaming, The Metaverse And Beyond,” a Citi collaboration, explores the challenges impacting companies’ global payments management when payments cross borders — and virtual worlds. And the tech that helps make those transitions seamless and secure.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “The Faster Payments Revolution” – Phillip McGriskin, Vitesse PSP in ‘The Insurtech Magazine’
As Lloyd’s of London prepares to roll out a new claims settlement platform across its delegated authority business, we talk to the CEO behind the payments company that architected it, Vitesse PSP’s Phillip McGriskin. “Insurance is a very emotional subject. When people need that payout, it’s because something...
ffnews.com
Chase Exceeds One Million U.K. Customers As It Marks First Year Anniversary
More than one million U.K. customers now bank with Chase, just 12 months after opening its digital bank in the U.K. On its first anniversary, Chase now holds over £10 billion* in customer deposits in the U.K., and has processed approximately 92 million card and payment transactions since launch.
Commercial Observer
Proptech Founders and Investors Sour on the Sector: Survey
Even as many proptech startup founders, venture capitalists and traditional real estate companies agree that the industry needs technological innovation more than ever, macroeconomic headwinds have caused them to temper their enthusiasm for the sector, at least in the near future. This is according to MetaProp’s Mid-Year 2022 Confidence Index,...
TechCrunch
Roundtable wants to bring AngelList-style syndicates to Europe
Roundtable could be particularly useful for existing angel investors who want to unlock some additional capital for their portfolio companies. As they are about to invest in a startup, they can create a EU-based special purpose vehicle (SPV) and tell their friends to invest alongside them. For individuals who aren’t...
monitordaily.com
FourKites Receives $10MM Investment from Mitsui & Co. for Expansion in APAC Region
Mitsui & Co. invested $10 million in FourKites, a supply chain company, to expand FourKites’ offerings across the APAC region. This investment includes the first phase in an ongoing strategic relationship between FourKites and Mitsui, which the two companies intend to formalise by the end of 2022. The strategic partnership will initially focus on Japan, with plans to jointly expand throughout APAC.
