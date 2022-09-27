A man is believed to have fallen to his death after climbing out of a window to escape a fire at a tower block in Bristol.Emergency services were called to the blaze on the top floor of Twinnell House on Wills Drive, off Stapleton Road, in Easton, shortly after 2.15am on Sunday.Avon and Somerset Police said the fire was “quickly extinguished” but one man died in the incident.Eight people are currently in hospital – seven for treatment for smoke inhalation and one for minor burns – while three were treated by paramedics at the scene.Our thoughts are with the family...

