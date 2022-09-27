ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Man dies ‘after climbing out of window to escape tower block fire’

A man is believed to have fallen to his death after climbing out of a window to escape a fire at a tower block in Bristol.Emergency services were called to the blaze on the top floor of Twinnell House on Wills Drive, off Stapleton Road, in Easton, shortly after 2.15am on Sunday.Avon and Somerset Police said the fire was “quickly extinguished” but one man died in the incident.Eight people are currently in hospital – seven for treatment for smoke inhalation and one for minor burns – while three were treated by paramedics at the scene.Our thoughts are with the family...
BBC

Cost of living: Families bringing boarded-up fires back into use

Households are bringing boarded-up fires and stoves back into use to reduce their energy bills, chimney sweeps have said. One West Yorkshire couple said they had reinstated an old stove, unused since they moved in. Campaign group Fuel Poverty Action said people were "resorting to all sorts of measures" to...
BBC

Plans to demolish and redevelop historical Douglas buildings rejected

Plans to demolish and redevelop a group of buildings which are among the oldest in the Isle of Man's capital have been rejected by planners. Developer Kelman Limited had bid to turn the registered 18th Century former warehouse on Douglas' North Quay into 10 flats and food and drink outlets.
The Independent

BBC

Bristol: Man dies and 90 evacuated in serious flats fire

A man has died after a fire in a block of flats in Bristol. Emergency services were called shortly after 02:15 BST to Twinnell House on Wills Drive, off Stapleton Road. Avon and Somerset Police confirmed one man died in the incident and eight other people were in hospital, with ninety residents evacuated.
BBC

Plans to create new 6,000-home Stafford village unveiled

Plans to build a 6,000-home garden village have been called a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" for Stafford. A site at Cold Meece, near Stone, has been earmarked for the development and been given the working name of Meecebrook. The proposals form part of Stafford Borough Council's local plan and will be discussed...
BBC

Plans to demolish former Derby Go Outdoors store for warehouses

A former Derby store could be demolished to make way for warehouses and dozens of storage units. The vacant Go Outdoors unit in Ascot Drive, Derby, was closed earlier this year with the firm moving to Wyvern Retail Park. Applicant Storage 24 Group plans to demolish the site and replace...
buckinghamshirelive.com

A418 temporary traffic lights between Aylesbury and Bedfordshire causing delays

Roadworks on a busy Buckinghamshire road are causing delays for drivers this week. The temporary lights are in place on the A418 Aylesbury Road near Rowsham. The A418 is a major route between Aylesbury and Leighton Buzzard and other towns in Bedfordshire. The work is being carried out by Anglian Water which is carrying out 'utility repair and maintenance works' in the area.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Former Aylesbury church could be set to become home as it is 'no longer required'

A former church on a Buckinghamshire town street could be set to become a home. Developer N Ghera has applied for permission to convert 15 Albert Street, Aylesbury into a private property. The building previously served as a Christadelphian Church. However the county town property is currently empty. A design...
BBC

Edinburgh council agrees powers to regulate short-term lets

Edinburgh's city council has agreed new powers to regulate Airbnb-style short-term lets. The licencing scheme will allow the authority to restrict tenements and shared door properties being used, and ensure that correct planning permission and safety checks are in place. The scheme is in addition to the city's short-term let...
BBC

Ross-on-Wye residents propose road blocking plan over McDonald's proposal

Residents of a new housing estate plan to block a road with their cars if a McDonald's restaurant opens up nearby, they said. The fast food chain has submitted plans to build a drive-thru restaurant on Gloucester Road, Ross-on-Wye, near the A40 junction with the A449. Some people living nearby...
BBC

Inside the 'town' behind Sellafield's security fence

Sellafield is one of the largest nuclear sites in Europe and with 11,000 people working in 1,300 buildings connected by 25 miles (40km) of roads across 700 acres (283 hectares), is comparable in size to a small town. The BBC spoke to four people who help keep the £2bn-a-year operation going.
