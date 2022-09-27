Read full article on original website
Survey: Americans becoming less forgiving of poor customer service than during pandemic
A recent survey shows some consumers are becoming less forgiving of companies when it comes to poor customer service. TCN, a national call center company, released findings that revealed that 66% of Americans were likely to abandon a brand after a poor customer service experience. That’s up 24% from 2020.
9 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $30 Per Hour
The pandemic might have been the biggest impetus for people taking to remote work in droves, but many people have since realized the numerous benefits of this kind of work. A shorter commute, less...
Amazon CEO says the company has no plans to make its corporate employees return to the office
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company isn't planning to force employees back to the office. He noted that most of Amazon's corporate workers are already on a hybrid scheme. Jassy said the e-commerce firm would continue its "experiments" with work arrangements. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said on Wednesday that...
Marriott opens $600M global headquarters as it encourages in-person work
Marriott International opened a $600 million global headquarters in Maryland, making office work more appealing to more than 3,500 employees. The new 21-story, 785,000-square-foot office building in Bethesda was intentionally "designed to better connect" Marriott's global workforce by enabling collaboration through diverse and dynamic workspaces, according to the company. There...
New survey finds managers don’t trust employees to be productive
And your boss who lives on the other side of the country might have it. In a survey released by Microsoft yesterday, only 12% of business leaders said they are fully confident that their hybrid employees are productive at work, compared to 87% of employees who say they are productive. That disconnect, which Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called “productivity paranoia,” can result in intense virtual tracking, which had typically existed for lower-wage roles like those in grocery stores or fast-food restaurants, seeping into the world of desk jobs.
Bosses complain workers don’t want to be in the office at all. They’re wrong
The fissure in remote work and return to office discourse seems to grow week-to-week. The chasm is so wide at this point that so many narratives and talking points are lost in the middle. Lately, attention has turned to the elusive remote worker. Company leaders don’t think workers are productive...
‘Boomerang employees’ could be the untapped talent pool bosses have been looking for
Surveys regularly show a significant percentage of employees regret leaving their positions during the Great Resignation. Increasingly, they are returning to their old companies. The Great Resignation of 2022 may soon turn into the Great Return of 2023, as employees who confidently quit their jobs in search of a brighter...
CharterUP Launches Self Serve Charter Bus Quote and Reservation Capability for Existing Customers
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- CharterUP, the first fully integrated bus charter marketplace in the U.S. for corporations, individual users and operators, today announced the launch of Self Serve, a new feature for existing CharterUP clients to instantly price and book charter bus trips. Founded by transportation industry veteran and entrepreneur Armir Harris in 2018, CharterUP is the leader in tech-enabled charter bus booking and management, allowing businesses and individuals to easily contract and manage one-time or recurring charter bus services nationwide for events, group travel and employee commutes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005461/en/ CharterUP: Charter a bus in 60 seconds. (Photo: Business Wire)
Multitasking nightmare: Average service industry workers juggles 11 tasks each shift
NEW YORK — Every task counts — a new survey has revealed “absolute chaos” ensues for three in four front-line service industry workers if they forget something during their shift. The poll of 1,000 American employees in service industries — food and beverage, hospitality, etc. — found the average worker has 11 tasks to complete by the end of each shift.
Optus tells former Virgin Mobile and Gomo customers they could also be part of data breach
Former Virgin Mobile and Gomo customers are the latest to have been informed by Optus that their personal information was exposed in the company’s massive data breach, as an identification repair service reveals it has fielded a month’s worth of complaint calls in three days. It has been...
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. BUSINESS TO BUSINESS LAUNCHES NEW CORPORATE GIFTING AND CUSTOM MERCHANDISE SERVICES
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the company’s Business to Business offerings are expanding to include new corporate gifting and custom merchandise services. As part of the new offering, customers will be able to work with a single point of contact to shop the customizable products from Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s entire portfolio of brands for any gifting or branded merchandise needs. Made-to-order products from Williams Sonoma, Williams Sonoma Home, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Rejuvenation and Mark & Graham will be available to customers for any occasion with the ability to accommodate orders of any size. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005329/en/ Custom Williams Sonoma Gift Crates (Photo: Williams Sonoma)
How the Pet Humanization Trend Is Creating New Brands and Business Opportunities
Pets have become part of the family, fueling opportunities for gourmet pet food, pet insurance, boutique vet clinics, nutritional supplements, and pet tech. Americans spent $123 billion on their pets in 2021, up 13% over the previous year. Over 114 million U.S. households own a dog or a cat. With...
Banks’ customers will have greater protections from APP scams under proposals
Banks and building societies will have stronger incentives to prevent scams happening in the first place, as well as having to reimburse victims who have been tricked into transferring money to a fraudster, under a regulator’s proposals.The Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) has published a consultation to usher in greater consumer protections from authorised push payment (APP) scam losses.Kate Fitzgerald, interim head of policy at the PSR, told the PA news agency that the plans would ensure a more consistent approach for customers, “levelling the playing field”.Under the proposals, both the sending and receiving banks will bear the responsibility for allowing...
Data sharing: MoD and Home Office ignored people's data requests - ICO
The Ministry of Defence and the Home Office are among seven organisations that have failed to respond to personal information requests. The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) says it is "calling them out" for ignoring the public when asked questions about the data they hold. A Subject Access Request (SAR) must...
UK Insurtech Policy Expert clocks up record policy sales in August
Policy Expert, the UK’s leading personal lines Insurtech, registered its best-ever month for sales in August as it attracted new customers and renewals in record numbers. Total home and motor policies sold grew 28% year-on-year in August, with over 128,000 policyholders either switching to Policy Expert or renewing their existing cover.
HelloFresh Partners with Medallia to Transform Contact Center Experience
Medallia, Inc., the global provider of customer and employee experience, announced that HelloFresh, the integrated food solutions group, has selected Medallia to transform their contact center experience. HelloFresh partnered with Medallia to understand structured and unstructured data to improve its US contact center experience and ultimately, the overall customer experience....
New ELFF Report Examines Changing Workplaces
The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation (ELFF) released the 2022 Industry Future Council (IFC) report, “Adapting to Changing Workers and Workplaces,” that examines issues and best practices around hybrid work, recruiting, hiring, training and leadership due to pandemic and related labor market disruptions. The report follows up on last year’s comprehensive study, which identified three primary areas of focus: technology, workforce and economics & policy. IFC participants identified three themes they considered most important to the future of the workforce, the workplace and the industry.
Amazon Business’ 2022 State of Business Procurement Report Highlights Opportunities in E-Procurement
The second annual study reveals strong interest in online procurement across commercial, education, government, nonprofit, and health care industries, along with increased focus on corporate social responsibility. Amazon Business released its second State of Business Procurement Report, which shares business-to-business (B2B) trends and new insights from U.S. procurement professionals across...
Google's 'Quiet Hiring' Method Is Excellent for Employers, But Dangerous for Employees Who 'Quiet Quit'
A little-known but extremely effective strategy hurts employees who don't go the extra mile.
UK Shoppers Seek Frictionless, Integrated Digital In-Store Experiences
Even before the pandemic heightened local demand, contactless card use had been growing in the United Kingdom as far back as 2007 when the “OnePulse” card was launched, limiting payments to £10 (about $10). But since October 2021, when the spending limit for contactless cards was raised...
