Read full article on original website
Related
Moment white van man is caught 'fly-tipping' in country lane before speeding off with the two doors flapping open and rubbish still falling out of the back
A panicked team of fly-tippers have been caught red-handed dumping rubbish in a quiet country road in a shocking video filmed by a farmer. Two men in a white van were allegedly recorded tipping everything from doors and wood to other household waste on the outskirts of Nuneaton last night.
Man dies ‘after climbing out of window to escape tower block fire’
A man is believed to have fallen to his death after climbing out of a window to escape a fire at a tower block in Bristol.Emergency services were called to the blaze on the top floor of Twinnell House on Wills Drive, off Stapleton Road, in Easton, shortly after 2.15am on Sunday.Avon and Somerset Police said the fire was “quickly extinguished” but one man died in the incident.Eight people are currently in hospital – seven for treatment for smoke inhalation and one for minor burns – while three were treated by paramedics at the scene.Our thoughts are with the family...
Man visiting dying wife in hospital hit with parking fine despite having valid pass
A husband got hit with a parking fine after travelling to see his dying wife, despite already having a permit. Brian Foote's world was turned upside down when his wife, Nahruma Ahmed, 46, was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2021. Brian thought that parking would be the last of his issues...
buckinghamshirelive.com
East West Rail excavations in Bucks reveal lost Roman settlements ahead of construction of new railway
Ancient settlements have been discovered during excavations ahead of a new railway being built through Buckinghamshire. East West Rail is currently working to build a new train line through the north of the county. The line will run between Bletchley and Bicester - with Winslow getting a railway station for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Scottish woman is selling a Rapunzel-style tower in the woods with no water or electricity for $91,000, and she said it's ideal for anyone who wants to live off the grid
Binn Hill Tower in Perthshire, Scotland, is on the market for $91,000. The property's owner, Vicki Galligan, said the tower has no running water or electricity. She said it would be the ideal home for anyone who desires eco-friendly and off-grid living.
BBC
Cost of living: Families bringing boarded-up fires back into use
Households are bringing boarded-up fires and stoves back into use to reduce their energy bills, chimney sweeps have said. One West Yorkshire couple said they had reinstated an old stove, unused since they moved in. Campaign group Fuel Poverty Action said people were "resorting to all sorts of measures" to...
BBC
Plans to demolish and redevelop historical Douglas buildings rejected
Plans to demolish and redevelop a group of buildings which are among the oldest in the Isle of Man's capital have been rejected by planners. Developer Kelman Limited had bid to turn the registered 18th Century former warehouse on Douglas' North Quay into 10 flats and food and drink outlets.
Man dies and eight in hospital after ‘serious fire’ breaks out in Bristol tower block
A man has died and eight people have been hospitalised after a “serious fire” broke out at a Bristol tower block.Avon and Somerset Police said emergency services were alerted to the inferno on the top floor of Twinnell House, off Stapleton Road, in Easton, Bristol, just after 2.15am on Sunday.The force said the blaze was “quickly extinguished”, though sadly one man died.Eight people were hospitalised, seven of whom were treated smoke inhalation and one for minor burns. All eight are still in hospital.A further three people were treated by paramedics at the scene, police said.Some 90 residents were evacuated from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Bristol: Man dies and 90 evacuated in serious flats fire
A man has died after a fire in a block of flats in Bristol. Emergency services were called shortly after 02:15 BST to Twinnell House on Wills Drive, off Stapleton Road. Avon and Somerset Police confirmed one man died in the incident and eight other people were in hospital, with ninety residents evacuated.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Two Mile Ash crash saw road closed as firefighters and paramedics called to three-vehicle crash
A woman was treated by paramedics following a three-vehicle crash that shut a Milton Keynes road. Emergency services were called to Dansteed Way, Two Mile Ash shortly after 3.30pm on Monday, September 26. Three other people had got out of their vehicles before firefighters arrived. The road remained shut to...
Luzerne County administration releases letter to citizens about roads and bridges
In response to frequent complaints about the state of roads and bridges, Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson and Engineer Lawrence Plesh pu
BBC
Plans to create new 6,000-home Stafford village unveiled
Plans to build a 6,000-home garden village have been called a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" for Stafford. A site at Cold Meece, near Stone, has been earmarked for the development and been given the working name of Meecebrook. The proposals form part of Stafford Borough Council's local plan and will be discussed...
BBC
Plans to demolish former Derby Go Outdoors store for warehouses
A former Derby store could be demolished to make way for warehouses and dozens of storage units. The vacant Go Outdoors unit in Ascot Drive, Derby, was closed earlier this year with the firm moving to Wyvern Retail Park. Applicant Storage 24 Group plans to demolish the site and replace...
buckinghamshirelive.com
A418 temporary traffic lights between Aylesbury and Bedfordshire causing delays
Roadworks on a busy Buckinghamshire road are causing delays for drivers this week. The temporary lights are in place on the A418 Aylesbury Road near Rowsham. The A418 is a major route between Aylesbury and Leighton Buzzard and other towns in Bedfordshire. The work is being carried out by Anglian Water which is carrying out 'utility repair and maintenance works' in the area.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Former Aylesbury church could be set to become home as it is 'no longer required'
A former church on a Buckinghamshire town street could be set to become a home. Developer N Ghera has applied for permission to convert 15 Albert Street, Aylesbury into a private property. The building previously served as a Christadelphian Church. However the county town property is currently empty. A design...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Beaconsfield M40 service station Wetherspoon among 32 put up for sale by pub giant
A JD Wetherspoon at a Buckinghamshire motorway service station is one of more than 30 put up for sale by the pub giant. The Hope & Champion, at Beaconsfield Services, is one of 32 pubs across the country that has been put up for sale by the pub giant. The...
BBC
Edinburgh council agrees powers to regulate short-term lets
Edinburgh's city council has agreed new powers to regulate Airbnb-style short-term lets. The licencing scheme will allow the authority to restrict tenements and shared door properties being used, and ensure that correct planning permission and safety checks are in place. The scheme is in addition to the city's short-term let...
BBC
Ross-on-Wye residents propose road blocking plan over McDonald's proposal
Residents of a new housing estate plan to block a road with their cars if a McDonald's restaurant opens up nearby, they said. The fast food chain has submitted plans to build a drive-thru restaurant on Gloucester Road, Ross-on-Wye, near the A40 junction with the A449. Some people living nearby...
BBC
Inside the 'town' behind Sellafield's security fence
Sellafield is one of the largest nuclear sites in Europe and with 11,000 people working in 1,300 buildings connected by 25 miles (40km) of roads across 700 acres (283 hectares), is comparable in size to a small town. The BBC spoke to four people who help keep the £2bn-a-year operation going.
I was slapped with a £100 parking fine for leaving my car over-hanging the space by three inches
A SHOCKED dad was hit with a £100 fine after leaving his car over-hanging a parking space by three inches. Julian Griffiths, 59, had parked up for ten minutes as he nipped in to his local SportsDirect. But in a rush to grab knee-supports for his son, the civil...
Comments / 0