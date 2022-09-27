ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marriott opens $600M global headquarters as it encourages in-person work

Marriott International opened a $600 million global headquarters in Maryland, making office work more appealing to more than 3,500 employees. The new 21-story, 785,000-square-foot office building in Bethesda was intentionally "designed to better connect" Marriott's global workforce by enabling collaboration through diverse and dynamic workspaces, according to the company. There...
New survey finds managers don’t trust employees to be productive

And your boss who lives on the other side of the country might have it. In a survey released by Microsoft yesterday, only 12% of business leaders said they are fully confident that their hybrid employees are productive at work, compared to 87% of employees who say they are productive. That disconnect, which Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called “productivity paranoia,” can result in intense virtual tracking, which had typically existed for lower-wage roles like those in grocery stores or fast-food restaurants, seeping into the world of desk jobs.
CharterUP Launches Self Serve Charter Bus Quote and Reservation Capability for Existing Customers

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- CharterUP, the first fully integrated bus charter marketplace in the U.S. for corporations, individual users and operators, today announced the launch of Self Serve, a new feature for existing CharterUP clients to instantly price and book charter bus trips. Founded by transportation industry veteran and entrepreneur Armir Harris in 2018, CharterUP is the leader in tech-enabled charter bus booking and management, allowing businesses and individuals to easily contract and manage one-time or recurring charter bus services nationwide for events, group travel and employee commutes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005461/en/ CharterUP: Charter a bus in 60 seconds. (Photo: Business Wire)
Multitasking nightmare: Average service industry workers juggles 11 tasks each shift

NEW YORK — Every task counts — a new survey has revealed “absolute chaos” ensues for three in four front-line service industry workers if they forget something during their shift. The poll of 1,000 American employees in service industries — food and beverage, hospitality, etc. — found the average worker has 11 tasks to complete by the end of each shift.
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. BUSINESS TO BUSINESS LAUNCHES NEW CORPORATE GIFTING AND CUSTOM MERCHANDISE SERVICES

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the company’s Business to Business offerings are expanding to include new corporate gifting and custom merchandise services. As part of the new offering, customers will be able to work with a single point of contact to shop the customizable products from Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s entire portfolio of brands for any gifting or branded merchandise needs. Made-to-order products from Williams Sonoma, Williams Sonoma Home, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Rejuvenation and Mark & Graham will be available to customers for any occasion with the ability to accommodate orders of any size. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005329/en/ Custom Williams Sonoma Gift Crates (Photo: Williams Sonoma)
Banks’ customers will have greater protections from APP scams under proposals

Banks and building societies will have stronger incentives to prevent scams happening in the first place, as well as having to reimburse victims who have been tricked into transferring money to a fraudster, under a regulator’s proposals.The Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) has published a consultation to usher in greater consumer protections from authorised push payment (APP) scam losses.Kate Fitzgerald, interim head of policy at the PSR, told the PA news agency that the plans would ensure a more consistent approach for customers, “levelling the playing field”.Under the proposals, both the sending and receiving banks will bear the responsibility for allowing...
Data sharing: MoD and Home Office ignored people's data requests - ICO

The Ministry of Defence and the Home Office are among seven organisations that have failed to respond to personal information requests. The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) says it is "calling them out" for ignoring the public when asked questions about the data they hold. A Subject Access Request (SAR) must...
UK Insurtech Policy Expert clocks up record policy sales in August

Policy Expert, the UK’s leading personal lines Insurtech, registered its best-ever month for sales in August as it attracted new customers and renewals in record numbers. Total home and motor policies sold grew 28% year-on-year in August, with over 128,000 policyholders either switching to Policy Expert or renewing their existing cover.
HelloFresh Partners with Medallia to Transform Contact Center Experience

Medallia, Inc., the global provider of customer and employee experience, announced that HelloFresh, the integrated food solutions group, has selected Medallia to transform their contact center experience. HelloFresh partnered with Medallia to understand structured and unstructured data to improve its US contact center experience and ultimately, the overall customer experience....
New ELFF Report Examines Changing Workplaces

The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation (ELFF) released the 2022 Industry Future Council (IFC) report, “Adapting to Changing Workers and Workplaces,” that examines issues and best practices around hybrid work, recruiting, hiring, training and leadership due to pandemic and related labor market disruptions. The report follows up on last year’s comprehensive study, which identified three primary areas of focus: technology, workforce and economics & policy. IFC participants identified three themes they considered most important to the future of the workforce, the workplace and the industry.
Amazon Business’ 2022 State of Business Procurement Report Highlights Opportunities in E-Procurement

The second annual study reveals strong interest in online procurement across commercial, education, government, nonprofit, and health care industries, along with increased focus on corporate social responsibility. Amazon Business released its second State of Business Procurement Report, which shares business-to-business (B2B) trends and new insights from U.S. procurement professionals across...
