Whether you want to change the world or just be your own boss, the entrepreneur bug is spreading fast. Bootstrapping is a noble cause, but an infusion of capital in any business venture will help a company scale, gain credibility and even tap into resources beyond money. It is no secret that startups and small businesses have difficulty accessing venture capital funding. Even though venture capital funding is seen as an early-stage investment opportunity for small businesses, it's not generally recommended as an option, since the expectations of venture capital businesses don't naturally align with those of the startup's founders — due to the "burn and turn" model I'll touch on later. In this article, we are going to explore other avenues any startup business can utilize when beginning its business venture.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO