Athens, GA

UGA assistant named as candidate for Georgia Tech coaching vacancy

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs running back coach Dell McGee has been named as a top candidate for the Georgia Tech head coaching vacancy. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets fired head coach Geoff Collins.

Collins struggled to win games during his 38-game career as head coach. The Yellow Jackets went 10-28 during Collins’ tenure. Georgia Tech elected to move on from Collins after a loss to UCF on Sept. 24.

Now, Georgia Tech will begin the process of finding a new head coach. 247Sports’ Carl Reed named Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Caldwell, FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins and McGee as potential candidates for the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee has been on Kirby Smart’s staff since 2016. Joshua L. Jones-USA TODAY NETWORK

McGee would be a great hire for Georgia Tech. He knows the state of Georgia very well and is one of the best recruiters on Kirby Smart’s staff. Georgia certainly does not want McGee to leave. He plays a critical role for Smart and the program.

Additionally, McGee has experience as Georgia Southern’s interim coach back in 2015. McGee .

247Sports

Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Two names 'make the most sense,' Bronco Mendenhall 'ready to get back in'

Georgia Tech might have numerous options to choose from when it comes to the football team’s next head coach. After Geoff Collins was fired, ESPN’s Pete Thamel named a couple of candidates that made the most sense for the Yellow Jackets while naming two others to keep a keen eye on. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien currently make the most sense, according to Thamel.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Georgia Tech starting over after firing Collins, Stansbury

ATLANTA (AP) — Less than four years after Geoff Collins arrived on campus, exuding optimism and making bold plans to compete at the highest levels of college football, Georgia Tech is in a far different position. It’s starting over. A month into the season, the Yellow Jackets are in a state of flux after firing Collins on Monday, a decision that university President Ángel Cabrera said was unavoidable after the coach posted a 10-28 record. Collins’ dismal showing also took down the man who hired him, athletic director Todd Stansbury, making him the first top sports administrator the school has ever fired. “This was a difficult but necessary decision,” Cabrera said during a news conference Tuesday. “Ultimately, the results haven’t been there and a new approach is necessary to return our program to where it belongs.”
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Tech fires head coach Geoff Collins, athletic director

ATLANTA - Georgia Tech’s athletic association has fired football coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury, according to a Monday announcement from the institution. Both Collins and Stansbury were informed that they were being removed from their positions at the university during a Monday morning meeting open only...
ATLANTA, GA
UGA Football Player Arrested, Facing 7 Charges

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested Sunday morning and charged with seven misdemeanors including DUI under the age of 21, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. Police pulled Bullard over at 3 a.m. ET because he was driving without his headlights. The college football player subsequently swerved into oncoming traffic nearly causing an accident and had blood-alcohol levels of 0.143 and 0.148.
ATHENS, GA
The Georgia Sun

New deal could end Georgia’s water wars

Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
GEORGIA STATE
claytoncrescent.org

Trans pioneer, politician Michelle Bruce found dead at home

Former Riverdale City Councilperson Michelle Bruce, Georgia’s first openly transgender elected official who lost reelection in 2003 after an opponent filed suit claiming she was “fraudulently” running for reelection as a woman, was found dead in her home on Roy Huie Road September 27. Although an official cause of death was not yet available as of press time, a member of the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s office on scene said Bruce appeared to have died of natural causes.
RIVERDALE, GA
Red and Black

The Expat owners to open steakhouse in Athens’ Five Points

Slater’s Steakhouse and Bar, an upcoming business venture of Jerry and Krista Slater of The Expat, will open in Athens’ Five Points neighborhood. The restaurant will occupy the space on Lumpkin Street that once held Butcher & Vine and the original location of Five & Ten. After the closure of Butcher & Vine, Jerry Slater wanted to utilize the empty space and provide a “missing link” to the Athens food scene, he said.
ATHENS, GA
